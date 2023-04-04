GRAYSON A 74-year-old man was arrested last week following an indictment accusing him of sexually abusing three children. 

Chester Griffith, of Grayson, was booked into Carter County Detention Center last Wednesday after a Carter County grand jury voted to indict him on three counts of first-degree sexual abuse. 

According to the indictment, Griffith is accused of having sexual contact and committing sexual acts with three females younger than 12.

Griffith is facing a possible 10 years in prison, if convicted by a jury, on the class C felonies.

Griffith is scheduled for arraignment in Carter County Circuit Court on April 20. 

