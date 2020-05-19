Ashland, KY (41101)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible.