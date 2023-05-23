FAIRVIEW

WESTWOOD Fairview High School’s graduation is set for Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m. at George Cooke Memorial Gymnasium.

Co-Valedictorian: Tanner Lee Johnson, son of Brian and Becky Johnson of Westwood.

Activities: Varsity Basketball, Varsity Baseball, Golf, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Pep Club, ACTC Dual Credit Program.

Future Plans: He plans to attend the University of Pikeville to pursue a degree in Business Administration.

Co-Valedictorian: Kiera Lynn Loving, daughter of Michael and Amber Loving of Ashland.

Activities: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Basketball, Varsity Softball, Bowling, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club President, Pep Club, ACTC Dual Credit Program.

Future Plans: She plans to attend Morehead State University to study Imaging Sciences.

Co-Valedictorian: Mia Grace Newton, daughter of Roger and Pam Newton of Raceland.

Activities: Varsity Basketball, Varsity Tennis, Varsity Cheerleading, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Pep Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club Historian, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program, ACTC Dual Credit.

Future Plans: She plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University to study Exercise Science.

Co-Valedictorian: Graycin Kendall Price, daughter of Tim and Carrie Price of Ashland Activities: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Cheerleading, Varsity Tennis, Bowling, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Pep Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club, Senior Class Secretary, ACTC Dual Credit Program.

Future Plans: She plans to attend Morehead State University to study Exercise Science.

Co-Valedictorian: Destiny Faith Watkins, granddaughter of Mike and Linda Conley of Flatwoods.

Activities: Archery, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, HOSA, ACTC Dual Credit Program, Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program.

Future Plans: She plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University.

Salutatorian: Ryleigh Lee Blair, daughter of Ronnie Blair of Westwood and Tina Blair of Raceland

Activities: Concert Band, Pep Band, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Ashland Alliance Youth Leadership, ACTC Dual Credit Program.

Future Plans: She plans to attend the University of Kentucky to study Environmental Science.

Dallas Gage Adams

Nola Elizabeth Akers

Shane Tyler Akers

Dustion James Allen

Jaida Rain Bailey

Christin Faith Bailey

Ryleigh Lee Blair

Landyn Austin Bocook

Miranda LaShay Caskey

Tyree Jordan Clutters

Brianna Marie Coleman

Troy David Daniels

Riley Dean DeBoard

Scott Allen Elswick

Roselynn Fitchpatrick

James Alex E. Fraley

Kameron Jo Fry

Shelby Mikala Gibson

Ethan Lee Hale

Hannah Grace Hall

Cameron Lee Joseph Harper

Jeremy Taylor Harper

Baylin Sawyer Hill

Braden Jace Horton

Kimberlynn Rose Isgrigg

James Andrew Zane Jarvis

Tanner Lee Johnson

Elaina Louise Jones

Brianna Paige Lambert

Kiera Lynn Loving

Shelby Nichole Marcum

Brayden Andrew McGlone

Evan Cole McSorley

Austin Duane Miller

Mia Grace Newton

Kevin Maddox Phillips

Graycin Kendall Price

Braydon Allen Reed

Cody James Ritchie

Gracie Madison Ruggles

Hannahlee Paige Ruley

Joshua Allen Scott

Jalyn Kay Smith

Hallie Grace Staggs

Logan Alexander Stewart

Ashton Lia Stidham

Cory Allen Swed

Abagail Ruth Terry

Caden Tyler Thomas

Destiny Faith Watkins

Alex Wray Wessel

