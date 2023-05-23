ROCK HILL
PEDRO Rock Hill High School’s graduation ceremony was Sunday, May 21, at 2 p.m. at the high school.
SUMMA CUM LAUDE
(4.0 GPA or higher)
Andrew Xavier Medinger is the son of Andy and Elizabeth Medinger of Pedro, Ohio.
He plans to attend Ohio University and major in Integrated Social Studies and Education.
Sophie René Mootz is the daughter of Timothy and Kirsten Mootz of Kitts Hill, Ohio.
She plans to attend Cedarville University and major in Pharmacy.
Kendall Hope Speaks is the daughter of Joe and Amy Speaks of Kitts Hill, Ohio.She plans to attend University of Illinois and major in Business and Sports and Recreation Tourism.
SUMMA CUM LAUDE
(GPA 3.85 to 3.99)
Briana Nicole Reynolds
Julia Danae Payne
Jared Michael Raynard
Samuel Henry Simpson
Scott Victor-Lee Day
MAGNA CUM LAUDE
(GPA 3.5 to 3.84)
Hadyn Annslee Rae Bailey
Caleb Timothy Blevins
Christina Piper Donley
Abigayle Paige Hill
Madison Lee Colegrove
Jonah Charles Bruce
Gracie Paige Hunt
CUM LAUDE
(GPA 3.0 to 3.49)
Taylor Nicole Clark
Hayleigh Renae Risner
Cigi Lenore Pancake
Isaac David Doolin
Hazley Elizabeth Matthews
Riley Mitchell Cade
Kyle Matthew Scott
Rest of the Class
Brayden Gene Adams
Kaylee Anders
Ciara Adreana Andrews
Zachary I. Arthur
Hannah Faith Bias
Demetries Tyree Birchfield
Jaden Black
Hunter Dale Boggs
Summer Renee Bond
Savannah Bridges
Skyelar Bryant
Jaydon Burton
Nathan Carmon
Kaylee Jo Clutters
Lezah Cochran
Andrew Cox
Ethan Riley Cron
Kylie Davis
Chase Delong
Tyler Depriest
Chelsea Dickess
Noah B. Doddridge
Jacob Dodson
Colton Easterling
Hannah Fout
Kylee Fradd
Kordell French
Brock Friend
Kelly Friend
Griffin Rice Fuller
Zaylor Ty Gregory
Adain Hackworth
Landon P. Harper
Erica Hayes
Peyton Henderson
Skylar Howes
Anthony Ison
David Linn Jenkins Jr.
Maggie Nicole Johnson
Skyler Kidd
Cayden Eugene Lockwood
Christopher Deven Long
Sierra Long
Arnett Madden
Mahrian Massie
Isaiah Matney
Shaylin Rose Matney
Angel McCartney
Karen McComas
Joshua McCoy
Carl McKenzie II
Heather Miller
Tiandra Marie Miller
Logan Moore
Tyler Austin Murphy
Jacob Myers
Monica Nance
Devon Null
Chanz Eugene Pancake
Alice Kathryn Abigail Payne
Michaela Pugh
Jesse Reynolds
Eli Richardson
Jaden Robinson
Olivia Ross
Kaitlyn Ruth
Logan Short
Anna Sizemore
Drake Smith
Madison Sparks
Destiny Spradling
Jonathan Spurlock
Makayla Stapleton
Skylar Stevens
Kaylee Stumbo
Garen Taylor
Jessica Thibodaux
Adam Townsend
Dallas Turley
Carmonelle Paige Watson
Nicholas Yuri Webb
Jayden Wesner
Brooklyn Wilson
Claryssa Workman
Gracie Alane Worley