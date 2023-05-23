GREENUP COUNTY

LLOYD Greenup County High School’s graduation ceremony is set for Friday, May 25, at 7 p.m. at the GCHS Gymnasium.

Valedictorian: Hayden Isaac Spears

His parents are Ed and Chantel Spears. His future plans are to attend the University of Kentucky and major in chemistry.

Activities: National Beta Club, FBLA, Academic Team and Future Problem Solving.

Salutatorian: Ryleigh Breanne Duncan

Her parents are Eric and Lorie Duncan. Her college plans are to attend Ohio University and major in nursing.

Activities: National Beta Club-President, Student Council-Vice President, Rho Kappa Honor Society-Event Coordinator, FBLA-Parliamentarian, HOSA-Vice President, Pep Club-Social Media Chair.

Braxton Taylor Abrams

Makena Hope Adams

Cameron Lee Adkins

Jacob Layne Adkins

Olivia Haven Adkins

Michaela Grace Alley

Dustin Keith Ashley

Macy May Wells Baldridge

Brylie LeAnn Bamforth

Christina Faith Barker

Daisy MaKaylen Barker

Ethan Alexander Barnett

Billie Wyatt Bayless

Morgan Abigail Blair

Bailey Renee Blevins

Ethan Davis Blevins

Jennalee Boggs

Paige Elizabeth Marie Borders

Lilikate Noel Bowman

Landyn Tyler Bradshaw

Caelyn Faye Brewer

Conner Joel Brown

Joliyah Dakota Brown

McKenzie Leigh Brown

Jason Cole Bryant

Jaiden Leigh Burgess

Mark Aaron Burgess Jr.

Dakota Lee Burt

Rachel Kailyn Bush

Jayden Tate Callihan

Olivia Sue Cameron

Faith Larae Cantrell

Makayla Janice Carter

Amie Alexis Carver

Carson David Caudill

Kamrin Jace Chapman

Michael Kason Clark

Zoey Renee Clark

Amber Lee Claxon

Hunter Blake Clevenger

Gary Wayne Clinger

Christopher Jacob Coleman

Alexus Noel Colegrove

Devin Andrew Collier

Alexis Faith Collins

Landon Vincent Conley

Samantha Jean Conley

Trista Lynn Conley

Whitley Cheyenne Crum

Jaycee Leyah Cullen

Richard Dale Culver III

Cameron Robert Davis

Steven Kiley Deskins

Matthew Connor Diamond

Cody Martin Dillow

Joshua Brayden Duke

Ryleigh Breanne Duncan

Alliyah Marie Dunn

Hannah Grace Dyer

Zachery Austin Dyer

Jacob Tyler Cole Evans

Seth David Everett

Karli Rae Fannin

Morgan Liberty Farris

Charlie Jo Floyd

Madisyn Alana Fox

Savannah Brooke Fritz

Mashala Ann Gamble

Angelina Maree Gartin

Timothy Jacob Giannetti

Jacob Preston Gibson

Jaden Andrew Giddings

Phoenix Auron Arthur Gilbert

Boyd Allen Glass

Brooklyn Mae Greene

Zyler Maddox Greene

Jayce Ryan Griffith

Jaron Edward Grubb

Jackson Daniel Gullett

Ian Trea Gwinn

Wyatt Douglas Hacker

Michael Alexander Grayson Hall

Eli Grant Hamm

Brayden Levi Hampton

Kaitlyn Ann Hannah

Gavin Mitchell Haywood

DJ Wayne Higginbotham

Erica Nicole Hockley

Codi Ray Hodge

Brandon Scott Holley

Serenity Lakota Holman

Diana Page Horner

Hunter Rae Horsley

Blake Alexander Howard

Brady Chad Howard

Ethan Wayne Huff

Christopher Taylor Hughes

Ryan Cade Hunt

Brooklyn Rachelle Hurley

Carly Ann Ison

Kenneth Daniel Jarrell

Abigail Grace Johnson

Coleton Ricky Johnson

Hannah Elizabeth Johnson

Tommy Michael Jones Jr.

