IRONTON
SUMMA CUM LAUDE
with DISTINCTION
• 4.25 Cumulative Grade Point Average or Higher
• Honors Diploma and College Ready all 4 parts of the ACT
Andrew Kirby Allen is the son of Kirby and Jennifer Allen. His GPA is 4.417.
Andrew plans to attend the University of Pikeville and major in Information Systems Management. He has received the 2022-23 Ohio High School Division 2 Bowler of the Year and the Presidential Fellowship Scholarship from UPike.
Tayden Smith Carpenter is the son of Trent and Johnda Carpenter. His GPA is 4.425.
Tayden plans to attend Alderson Broaddus College and major in Secondary Education. He has received a full-ride Athletic Scholarship with the Alderson Broaddus football team.
Teegan Jae Carpenter is the daughter of Trent and Johnda Carpenter. Her GPA is 4.400.
Teegan plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Elementary Education. She has received a tennis scholarship and the Free Tuition Scholarship from Shawnee.
Trevor Lee Carter is the son of Jason and Shawna Carter. His GPA is 4.377.
Trevor plans to attend University of Cincinnati and major in Business Administration. He has received a full-ride Athletic Scholarship with the University of Cincinnati football team.
Etienne Edith Rae Fadis is the daughter of James Porter and Jessica Reed. Her GPA is 4.430.
Edie plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in Political Science/Pre-Law. She has received the Land Grant Scholarship.
Trevor Jordan Kleinman is the son of Travis and Mandy Kleinman. His GPA is 4.621.
Trevor plans to attend Ohio University Athens and major in Business Administration. He has received the Ohio University Appalachian Scholarship and Franklin B. Walters Award.
Luke Benjamin Linville is the son of Chip and Kathy Linville. His GPA is 4.321.
Luke plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Early Childhood Education. He has received the OHIO Regional Distinction Scholarship.
Tessa Ryann Shelton is the daughter of Steve and Dr. Charlie Shelton. Her GPA is 4.538.
Tessa plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Pre-Med. She has received the Ironton Co-Op Scholarship, C3 Church Scholarship, Buckeye Electric Co-Op Scholarship and OHIO Regional Distinction Scholarship.
Jones Ezekiel Taylor is the son of Derik Taylor and Catherine Barker. His GPA is 4.440.
Jones plans to attend the University of Alabama and major in Environmental Engineering. He has received the Holzer Science Scholarship and the University of Alabama Presidential Scholarship.
Ethan Mark White is the son of Mark White and Jasmine Tismo. His GPA is 4.509. Ethan is a member of the varsity basketball and track teams and a College Credit Plus participant. Ethan plans to attend Marshall University and major in Computer Science.
Evan
Rachel Williams is the daughter of Jeremy and Darcie Williams. Her GPA is 4.607. Evan is a member of the football team, co-captain of the volleyball, basketball and track teams, Senior Class President, Mu Alpha Theta President, Math Club Secretary, Spanish Club President, Spanish Honorary President, Heisman High School winner, National Honor Society and College Credit Plus participant. Evan plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in Biology/Pre-Dentistry.
Landen Reese Wilson is the son of Jeff and Sarah Leach and Eric Wilson. His GPA is 4.407. Landen is a member of the football and basketball teams, Student Body Vice President, National Honor Society Secretary, Pep club and a College Credit Plus participant. Landen plans to attend Ohio University Athens and major in Secondary Math Education. He has received the OHIO Admission Promise Award, OHIO Excellence Scholarship and OHIO Forward Scholarship.
SUMMA CUM LAUDE
• 4.000 Cumulative Grade Point Average or Higher
Eli Zachary Adkins
Landon Lee Bowles
Sophia Abigail Joan Carey
Anna Faith Davis
Lydia Joann Freeman
Rachel Joy Gillespie
Sydney Marie Hairston
Cheyenne Nicole Kidd
Anthony James Kirk II
Mary Charlotte Lackey
Sara Elizabeth Leith
Sara Rae McCarty
Isabel Selah Morgan
Ty Matthew Perkins
Andrew Bryce Schoener
Kirsten Paige Williams
Madison Kaye Louise Zimmerman
MAGNA CUM LAUDE
• 3.500 to 3.999 Cumulative Grade Point Average
Sara Bowen
Caleb Brown
Elishia Cecil
Amari Felder
Brigham Freeman
Brycen Glockner
Tyler Jenkins
Evan Koerper
Chianti Martin
Arron Mickalls
Gavin Pack
Cheyenne Riedel
Kennedie Smith
Devan Spears
Bishop Strait
Rylan Thomas
Haleigh Zimmerman
CUM LAUDE
• 3.000 to 3.499 Cumulative Grade Point Average
James Ailster
Michael Anderson
Lincoln Barnes
Samarah Bartram
Seth Bowen
Kourtni Buchanan
Larondo Carter
Christopher Farleigh
Michael Gleichauf
Talia Johnson
Carleigh Justice
Victoria Keairns
Jaquez Keyes
Amara McWhorter
Hunter Moore
Derek Neal
Kelsey Neal
Cynthia Rawlins
Miles Thomas
Brandon Triplett
Rest of the Class of 2023
Ta’Leigha Ackison
Hayley Bayes
Anton Bensinger
Dakota Bledsoe
Kaley Cade
Alexis Carrico
Gracie Christian
Erion Collins
Laikyn Conroy
Gary Cremeans
Robert Elliott
Breanna France
Christopher Gibson
Maximus Gleichauf
Breanna Gool
Olivia Greene
Zaylen Hall
Brianna Hardy
Jacob Holsinger
Jaylan Ison
Jacob Jobe
Austin Jones
Jacob Kinkaid
Benjamin Love
Joseph Love
Braylon Malolepszy
Skylar Marshall
Santos Martine
Cheyenne Maynard
Charles McGowan
Terrell Mize
Tanner Moore
Jeffrey Patrick
Kendall Pauley
Grady Phillips
Ethan Roach
Marissa Sexton
Michael Smith
Camryn Stevens
Logan Stoneroad
Abigail Strunk
Madison Taylor
Kenzie Traylor
De’Angelo Weekly
Westley Worley
Aiden Young