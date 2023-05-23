RACELAND

RACELAND Raceland-Worthington High School’s graduation was Thursday, May 25, at the high school gym.

Raceland’s valedictorian is Alexis Brooke McCoy.

McCoy is the daughter of Chasity and Rick Stamper of Ironton. She is a member of the varsity tennis team, archery team, Future Problem Solvers, Beta Club, Key Club, Latin Honors Society, President of the Technology Student Association and President of the Art Club. She is also an alumna of the 2022 Governor’s Scholar Program and the Ashland Alliance Youth Leadership Program.

McCoy will attend Morehead State University in the George M. Luckey Jr. Academic Honors Program where she will major in Computer Science. She plans to become a programmer in the future.

Raceland’s salutatorian is Anna Sophia Hale.

Hale is the daughter of Rob and Lori Hale of South Point.

Sophie will attend Mount Vernon Nazarene University in the fall where she will major in Christian Ministry with a focus on youth and family.

Austin Matthew Archie

Hailey Nicole Barney

Kasey Alexander Blankenship

Devin Scott Boggs

Makenzie Danielle Bradley

Joslynn Gale Brinegar

Andrew James Burke

Abby Michelle Caldwell

Samuel Clayton Coldiron

Andrew Ryan Conley

Michael Cole Conlon

James David Cooper

Deacon Jude Cotton

Victor Ayden Reed Davis

Reagan Darrell-Robert DuVall

Tanner Isaiah Erwin

Autumn Kay Estep

Juliun Pryce Farrow

Makena Janell Francis

Olivia Grace Garrison

Jacob Anderson Gauze

Alexander Brayden Gearheart

Kailyn Helen Haddix

Anna Sophia Hale

Madison ReNae Hall

Josie Claire Siyan Hapney

Logan Dale Holbrook

Garrett Walker Holman

Ava Margaret House

Douglas Conner Hughes

Peyton Jesse Ison

Barry Alexander Jenkins

Tate Gregory Jobe

Kendra Marie Johnson

Mckayla Danielle Johnson

Kaitlin Nicole Kartchner

Trystan Nicole Keeton

Jeremy Paul Kerns

Brooklyn Nicole Kersey

Simon Robert Klinepeter

Madison Brooke Love

Mason Allen Lykins

Matilda Baylee Martin

Hunter Landon Masters

Mason Ryan May

Madison Shea Mayo

Alexis Brooke McCoy

Emma Nicole McIntyre

Matthew Christian Meade

Kassidie Jayde Moore

Keith Allen Moore Jr.

Ty Anthony Moran

Toby Douglas Morrison

Tiffany Paige Music

John Walter Neal II

Abigail Grace Newland

Landyn Rory Bryant Newman

Shaylen Alyssa Mae Newman

Macayla Dawn Phillips

Olivia Shay Porter

Isabella Grace Rayburn

Elizabeth Grace Rigsby

Gracelynn Marie Sammons

Gwendolyn Brooke Sammons

Bailee Elisabeth Schirtzinger

Taylor James Smith

Alexandria Kadyn Stacy

Eleanor Elisabeth Stevens

Christopher Lane Switt Jr.

Benjamin Gregory Taylor

Skylar Christine Leigh Taylor

Destyni Kay-Lynn

Tennison

Chasity Aliyah Thomas

Wyatt Ian Toller

Denver James Vanhorn

Shannon Christian Waugh

Charles Braden Wellman

Kirsten Bailey Wells

Laura Beth West

Christopher Colten Caige Wheatley

Leia Shavonne Wilburn

Sydney Gabrielle Wilson

Reese Michael Winters

Caleb Thomas Woods

