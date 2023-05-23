FAIRVIEW
WESTWOOD Fairview High School’s graduation is set for Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m. at George Cooke Memorial Gymnasium.
Co-Valedictorian: Tanner Lee Johnson, son of Brian and Becky Johnson of Westwood.
Activities: Varsity Basketball, Varsity Baseball, Golf, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Pep Club, ACTC Dual Credit Program.
Future Plans: He plans to attend the University of Pikeville to pursue a degree in Business Administration.
Co-Valedictorian: Kiera Lynn Loving, daughter of Michael and Amber Loving of Ashland.
Activities: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Basketball, Varsity Softball, Bowling, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club President, Pep Club, ACTC Dual Credit Program.
Future Plans: She plans to attend Morehead State University to study Imaging Sciences.
Co-Valedictorian: Mia Grace Newton, daughter of Roger and Pam Newton of Raceland.
Activities: Varsity Basketball, Varsity Tennis, Varsity Cheerleading, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Pep Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club Historian, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program, ACTC Dual Credit.
Future Plans: She plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University to study Exercise Science.
Co-Valedictorian: Graycin Kendall Price, daughter of Tim and Carrie Price of Ashland Activities: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Cheerleading, Varsity Tennis, Bowling, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Pep Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club, Senior Class Secretary, ACTC Dual Credit Program.
Future Plans: She plans to attend Morehead State University to study Exercise Science.
Co-Valedictorian: Destiny Faith Watkins, granddaughter of Mike and Linda Conley of Flatwoods.
Activities: Archery, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, HOSA, ACTC Dual Credit Program, Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program.
Future Plans: She plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University.
Salutatorian: Ryleigh Lee Blair, daughter of Ronnie Blair of Westwood and Tina Blair of Raceland
Activities: Concert Band, Pep Band, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Ashland Alliance Youth Leadership, ACTC Dual Credit Program.
Future Plans: She plans to attend the University of Kentucky to study Environmental Science.
Dallas Gage Adams
Nola Elizabeth Akers
Shane Tyler Akers
Dustion James Allen
Jaida Rain Bailey
Christin Faith Bailey
Ryleigh Lee Blair
Landyn Austin Bocook
Miranda LaShay Caskey
Tyree Jordan Clutters
Brianna Marie Coleman
Troy David Daniels
Riley Dean DeBoard
Scott Allen Elswick
Roselynn Fitchpatrick
James Alex E. Fraley
Kameron Jo Fry
Shelby Mikala Gibson
Ethan Lee Hale
Hannah Grace Hall
Cameron Lee Joseph Harper
Jeremy Taylor Harper
Baylin Sawyer Hill
Braden Jace Horton
Kimberlynn Rose Isgrigg
James Andrew Zane Jarvis
Tanner Lee Johnson
Elaina Louise Jones
Brianna Paige Lambert
Kiera Lynn Loving
Shelby Nichole Marcum
Brayden Andrew McGlone
Evan Cole McSorley
Austin Duane Miller
Mia Grace Newton
Kevin Maddox Phillips
Graycin Kendall Price
Braydon Allen Reed
Cody James Ritchie
Gracie Madison Ruggles
Hannahlee Paige Ruley
Joshua Allen Scott
Jalyn Kay Smith
Hallie Grace Staggs
Logan Alexander Stewart
Ashton Lia Stidham
Cory Allen Swed
Abagail Ruth Terry
Caden Tyler Thomas
Destiny Faith Watkins
Alex Wray Wessel