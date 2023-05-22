HOLY FAMILY
Holy Family’s valedictorian is Evan Boggs.
Her parents are Kim and Greg Boggs. She graduates with Associate’s in Science and Associate’s in Arts.
After graduation, Boggs will be attending Marshall University in the fall. With her Associate’s in Science from ACTC, she plans to jump straight into the two-year RN course. Upon becoming a registered nurse, she plans to then graduate with his BSB and then continue on into the field of Midwifery.
