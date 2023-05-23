ROCK HILL

PEDRO Rock Hill High School’s graduation ceremony was Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. at the high school.

SUMMA CUM LAUDE

(4.0 GPA or higher)

Andrew Xavier Medinger is the son of Andy and Elizabeth Medinger of Pedro, Ohio.

He plans to attend Ohio University and major in Integrated Social Studies and Education.

Sophie René Mootz is the daughter of Timothy and Kirsten Mootz of Kitts Hill, Ohio.

She plans to attend Cedarville University and major in Pharmacy.

Kendall Hope Speaks is the daughter of Joe and Amy Speaks of Kitts Hill, Ohio.She plans to attend University of Illinois and major in Business and Sports and Recreation Tourism.

SUMMA CUM LAUDE

(GPA 3.85 to 3.99)

Briana Nicole Reynolds

Julia Danae Payne

Jared Michael Raynard

Samuel Henry Simpson

Scott Victor-Lee Day

MAGNA CUM LAUDE

(GPA 3.5 to 3.84)

Hadyn Annslee Rae Bailey

Caleb Timothy Blevins

Christina Piper Donley

Abigayle Paige Hill

Madison Lee Colegrove

Jonah Charles Bruce

Gracie Paige Hunt

CUM LAUDE

(GPA 3.0 to 3.49)

Taylor Nicole Clark

Hayleigh Renae Risner

Cigi Lenore Pancake

Isaac David Doolin

Hazley Elizabeth Matthews

Riley Mitchell Cade

Kyle Matthew Scott

Rest of the Class

Brayden Gene Adams

Kaylee Anders

Ciara Adreana Andrews

Zachary I. Arthur

Hannah Faith Bias

Demetries Tyree Birchfield

Jaden Black

Hunter Dale Boggs

Summer Renee Bond

Savannah Bridges

Skyelar Bryant

Jaydon Burton

Nathan Carmon

Kaylee Jo Clutters

Lezah Cochran

Andrew Cox

Ethan Riley Cron

Kylie Davis

Chase Delong

Tyler Depriest

Chelsea Dickess

Noah B. Doddridge

Jacob Dodson

Colton Easterling

Hannah Fout

Kylee Fradd

Kordell French

Brock Friend

Kelly Friend

Griffin Rice Fuller

Zaylor Ty Gregory

Adain Hackworth

Landon P. Harper

Erica Hayes

Peyton Henderson

Skylar Howes

Anthony Ison

David Linn Jenkins Jr.

Maggie Nicole Johnson

Skyler Kidd

Cayden Eugene Lockwood

Christopher Deven Long

Sierra Long

Arnett Madden

Mahrian Massie

Isaiah Matney

Shaylin Rose Matney

Angel McCartney

Karen McComas

Joshua McCoy

Carl McKenzie II

Heather Miller

Tiandra Marie Miller

Logan Moore

Tyler Austin Murphy

Jacob Myers

Monica Nance

Devon Null

Chanz Eugene Pancake

Alice Kathryn Abigail Payne

Michaela Pugh

Jesse Reynolds

Eli Richardson

Jaden Robinson

Olivia Ross

Kaitlyn Ruth

Logan Short

Anna Sizemore

Drake Smith

Madison Sparks

Destiny Spradling

Jonathan Spurlock

Makayla Stapleton

Skylar Stevens

Kaylee Stumbo

Garen Taylor

Jessica Thibodaux

Adam Townsend

Dallas Turley

Carmonelle Paige Watson

Nicholas Yuri Webb

Jayden Wesner

Brooklyn Wilson

Claryssa Workman

Gracie Alane Worley

