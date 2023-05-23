RACELAND
RACELAND Raceland-Worthington High School’s graduation was Thursday, May 25, at the high school gym.
Raceland’s valedictorian is Alexis Brooke McCoy.
McCoy is the daughter of Chasity and Rick Stamper of Ironton. She is a member of the varsity tennis team, archery team, Future Problem Solvers, Beta Club, Key Club, Latin Honors Society, President of the Technology Student Association and President of the Art Club. She is also an alumna of the 2022 Governor’s Scholar Program and the Ashland Alliance Youth Leadership Program.
McCoy will attend Morehead State University in the George M. Luckey Jr. Academic Honors Program where she will major in Computer Science. She plans to become a programmer in the future.
Raceland’s salutatorian is Anna Sophia Hale.
Hale is the daughter of Rob and Lori Hale of South Point.
Sophie will attend Mount Vernon Nazarene University in the fall where she will major in Christian Ministry with a focus on youth and family.
Austin Matthew Archie
Hailey Nicole Barney
Kasey Alexander Blankenship
Devin Scott Boggs
Makenzie Danielle Bradley
Joslynn Gale Brinegar
Andrew James Burke
Abby Michelle Caldwell
Samuel Clayton Coldiron
Andrew Ryan Conley
Michael Cole Conlon
James David Cooper
Deacon Jude Cotton
Victor Ayden Reed Davis
Reagan Darrell-Robert DuVall
Tanner Isaiah Erwin
Autumn Kay Estep
Juliun Pryce Farrow
Makena Janell Francis
Olivia Grace Garrison
Jacob Anderson Gauze
Alexander Brayden Gearheart
Kailyn Helen Haddix
Anna Sophia Hale
Madison ReNae Hall
Josie Claire Siyan Hapney
Logan Dale Holbrook
Garrett Walker Holman
Ava Margaret House
Douglas Conner Hughes
Peyton Jesse Ison
Barry Alexander Jenkins
Tate Gregory Jobe
Kendra Marie Johnson
Mckayla Danielle Johnson
Kaitlin Nicole Kartchner
Trystan Nicole Keeton
Jeremy Paul Kerns
Brooklyn Nicole Kersey
Simon Robert Klinepeter
Madison Brooke Love
Mason Allen Lykins
Matilda Baylee Martin
Hunter Landon Masters
Mason Ryan May
Madison Shea Mayo
Alexis Brooke McCoy
Emma Nicole McIntyre
Matthew Christian Meade
Kassidie Jayde Moore
Keith Allen Moore Jr.
Ty Anthony Moran
Toby Douglas Morrison
Tiffany Paige Music
John Walter Neal II
Abigail Grace Newland
Landyn Rory Bryant Newman
Shaylen Alyssa Mae Newman
Macayla Dawn Phillips
Olivia Shay Porter
Isabella Grace Rayburn
Elizabeth Grace Rigsby
Gracelynn Marie Sammons
Gwendolyn Brooke Sammons
Bailee Elisabeth Schirtzinger
Taylor James Smith
Alexandria Kadyn Stacy
Eleanor Elisabeth Stevens
Christopher Lane Switt Jr.
Benjamin Gregory Taylor
Skylar Christine Leigh Taylor
Destyni Kay-Lynn
Tennison
Chasity Aliyah Thomas
Wyatt Ian Toller
Denver James Vanhorn
Shannon Christian Waugh
Charles Braden Wellman
Kirsten Bailey Wells
Laura Beth West
Christopher Colten Caige Wheatley
Leia Shavonne Wilburn
Sydney Gabrielle Wilson
Reese Michael Winters
Caleb Thomas Woods