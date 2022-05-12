ASHLAND After Fairview rallied for three runs to tie the game in the fourth inning on Thursday, Spencer Greene had one thought.
“I gotta get outs,” Ashland’s senior pitcher said. “I’m not losing Senior Night.”
Greene didn’t, with a significant assist from the Tomcats offense. Ashland scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the fourth and hung a seven-spot in the fifth to secure an 11-5 victory over the Eagles at Alumni Field.
Tomcats interim coach Derek Runyon touted how Ashland bounced back from the Eagles’ rise to tie the game.
“I loved the response,” Runyon said. “Once we got that lead, we went back out and threw out the zero, and then came in and hit and got the lead for good.”
Handed that lead, initially at one run, Greene worked his way into and out of trouble to protect it. An error and a single with two outs loaded the bases for Fairview. But Greene induced a lazy pop fly on the infield to Tomcats second baseman Ricky Padron to get out of it.
“I thought Spencer Greene gave us everything he had and then some,” Runyon said. “He went further from a pitch-count perspective than he has all season.”
The Tomcats (10-16) took the lead for good when Neshawn Peppers scored on a two-out error in the outfield in the fourth inning.
Ashland put it out of reach an inning later, scoring seven times on just three hits.
Jack Heineman provided the big blow with a two-run double to the fence in left-center field. The Tomcats scored the other five on a wild pitch and four Fairview boots.
Ashland tallied three runs in the first inning, all with two outs. Brady Marushi, Ryan Brown and Colin Howard each supplied an RBI single.
Fairview (17-10-1) got those three back in the top of the fourth. Jacob Claar doubled home a run and scored on a throwing error on Cody Caldwell’s bunt single. Xavien Kouns’s fielder’s choice plated another run to temporarily tie the game.
“Proud of my guys, the way we hit the ball,” Eagles coach Cody Sammons said. “We don’t always have to bunt the ball, put the ball on the ground, play small ball, but today we did. They put the ball in play and made (Ashland’s) players think a little bit. It wasn’t three-up, three-down every inning. We just gotta clean it up in the field.”
The Eagles closed out the scoring in the top of the sixth when Kouns came around on an error and Cameron Harper singled home another.
Each team committed six errors — and each hopes they got it out of their system before a rematch in the 64th District Tournament semifinals on Monday in Cannonsburg.
“The little things are what’s stopping us from being a next-level team,” said Sammons, whose Eagles have tied for their most wins since 2006. “We beat the teams that we’re supposed to beat. The teams that are better than us, the teams that do the right things, they take advantage of us and they hang crooked numbers, and it’s hard to come back from that.”
Concurred Runyon: “We were a little loose on defense tonight. ... Those are things we can clean up. The mental mistakes are things that we just can’t have. Great teams will beat you if you make mental mistakes. You can’t beat yourself.”
Brown supplied two hits for a balanced Ashland attack that spread nine base knocks across eight different players.
“Jack Heineman’s crushing the ball,” Greene said. “Everyone’s crushing the ball, top to bottom, and it just creates that separation we need.”
Greene went 5 1-3 frames. He allowed 10 hits but walked none and fanned two Eagles.
He gave way to Ian Justice, who struck out four of the six batters he faced.
Jaxon Manning, Caldwell and Harper had two hits apiece for Fairview.
Claar took the decision, pitching two batters into the fifth inning. He left trailing by a run just as the Tomcats were getting going.
Ashland won for the fourth time in its last six outings, while Fairview fell for just the second time in six games.
The win was Ashland’s 18th straight in the series. The Tomcats put that streak on the line next week in their eighth consecutive district tournament semifinal meeting with the Eagles.
FAIRVIEW 000 302 0 — 5 10 6
ASHLAND 300 170 X — 11 9 6
Claar, Bradley (5) and C. Harper; Greene, Justice (6) and Marushi. W -- Greene. L -- Claar. 2B -- C. Harper (F), Adkins (F), Claar (F), Heineman (A).