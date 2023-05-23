IRONTON

SUMMA CUM LAUDE

with DISTINCTION

• 4.25 Cumulative Grade Point Average or Higher

• Honors Diploma and College Ready all 4 parts of the ACT

Andrew Kirby Allen is the son of Kirby and Jennifer Allen. His GPA is 4.417.

Andrew plans to attend the University of Pikeville and major in Information Systems Management. He has received the 2022-23 Ohio High School Division 2 Bowler of the Year and the Presidential Fellowship Scholarship from UPike.

Tayden Smith Carpenter is the son of Trent and Johnda Carpenter. His GPA is 4.425.

Tayden plans to attend Alderson Broaddus College and major in Secondary Education. He has received a full-ride Athletic Scholarship with the Alderson Broaddus football team.

Teegan Jae Carpenter is the daughter of Trent and Johnda Carpenter. Her GPA is 4.400.

Teegan plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Elementary Education. She has received a tennis scholarship and the Free Tuition Scholarship from Shawnee.

Trevor Lee Carter is the son of Jason and Shawna Carter. His GPA is 4.377.

Trevor plans to attend University of Cincinnati and major in Business Administration. He has received a full-ride Athletic Scholarship with the University of Cincinnati football team.

Etienne Edith Rae Fadis is the daughter of James Porter and Jessica Reed. Her GPA is 4.430.

Edie plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in Political Science/Pre-Law. She has received the Land Grant Scholarship.

Trevor Jordan Kleinman is the son of Travis and Mandy Kleinman. His GPA is 4.621.

Trevor plans to attend Ohio University Athens and major in Business Administration. He has received the Ohio University Appalachian Scholarship and Franklin B. Walters Award.

Luke Benjamin Linville is the son of Chip and Kathy Linville. His GPA is 4.321.

Luke plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Early Childhood Education. He has received the OHIO Regional Distinction Scholarship.

Tessa Ryann Shelton is the daughter of Steve and Dr. Charlie Shelton. Her GPA is 4.538.

Tessa plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Pre-Med. She has received the Ironton Co-Op Scholarship, C3 Church Scholarship, Buckeye Electric Co-Op Scholarship and OHIO Regional Distinction Scholarship.

Jones Ezekiel Taylor is the son of Derik Taylor and Catherine Barker. His GPA is 4.440.

Jones plans to attend the University of Alabama and major in Environmental Engineering. He has received the Holzer Science Scholarship and the University of Alabama Presidential Scholarship.

Ethan Mark White is the son of Mark White and Jasmine Tismo. His GPA is 4.509. Ethan is a member of the varsity basketball and track teams and a College Credit Plus participant. Ethan plans to attend Marshall University and major in Computer Science.

Evan

Rachel Williams is the daughter of Jeremy and Darcie Williams. Her GPA is 4.607. Evan is a member of the football team, co-captain of the volleyball, basketball and track teams, Senior Class President, Mu Alpha Theta President, Math Club Secretary, Spanish Club President, Spanish Honorary President, Heisman High School winner, National Honor Society and College Credit Plus participant. Evan plans to attend The Ohio State University and major in Biology/Pre-Dentistry.

Landen Reese Wilson is the son of Jeff and Sarah Leach and Eric Wilson. His GPA is 4.407. Landen is a member of the football and basketball teams, Student Body Vice President, National Honor Society Secretary, Pep club and a College Credit Plus participant. Landen plans to attend Ohio University Athens and major in Secondary Math Education. He has received the OHIO Admission Promise Award, OHIO Excellence Scholarship and OHIO Forward Scholarship.

SUMMA CUM LAUDE

• 4.000 Cumulative Grade Point Average or Higher

Eli Zachary Adkins

Landon Lee Bowles

Sophia Abigail Joan Carey

Anna Faith Davis

Lydia Joann Freeman

Rachel Joy Gillespie

Sydney Marie Hairston

Cheyenne Nicole Kidd

Anthony James Kirk II

Mary Charlotte Lackey

Sara Elizabeth Leith

Sara Rae McCarty

Isabel Selah Morgan

Ty Matthew Perkins

Andrew Bryce Schoener

Kirsten Paige Williams

Madison Kaye Louise Zimmerman

MAGNA CUM LAUDE

• 3.500 to 3.999 Cumulative Grade Point Average

Sara Bowen

Caleb Brown

Elishia Cecil

Amari Felder

Brigham Freeman

Brycen Glockner

Tyler Jenkins

Evan Koerper

Chianti Martin

Arron Mickalls

Gavin Pack

Cheyenne Riedel

Kennedie Smith

Devan Spears

Bishop Strait

Rylan Thomas

Haleigh Zimmerman

CUM LAUDE

• 3.000 to 3.499 Cumulative Grade Point Average

James Ailster

Michael Anderson

Lincoln Barnes

Samarah Bartram

Seth Bowen

Kourtni Buchanan

Larondo Carter

Christopher Farleigh

Michael Gleichauf

Talia Johnson

Carleigh Justice

Victoria Keairns

Jaquez Keyes

Amara McWhorter

Hunter Moore

Derek Neal

Kelsey Neal

Cynthia Rawlins

Miles Thomas

Brandon Triplett

Rest of the Class of 2023

Ta’Leigha Ackison

Hayley Bayes

Anton Bensinger

Dakota Bledsoe

Kaley Cade

Alexis Carrico

Gracie Christian

Erion Collins

Laikyn Conroy

Gary Cremeans

Robert Elliott

Breanna France

Christopher Gibson

Maximus Gleichauf

Breanna Gool

Olivia Greene

Zaylen Hall

Brianna Hardy

Jacob Holsinger

Jaylan Ison

Jacob Jobe

Austin Jones

Jacob Kinkaid

Benjamin Love

Joseph Love

Braylon Malolepszy

Skylar Marshall

Santos Martine

Cheyenne Maynard

Charles McGowan

Terrell Mize

Tanner Moore

Jeffrey Patrick

Kendall Pauley

Grady Phillips

Ethan Roach

Marissa Sexton

Michael Smith

Camryn Stevens

Logan Stoneroad

Abigail Strunk

Madison Taylor

Kenzie Traylor

De’Angelo Weekly

Westley Worley

Aiden Young

Tags

Trending Video