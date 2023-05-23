SOUTH POINT
SOUTH POINT Commencement exercises at South Point High School took place on Sunday, May 21, in the South Point High School Gymnasium.
Co-valedictorians
Cameron Alexander Dornon is the son of Alex and Christi Dornon of South Point. Cameron has a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend Marshall University in the fall where he has been accepted into the Early Assurance Doctorate of Physical Therapy Program.
Makinzie Marie Luhrsen is the daughter of Nate and Jessica Luhrsen of South Point, Ohio. Makinzie has a 4.0 GPA. She plans to attend Flagler College and major in Psychology and Criminology this fall. She will also be participating on the track team at Flagler next year.
Hannah Nichole McKenzie is the daughter of Shana McKenzie and Harry Parks of Coal Grove. She has a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend Marshall University this fall to major in Pre-Pharmacy.
Tanner Chase Runyon is the son of Orin and Tracie Runyon of South Point. Tanner has a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend Marshall University in the fall.
Kimrie Alexandra Staley is the daughter of Brooke Plummer and Bo Staley, both of South Point. She has a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend Shawnee State University this fall to major in Political Science with aspirations to attend law school.
Salutatorian
Avery Dawn Gollihue is the daughter of Kristine Gollihue and Brent McGuffin of South Point. Avery has a 3.989 GPA and plans to attend college in the fall to pursue a degree in Veterinary Science or Pharmacy Technology.
SUMMA CUM LAUDE
(GPA of 3.86-4.0)
Cameron Alexander Dornon
Makinzie Marie Luhrsen
Hannah Nichole McKenzie
Tanner Chase Runyon
Kimrie Alexandra Staley
Avery Dawn Gollihue
Ameeya Destiny Nichole Johnson
Mark Xavier Osborne
Aleeia Maggie Marie Kleinman
Victoriano Allen Betanco-Mendez
Sarah Ann Mitchell
Conner Wayne Henry
MAGNA CUM LAUDE
(GPA of 3.59-3.86)
Jenna Rose Roberts
Nathan Zechariah Lilly
Jordan Allen Ermalovich
Kaelyn Mae Jones
Kacie Nicole Laslo
Kenzie Abigail Perrine
Braylon Ruben Balandra
Nastasia Amerius Pegram
Caroline Paige Shobe
Haley Renee Woods
Liam Alexander McLean
Jonathan Alexander-Cole Flowers
Jackson Noah Taylor
Xavier Lloyd Haney
CUM LAUDE
(GPA of 3.3-3.58)
Luke Elliott Burcham
Meri Alexandria McMullin
Jackson Lowry Smith
Kylie Jordyn Thompson
Isaiah Nicholas Workman
Mikayla Marie Bolden
Rest of the Class
Kimora Lei Howard
Robert Owen Rutherford III
Levi Christian Lawson
Marley Nickole Littlejohn
Kaden Dean Cain
Allison Grace Sweet
Hannah Olivia Patrick
Jaxon Matthew Vance
Alyria Jashea Turner
Ean Terrence Craig Hayes
Jasmine Nichole Imes
Draeden Allen Black
Riccardo Michael Corrao
Shawn Benjamin Alexander Yapp
Carmelo Armahn Sammons
Malaysha Jaden Kitts
Jeremy Marquise Young
William Leeroy Gale Stewart
Mayce Grace Wilks
Owen Lee Barker
Destiny Marie Napier
Gage Michael Imes
Cagen Ryan Rowe
Ryan McAlister Jeffers
Michael Braeden Walters
Paul Andrew Trogdon
Mia Simone Prentice
Abigail Lynn Hosey
Jazmine Adaire Miller
Javon Brandon Ferrell
Cheyenne Marquette Chapman
Dakota Allen Wallace
Katie Ann Brown
Blake Logan Allen
Jacob Walker Wilson
Brayden James Nance
William Landon Roy
Maurice Matthew Long
Alyssa Renee McCoy
Kaylee Breanna Wells
Zayne Lee Johnson
Robert Dabney Fox
Angelina Jewel Miller
Kadence Brianna Stapleton
Blake Thomas Smith
Madison Hope Spangler
Elson Cayden Childers
Madison Alice Stanley
Zoey Michele Merrill
D’Andre Michael Bazan
Sterling Jay Blair
Alta Marie Timblin
Peyton Wesley McFann
Taylor Harless
Lilly Marie Mechanic
Logan Dean Marcum
Stephen Lawrence Green
Alderson Wayne Stout
Zykia Arie Wright
Bryce King McGinnis
Nafi Nadim Byrams
Hunter Steven Ray Parsons
Jacob Michael Smith
Kayden Bryce Castle
Stone Jaxson Hatten
Cody Allen Shafer