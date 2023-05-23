SOUTH POINT

SOUTH POINT Commencement exercises at South Point High School took place on Sunday, May 21, in the South Point High School Gymnasium.

Co-valedictorians

Cameron Alexander Dornon is the son of Alex and Christi Dornon of South Point. Cameron has a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend Marshall University in the fall where he has been accepted into the Early Assurance Doctorate of Physical Therapy Program.

Makinzie Marie Luhrsen is the daughter of Nate and Jessica Luhrsen of South Point, Ohio. Makinzie has a 4.0 GPA. She plans to attend Flagler College and major in Psychology and Criminology this fall. She will also be participating on the track team at Flagler next year.

Hannah Nichole McKenzie is the daughter of Shana McKenzie and Harry Parks of Coal Grove. She has a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend Marshall University this fall to major in Pre-Pharmacy.

Tanner Chase Runyon is the son of Orin and Tracie Runyon of South Point. Tanner has a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend Marshall University in the fall.

Kimrie Alexandra Staley is the daughter of Brooke Plummer and Bo Staley, both of South Point. She has a 4.0 GPA and plans to attend Shawnee State University this fall to major in Political Science with aspirations to attend law school.

Salutatorian

Avery Dawn Gollihue is the daughter of Kristine Gollihue and Brent McGuffin of South Point. Avery has a 3.989 GPA and plans to attend college in the fall to pursue a degree in Veterinary Science or Pharmacy Technology.

SUMMA CUM LAUDE

(GPA of 3.86-4.0)

Cameron Alexander Dornon

Makinzie Marie Luhrsen

Hannah Nichole McKenzie

Tanner Chase Runyon

Kimrie Alexandra Staley

Avery Dawn Gollihue

Ameeya Destiny Nichole Johnson

Mark Xavier Osborne

Aleeia Maggie Marie Kleinman

Victoriano Allen Betanco-Mendez

Sarah Ann Mitchell

Conner Wayne Henry

MAGNA CUM LAUDE

(GPA of 3.59-3.86)

Jenna Rose Roberts

Nathan Zechariah Lilly

Jordan Allen Ermalovich

Kaelyn Mae Jones

Kacie Nicole Laslo

Kenzie Abigail Perrine

Braylon Ruben Balandra

Nastasia Amerius Pegram

Caroline Paige Shobe

Haley Renee Woods

Liam Alexander McLean

Jonathan Alexander-Cole Flowers

Jackson Noah Taylor

Xavier Lloyd Haney

CUM LAUDE

(GPA of 3.3-3.58)

Luke Elliott Burcham

Meri Alexandria McMullin

Jackson Lowry Smith

Kylie Jordyn Thompson

Isaiah Nicholas Workman

Mikayla Marie Bolden

Rest of the Class

Kimora Lei Howard

Robert Owen Rutherford III

Levi Christian Lawson

Marley Nickole Littlejohn

Kaden Dean Cain

Allison Grace Sweet

Hannah Olivia Patrick

Jaxon Matthew Vance

Alyria Jashea Turner

Ean Terrence Craig Hayes

Jasmine Nichole Imes

Draeden Allen Black

Riccardo Michael Corrao

Shawn Benjamin Alexander Yapp

Carmelo Armahn Sammons

Malaysha Jaden Kitts

Jeremy Marquise Young

William Leeroy Gale Stewart

Mayce Grace Wilks

Owen Lee Barker

Destiny Marie Napier

Gage Michael Imes

Cagen Ryan Rowe

Ryan McAlister Jeffers

Michael Braeden Walters

Paul Andrew Trogdon

Mia Simone Prentice

Abigail Lynn Hosey

Jazmine Adaire Miller

Javon Brandon Ferrell

Cheyenne Marquette Chapman

Dakota Allen Wallace

Katie Ann Brown

Blake Logan Allen

Jacob Walker Wilson

Brayden James Nance

William Landon Roy

Maurice Matthew Long

Alyssa Renee McCoy

Kaylee Breanna Wells

Zayne Lee Johnson

Robert Dabney Fox

Angelina Jewel Miller

Kadence Brianna Stapleton

Blake Thomas Smith

Madison Hope Spangler

Elson Cayden Childers

Madison Alice Stanley

Zoey Michele Merrill

D’Andre Michael Bazan

Sterling Jay Blair

Alta Marie Timblin

Peyton Wesley McFann

Taylor Harless

Lilly Marie Mechanic

Logan Dean Marcum

Stephen Lawrence Green

Alderson Wayne Stout

Zykia Arie Wright

Bryce King McGinnis

Nafi Nadim Byrams

Hunter Steven Ray Parsons

Jacob Michael Smith

Kayden Bryce Castle

Stone Jaxson Hatten

Cody Allen Shafer