Billy Joe Curtis Jordan

Josh Clay Jordan

Ethan Alexander Kelley

Celeste Lakia Kennedy

Kristen Rachelle King

Jonathan Douglas Kiser Jr.

Kaden Andrew Langley

Damien Jude Lauhon

Kaylie Lachelle Lawrence

Karlie Jo Leadingham

Katie Reidel Leadingham

Eli Jeffrey Lewis

Laynee Jewell Loan

Jordan Nicole Longstreth

Chloe Catherine Lovejoy

Zachary Michael Lovejoy

Dalton Taylor Lyons

Cassidy Grace Madden

Sasha Shine Marcum

Taylor Elektra Marshall

Breanna Nicole Martin

Cali Shae Mathes

Lahna Marie Maybee

Emily Kaylin Maynard

Taylor Marie Mayse

Alexis Elizabeth Paige McCane

Cameron Alexander

McCleese

Jacob Tyler McReynolds

Kelcie Danielle Meade

Madison Taylor Meade

Addyson Grace Meadows

Jason Dean Meadows

Ranson Martin Meadows

Taylor Marie Meadows

Carli Jayne Miller

Cody Steven Miller

Kenzie Tyler Miller

Miranda LeAnn Mills

Rylee Shae Mitchell

Jeremiah Lee Moore

Kelsy Ann Moore

Connor Reece Mulkey

Holden Henry Barton Mulkey

James Brian Mullens

Katelynn Faye Neace

Marissa Star Neace

Noah Shane Neace

Cadence McKinley Newsome

Stephen Noah Nichols

Braxton Isaac Noble

Emma Jean Orasco

Jacob Anthony Owens

Gracie Renee Parks

Destiny Grace

Pennington

William E. Pennington

Isaiah Seth Perkins

Wyatt Stephen Joseph Perkins

Jeremy Perry Jr.

Brianna Naomi Petty

Charles Wyatt Picklesimer

Justin Everett Poplin

Summer Lynn Porter

Elijah David Powell

Isabella Marie Ramsey

Haylie Sue Ream

Hannah Elaine Reed

John Ethan Reed

Travis Gregory Reed

Preston Virgil Shane Reynolds

Paige Cassidy Rhoden

Dakota Jaden Rice

Kaya Marie Riddle

James Matthew Riggs

Lauren Rae Roe

Miranda LaShay Rose

Joshua Edward Rowe

Austin Mitchel Royster

Mason Cole Sammons

Anna E. Leigh Scaff

Abigail Leilani Scaggs

Brooklyn Dawn Scarberry

Ryan Richard Schulz

Landon Kenneth Shaw

Kayla-Marie Lynn Shepherd

Dakota Jordan Slone

Devon Lawrence Smith

Elijah Eugene Smith

Isaac William Sparks

Hayden Isaac Spears

Samantha Jade Stacy

Skylar Nicole Stacy

Kylee Diane Stake

Kiersten Aleigha Steger

Gabriel Layne Stephens

Carter Michael Stevens

Jason Allen Stith

Ashton Lee Sullivan

Alissa Marie Swords

Allie Nichole Sykes

Brayden Lee Taylor

Akili Jamela Thomas

Brock Alexander Thomas

Emma Gail Timberlake

Kyra Nicole Torrence

Jessie Lynn Jo Triplett

Dakota Lynn Tuel

Jayce Patrick Turley

Andrew Vansickle

Chloe Elizabeth Veach

Charles Everette Virgin

Marie Pearl Virgin

Sterling Hunter Virgin

Gracie Bryanna Joy Walker

Wyatt Matthew Warnock

Daden Braxton Webb

Erin Elizabeth Webster

Izabella Hope Wells

Kylie Marie West

Kevin Matthew Wiley

Emma Grace Willis

Ethan Scott Carter Wintz

Allison Grace Wireman

Carson Luke Wireman

Elizabeth Dawn Wireman

Troy Curtis Wolfe

Brett Worthington

Kaylee Branae Wright

William Joseph Lee Wright

