Atlantic City, N.J.: The first time I ever fell in love with Atlantic City was during my first real alcohol withdrawal.
I was young -- I don't believe I was even 20. A buddy of mine was trying to kick and I said I would kick with him, thinking it wasn't a big deal. Sure, my buddy Chase was a sweating, shaky mess, but I reckoned as young as I was I'd be fine.
I'd been a long bender at that point, so when I just cut it off cold turkey I was left with insomnia and cold sweats with a mild tremor -- not the worse I would experience, but it certainly wasn't fun either.
I was staying Chases' couch and attempting to sleep through this while Chase -- for reasons still unbeknowest to me -- insisted on blasting Bruce Springteen's greatest hits so loud I could feel the vibrations in my bones.
Sure, there was Born to Run, I'm on Fire, and of course Born in the USA. But then there was song I'd never heard before -- Atlantic City. That first line -- "They blew up the Chicken man in Philly last night, blew up his house too" had me hooked.
After listening to that song -- and relistening to it ad nauseum -- I developed nostalgia for a city I'd never visited.
In early 2016, my buddy Josh -- an amtuer comedian -- got a show booked at the Trump Taj Mahal, now known as the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. It wasn't a major show -- it was in a little night club venue nowhere near the main floor.
The show was a little something his friends from NYC set up -- there was a group of 10 or so comics he ran around with when he lived up there a spell.
On the day of the show, we hopped in my car and Josh put on the GPS -- I was right excited, since finally was going to Atlantic City.
My excitement turned to irritation after hitting about the fifth toll plaza on our way up -- the $200 I had in my checking account turned into $150, then $125 by the time we saw the bill boards lining the costal highway into the city.
Then we got there and ate some pizza -- now I had $115. When I came up to the club to meet the guys and get settled in, I get told by the bouncer I need to pay a cover -- there went another $20.
There was a two drink minum -- two drinks would barely get me thirsty -- and that knocked me down to about $85 bucks.
Eight five dollars to get home -- that's all we had.
I don't know who it was, but somebody told me if I play the slots, the waitress will give me a complimentary drink. I pulled out $80, with $5 getting ate up by the surcharge.
I played the penny slots -- I went down, down, down before I started going up.
"Maybe I can win it back," I thought. "I know I can."
That's what I always tell myself when I gamble -- if I haven't lost it, I know I can double it, if I've lost it, I can break even and if I break even, I can double it.
Because I believe I can double it when I'm lucky to break even, I never walk away.
This is why I avoid gambling.
But that day, I lost it all -- and we only had a quarter tank of gas to get home.
Dejected, I went out on the board walk where I split a joint with comedian named Georgie Porgy, a wild looking cat who appeared to be permanently stuck in an acid trip.
With a decent buzz-a-going, I watched the comedy show -- through some charity, I was able to get a few more drinks.
Then the comedians wanted to gamble, at which point I informed Josh -- who was broke -- that I'd pissed all our money away.
A New York friend gave him a chip, a $100 chip and told him to play a table.
"Cash it in," I pleaded. "We have no money."
"I can't," he said. "He told me I had to play it."