Guide to local farmers markets
Boyd County
• 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sell out Tuesdays and 2 to 6 p.m. or sell out at the Bath Avenue parking lot of King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland.
• 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. or sellout at the parking lot of KDMC Cedar Knoll Family Care Center on U.S. 60 in Cannonsburg.
For more information, call the Boyd County Extension Office at 606-739-5184.
Greenup County
4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at the McConnell House in Wurtland.
For more information, call the Greenup County Extension Office at (606) 836-0201.
Carter County
• 9 a.m. to noon or sellout Saturdays behind the extension office at 94 Fairground Drive in Grayson.
• 3 p.m. to sellout Mondays and 8 a.m. to sellout Wednesdays and Saturdays in the Save-A-Lot parking lot in Olive Hill.
For more information, call the Carter County Extension office at (606) 474-6686.