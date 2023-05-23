GREENUP COUNTY
LLOYD Greenup County High School’s graduation ceremony is set for Friday, May 25, at 7 p.m. at the GCHS Gymnasium.
Valedictorian: Hayden Isaac Spears
His parents are Ed and Chantel Spears. His future plans are to attend the University of Kentucky and major in chemistry.
Activities: National Beta Club, FBLA, Academic Team and Future Problem Solving.
Salutatorian: Ryleigh Breanne Duncan
Her parents are Eric and Lorie Duncan. Her college plans are to attend Ohio University and major in nursing.
Activities: National Beta Club-President, Student Council-Vice President, Rho Kappa Honor Society-Event Coordinator, FBLA-Parliamentarian, HOSA-Vice President, Pep Club-Social Media Chair.
Braxton Taylor Abrams
Makena Hope Adams
Cameron Lee Adkins
Jacob Layne Adkins
Olivia Haven Adkins
Michaela Grace Alley
Dustin Keith Ashley
Macy May Wells Baldridge
Brylie LeAnn Bamforth
Christina Faith Barker
Daisy MaKaylen Barker
Ethan Alexander Barnett
Billie Wyatt Bayless
Morgan Abigail Blair
Bailey Renee Blevins
Ethan Davis Blevins
Jennalee Boggs
Paige Elizabeth Marie Borders
Lilikate Noel Bowman
Landyn Tyler Bradshaw
Caelyn Faye Brewer
Conner Joel Brown
Joliyah Dakota Brown
McKenzie Leigh Brown
Jason Cole Bryant
Jaiden Leigh Burgess
Mark Aaron Burgess Jr.
Dakota Lee Burt
Rachel Kailyn Bush
Jayden Tate Callihan
Olivia Sue Cameron
Faith Larae Cantrell
Makayla Janice Carter
Amie Alexis Carver
Carson David Caudill
Kamrin Jace Chapman
Michael Kason Clark
Zoey Renee Clark
Amber Lee Claxon
Hunter Blake Clevenger
Gary Wayne Clinger
Christopher Jacob Coleman
Alexus Noel Colegrove
Devin Andrew Collier
Alexis Faith Collins
Landon Vincent Conley
Samantha Jean Conley
Trista Lynn Conley
Whitley Cheyenne Crum
Jaycee Leyah Cullen
Richard Dale Culver III
Cameron Robert Davis
Steven Kiley Deskins
Matthew Connor Diamond
Cody Martin Dillow
Joshua Brayden Duke
Ryleigh Breanne Duncan
Alliyah Marie Dunn
Hannah Grace Dyer
Zachery Austin Dyer
Jacob Tyler Cole Evans
Seth David Everett
Karli Rae Fannin
Morgan Liberty Farris
Charlie Jo Floyd
Madisyn Alana Fox
Savannah Brooke Fritz
Mashala Ann Gamble
Angelina Maree Gartin
Timothy Jacob Giannetti
Jacob Preston Gibson
Jaden Andrew Giddings
Phoenix Auron Arthur Gilbert
Boyd Allen Glass
Brooklyn Mae Greene
Zyler Maddox Greene
Jayce Ryan Griffith
Jaron Edward Grubb
Jackson Daniel Gullett
Ian Trea Gwinn
Wyatt Douglas Hacker
Michael Alexander Grayson Hall
Eli Grant Hamm
Brayden Levi Hampton
Kaitlyn Ann Hannah
Gavin Mitchell Haywood
DJ Wayne Higginbotham
Erica Nicole Hockley
Codi Ray Hodge
Brandon Scott Holley
Serenity Lakota Holman
Diana Page Horner
Hunter Rae Horsley
Blake Alexander Howard
Brady Chad Howard
Ethan Wayne Huff
Christopher Taylor Hughes
Ryan Cade Hunt
Brooklyn Rachelle Hurley
Carly Ann Ison
Kenneth Daniel Jarrell
Abigail Grace Johnson
Coleton Ricky Johnson
Hannah Elizabeth Johnson
Tommy Michael Jones Jr.
