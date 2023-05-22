IRONTON ST. JOSEPH

IRONTON Ironton St. Joseph Central Catholic High School’s graduation ceremony is Friday, June 2, at 7 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Valedictorian: Mark Joseph Hodges is the son of Maria Hodges and the late Tim Hodges. Mark will be attending South Florida.

Valedictorian: Zachary Paul Johnson is the son of Dwane and Lisa Johnson. Zachary will be attending Waynesburg University, in Pennsylvania.

Valedictorian: Elizabeth Marie Kline is the daughter of Chris and Rhonda Kline. Elizabeth will be attending Marshall.

Salutatorian: Aubrey Leigh Sutton is the daughter of Mark and Kathryn Sutton. Aubrey will be attending Marshall.

Rest of the Class: Kaden R. Cleary, Kaison M. Coleman, Gracie J. Damron, Matthew J. Heighton, Erikai M. Jaleis Jackson, Hunter Kohl Staton, Nicholas M. Walker

