There are no current cases of COVID-19 in Greenup County after the health department reported all 13 patients to have tested positive have reached recovery.
Boyd County’s tally remains at 38. Twenty-nine patients have recovered. There have been three deaths. In all, the Ashland-Boyd County Health Department has logged 2,786 performed tests.
Carter County’s health department announced an additional positive case, pushing its total to eight. The patient and his or her spouse are quarantined at home. There have been 856 total tests conducted in Carter County, 833 of which have yielded negative results.
Elliott County is one of four counties without a reported positive case. Lee, Estill and Robertson counties are the other three.