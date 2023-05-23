ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN
ASHLAND Rose Hill Christian School conducted its graduation ceremony on Saturday, May 20, at Rose Hill Baptist Church’s sanctuary at 1001 Winslow Road.
Co-Valedictorian (Graduating with Distinction — GPA of 4.0-plus)
Caleb Layne Smith is the son of Robert and Trish Smith. He plans to attend the University of Kentucky and major in Business.
Smith’s honors: 2022 Kentucky Governor’s Scholar; Class of 2023 Valedictorian; Senior Class Treasurer; Senior Beta Club ; Yearbook Co-Editor; RHCS Senior Salute; Junior Honor Guard; Youth Leadership of Boyd and Greenup Counties; KHSAA/NASP Academic Archer, ACSI Distinguished Christian High School Student Award in Academics, Athletics, Leadership and Service.
He is a member of the archery team. He’s a UK Presidential Scholar.
Co-Valedictorian (Graduating with Distinction — GPA of 4.0-plus)
James Brennan Stephens is the son of James and Sarah Stephens. He plans to attend the United States Air Force Academy and major in Mechanical Engineering.
Honors: 2022 Kentucky Governor’s Scholar; 2023 Co-Valedictorian; RHCS Senior Salute; Class President, Freshman – Senior years; 2021 HOBY School Representative; Junior Honor Guard; Yearbook Co-Editor; Youth Leadership of Boyd/Greenup Counties; Senior Beta Club-Vice President; KHSAA/NASP Academic Archer; ACSI Distinguished Christian High School Student Award in Academics, Athletics, Leadership, and Christian Service; National Society of High School Scholar.
He is a Co-Captain of both the archery team and varsity baseball team.
Scholarships include: Ashland Credit Union Scholarship; Boyd County Farm Bureau William Walters Scholarship
Salutatorian (Graduating with Distinction — GPA 4.0-plus)
Reagan Aleree Evans is the daughter of Amanda Wesolowski. She plans to attend Shawnee State University and study in the Physical Therapy Assistant Program.
Honors: 2023 Salutatorian; 2021 HOBY School Representative; National Society of High School Scholars; Senior Class Vice President; Yearbook Co-Editor; Senior Beta Club; Youth Leadership of Boyd/Greenup Counties; ACSI Distinguished Christian High School Student Award: Academics, Athletics; Leadership and Christian Service.
She is a co-captain for the varsity volleyball team and captain on the varsity track and field squad.
Scholarships: Kentucky All A Classic Scholarship; Grayson Rural Electric Scholarship; Ashland Elks Scholarship; Shawnee State University Full Tuition Scholarship
Graduating with Honors
(GPA 3.50-3.74)
Benton Matthew Rucker
Kathryn Nell Sturgill
John Hobart VanHoose
Remaining graduates
(Alphabetical order)
Hannah Kellene Grace Blevins
Emma Anestein Fraley
Larissa Hope Frasure
Cody Wayne Hensley
Skylar Camryn Reffitt
Jacob Israel Tyler