Billy Joe Curtis Jordan
Josh Clay Jordan
Ethan Alexander Kelley
Celeste Lakia Kennedy
Kristen Rachelle King
Jonathan Douglas Kiser Jr.
Kaden Andrew Langley
Damien Jude Lauhon
Kaylie Lachelle Lawrence
Karlie Jo Leadingham
Katie Reidel Leadingham
Eli Jeffrey Lewis
Laynee Jewell Loan
Jordan Nicole Longstreth
Chloe Catherine Lovejoy
Zachary Michael Lovejoy
Dalton Taylor Lyons
Cassidy Grace Madden
Sasha Shine Marcum
Taylor Elektra Marshall
Breanna Nicole Martin
Cali Shae Mathes
Lahna Marie Maybee
Emily Kaylin Maynard
Taylor Marie Mayse
Alexis Elizabeth Paige McCane
Cameron Alexander
McCleese
Jacob Tyler McReynolds
Kelcie Danielle Meade
Madison Taylor Meade
Addyson Grace Meadows
Jason Dean Meadows
Ranson Martin Meadows
Taylor Marie Meadows
Carli Jayne Miller
Cody Steven Miller
Kenzie Tyler Miller
Miranda LeAnn Mills
Rylee Shae Mitchell
Jeremiah Lee Moore
Kelsy Ann Moore
Connor Reece Mulkey
Holden Henry Barton Mulkey
James Brian Mullens
Katelynn Faye Neace
Marissa Star Neace
Noah Shane Neace
Cadence McKinley Newsome
Stephen Noah Nichols
Braxton Isaac Noble
Emma Jean Orasco
Jacob Anthony Owens
Gracie Renee Parks
Destiny Grace
Pennington
William E. Pennington
Isaiah Seth Perkins
Wyatt Stephen Joseph Perkins
Jeremy Perry Jr.
Brianna Naomi Petty
Charles Wyatt Picklesimer
Justin Everett Poplin
Summer Lynn Porter
Elijah David Powell
Isabella Marie Ramsey
Haylie Sue Ream
Hannah Elaine Reed
John Ethan Reed
Travis Gregory Reed
Preston Virgil Shane Reynolds
Paige Cassidy Rhoden
Dakota Jaden Rice
Kaya Marie Riddle
James Matthew Riggs
Lauren Rae Roe
Miranda LaShay Rose
Joshua Edward Rowe
Austin Mitchel Royster
Mason Cole Sammons
Anna E. Leigh Scaff
Abigail Leilani Scaggs
Brooklyn Dawn Scarberry
Ryan Richard Schulz
Landon Kenneth Shaw
Kayla-Marie Lynn Shepherd
Dakota Jordan Slone
Devon Lawrence Smith
Elijah Eugene Smith
Isaac William Sparks
Hayden Isaac Spears
Samantha Jade Stacy
Skylar Nicole Stacy
Kylee Diane Stake
Kiersten Aleigha Steger
Gabriel Layne Stephens
Carter Michael Stevens
Jason Allen Stith
Ashton Lee Sullivan
Alissa Marie Swords
Allie Nichole Sykes
Brayden Lee Taylor
Akili Jamela Thomas
Brock Alexander Thomas
Emma Gail Timberlake
Kyra Nicole Torrence
Jessie Lynn Jo Triplett
Dakota Lynn Tuel
Jayce Patrick Turley
Andrew Vansickle
Chloe Elizabeth Veach
Charles Everette Virgin
Marie Pearl Virgin
Sterling Hunter Virgin
Gracie Bryanna Joy Walker
Wyatt Matthew Warnock
Daden Braxton Webb
Erin Elizabeth Webster
Izabella Hope Wells
Kylie Marie West
Kevin Matthew Wiley
Emma Grace Willis
Ethan Scott Carter Wintz
Allison Grace Wireman
Carson Luke Wireman
Elizabeth Dawn Wireman
Troy Curtis Wolfe
Brett Worthington
Kaylee Branae Wright
William Joseph Lee Wright