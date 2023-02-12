ASHLAND Outside the Ashland Transportation Center, two firemen work furiously cutting smoked meats and frying them up.
With 52 pounds of freshly smoked pork, they hand-cut thick pieces of juicy, artery-clogging all-American bacon to fry. The other is a brisket, the base for a gravy.
Inside the transportation center, throngs of Ashlanders and Tri-State trampers pack the room, holding shotglasses full of biscuit crumbles and gravy.
A queue forms at the firemen’s table — at first they only have a cornmeal gravy to pour out, but they’re working diligently to whip up some sausage and brisket gravy.
But it just isn’t gravy the firemen are serving — they’re tonging out pieces of the bacon and even offering a shot of bourbon to those of age.
“You got to do anything you can to win,” one fireman said.
And it paid off — the Ashland Local 702 firemen won best freestyle and sawmill gravy, along with the People’s Choice awards.
Ace Harris said he told his wife, Mary, that they should go to fireman’s table first.
“They do everything up right,” he said. “Chili, hot dogs, you name it. They always do it good.”
Of course, the accouterments helped as well. At another table, Andy Light, clearly enjoying the Bloody Marys and the mimosas, said the bourbon was on point.
“Even if you don’t like the gravy, the bourbon makes it better,” he said with a laugh.
Sitting across from Light, Hannah Smith about got in trouble with her husband when it came to firemen’s booth.
“It always helps when you have a cute fireman serving you food,” she said.
Capt. Richard Carr, of AFD, said the fire department always gets love at events from the public. He credited some of that good will to the cooking that has to be done at the station.
“If you’re the cook at the station, the biggest critic is going to be your fellow firefighters,” he said. “They will judge you and they will let you know if its good or not. You got to get good to keep them happy.”
Now the firemen didn’t sweep the event — Pig’s Blanket took the award for its country gravy. It was a cinnamon roll gravy which one ran a waffle through to eat it.
The gravy tasted less like gravy and more like a Cinnabon sauce — it was sweet, but it was good for desert.
As City Commissioner Josh Blanton put it, “I’m probably on my way to diabetes, so this is a good way to put it over for me.”
Holding second place in the People’s Choice award was the Desco Credit Union’s chorizo gravy, a south-of-the-border twist on the old Appalachian favorite.
A little bit of a sweet, a little bit of heat, it was certainly City Attorney Jim Moore’s favorite. Then again, he’s a bit biased — his daughter was working that table.
The newspaper of record, The Daily Independent, put out its own gravy to taste. Aptly named The Daily Gravy, it was a sausage gravy — perhaps a tad heavy on the flour, but very traditional. They were the first to run out.
Build Ashland whipped a gravy sprinkled with Applewood bacon and cheese. While it didn’t become the rave of the bowl, it got steady business throughout — it toed the line between experimental and traditional, making overall a very savory and well-seasoned gravy.
Advantage Realty had two offerings for festivalgoers — a chocolate gravy, which is a love-it-or-hate-it proposition, and a very solid homestyle sausage gravy.
Overall, Visit AKY director Brandy Clark said the event was a hoot and a holler for folks, projecting the crowd to be about “10 times what we had last year.”
“I think there’s a lot of excitement for it, because this is the first big event of the year,” Clark said. “We don’t have much going on after the Winter Wonderland of Lights, so this is a pretty big event for us. People are ready to come out and do something like this.”
All proceeds from the event will go toward more events later in the year, Clark said. She also made note the biscuits were donated by McDonald’s.