GREENUP A Greenup County man charged with three counts of attempted murder will appear in court next month.
Jonathan Dale Howard, 24, of Greenup, was arrested in June 2021 after firing rounds at a home and successfully evading police on three occasions.
According to a court document obtained after Howard's Aug 18 status hearing, an officer was dispatched to aid in a pursuit of a truck hauling a four wheeler.
The pursuit began at a Marathon gas station located off US 23 in Greenup- after police were called to a domestic incident with Howard's then girlfriend.
The initial officer lost sight of the truck but the officer called in for assistance, had prior experience with Howard and knew where the truck was likely headed.
The responding officer arrived to a residence on Little White Oak Road where he saw Howard hop on a four wheeler and flee the scene yet again. The officer decided to call off the pursuit due to the danger imposed by the foggy conditions at the time.
At 6:30 the next morning, officers were again dispatched to Little White Oak Road to the residence of the victim of the domestic incident the day prior according to the affidavit.
The court document further states that the victim's family reported to police that Howard had fired a rifle at their home and threatened the residents inside, according to court records.
The police report also states that the victim's neighbor verified the statements and advised police that he watched Howard fire multiple times and aim at the door.
Once police responded, Howard took off on the ATV once again. He was eventually located walking through a yard on Little White Oak Road where police instructed Howard to show them his hands, according to the police report.
That's when the officer said Howard turned around revealing a rifle, brought down to a low and ready position.
What happened next?
Court records indicate Howard hopped on the four wheeler and fled again.
Responding officers wrote that they feared for the safety of the family Howard had previously threatened so they went back to their house to stand guard.
At this point the police report states that Greenup Police Department requested assistance from the Kentucky State Police to finally nab Howard.
"After several hours of trying to find Howard, it was confirmed he was in Ohio near Cincinnati. The search was called off," the officer wrote.
According to court records, Howard turned himself in the following day where he was lodged without further incident.
Howard is charged with three counts of attempted murder, wanton endangerment, fleeing and evading police among other charges.
Attempted murder is a class B felony in Kentucky and is punishable by 10-20 years in prison alone.
Howard will have a motion hour hearing on Sept 15.
