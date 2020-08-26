GRAYSON The community of Grayson would have never let the family of 10-year-old Vincent Osborne-Brown hit rock bottom, according to his mother, Elizabeth Brown.
More than 60 people showed up to honor Vincent “Vinnie” Brown with a celebration of life at the Grayson Walking Trail on Wednesday.
“You never understand the support system you have until you’re falling, and 1,000 arms reach out to catch you at once,” said Johnny Brown, Vinnie Brown’s father.
Vinnie Brown passed away due to an injury from a tree falling and hitting him.
Just months before his passing, he was in a car with his mom when an announcement about organ donation came on the radio.
“I like to think that I would have been able to make this same choice for him,” she said. “But he took that weight and that burden off of me.”
He was able to save six to eight lives with his donation, but it goes beyond that.
“There are other kids his age that are like ‘I want to do that,’” Elizabeth Brown said.
One friend of the family who asked not to be named said organ donation is a hard process because it is not immediate and doesn’t allow loved ones to grieve quickly.
“They are so strong,” she said. “So amazingly strong.”
They honored his life with a balloon release and a bicycle parade, led by his siblings. They asked everyone to wear pink, which was his favorite color.
All of the balloons were donated as well as other organizations like Heroes for Hire volunteered their time to support the event.
“That’s what’s so good about a small community,” said Jessica Sexton, a close friend of the family. “They have really shown that support and love for this little boy.”
Sexton helped organize the event after Elizabeth Brown was unsure of what she wanted to have happen.
“Kids don’t belong in a funeral home, but they still need closure,” said Elizabeth Brown.
Several other events are planned to honor Vinnie Brown in the upcoming weeks like a cruise-In and a just-for-fun baseball tournament. Some of them are organized by people who the family doesn’t know.
“That’s not even a team that our kids play for,” said Elizabeth Brown. “I don’t have the right words to thank them enough.”