IRONTON ST. JOSEPH
IRONTON Ironton St. Joseph Central Catholic High School’s graduation ceremony is Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Valedictorian: Mark Joseph Hodges is the son of Maria Hodges and the late Tim Hodges. Mark will be attending South Florida.
Valedictorian: Zachary Paul Johnson is the son of Dwane and Lisa Johnson. Zachary will be attending Waynesburg University, in Pennsylvania.
Valedictorian: Elizabeth Marie Kline is the daughter of Chris and Rhonda Kline. Elizabeth will be attending Marshall.
Salutatorian: Aubrey Leigh Sutton is the daughter of Mark and Kathryn Sutton. Aubrey will be attending Marshall.
Rest of the Class: Kaden R. Cleary, Kaison M. Coleman, Gracie J. Damron, Matthew J. Heighton, Erikai M. Jaleis Jackson, Hunter Kohl Staton, Nicholas M. Walker