DAWSON-BRYANT

COAL GROVE Dawson-Bryant's graduation ceremony is set for Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

HONORS WITH DISTINCTION

*3.5 G.P.A. or above and two College Credit Plus classes*

Chase Blair

Chase is the son of Clarence Blair II and Robin Blair, and Tina Blair and Lee Smith of Coal Grove. He has a 4.0 G.P.A. He plans to attend Morehead State University and major in English, Early Childhood Education.

Ethan Crank

Ethan is the son of Tara and Jimmy Crank of South Point. He has a 3.5 G.P.A. He plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Nursing.

Landon Davis

Landon is the son of Eric and Julie Davis of Ironton. He has a 4.2 G.P.A. He plans to attend West Virginia University and major in Mechanical Engineering.

Elijah Dillon

Elijah is the son of Debbie and Gary Dillon of Coal Grove. He has a 4.0 G.P.A. He plans to attend Marshall University and major in Civil Engineering.

Jayce Edwards

Jayce is the son of Tracy and Joshua Edwards of Ironton. He has a 4.2 G.P.A. He plans to attend Marshall University and major in Physics.

Mia Fields

Mia is the daughter of John and Jodi Fields of Coal Grove. She has a 4.0 G.P.A. She plans to attend Marshall University and major in Forensic Science.

Sydney Fields

Sydney is the daughter of Larry Fields and Sheila Coffman of Coal Grove and Mary and Bill Jackson of Russell. She has a 4.0 G.P.A. She plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Psychology.

Kelsey Fraley

Kelsey is the daughter of Alison Parker of South Point and JD Fraley of Kitts Hill. She has a 4.1 G.P.A. She plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Physical Therapist Assistant.

Bryna Guy

Bryna is the daughter of Sara and Erich Guy of South Point. She has a 4.1 G.P.A. She plans to attend Marshall University and major in Engineering.

Mattison Hapney

Mattison is the daughter of Kathy and Matt Hapney of Franklin Furnace. She has a 4.0 G.P.A. She plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Business Management.

Autumn Hicks

Autumn is the daughter of Amy and Travis Hicks of Coal Grove. She has a 4.2 G.P.A. She plans to attend Ohio University Athens and major in Chemical Engineering.

Luke Jenkins

Luke Jenkins is the son of Rina and David Jenkins of Ironton. He has a 3.7 G.P.A. He plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Plastics Engineering.

Kenadee Keaton

Kenadee is the daughter of Sheena Massie and Jarrod Keaton of Coal Grove. She has a 3.6 G.P.A. She plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Nursing.

Kayleigh Rowe

Kayleigh is the daughter of Maddison Leffingwell and Bryan Rowe of Ironton.She has a 3.6 G.P.A. She plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Nursing.

Kami Savino

Kami is the daughter of Dallas and Kendra Savino of South Point. She has a 3.7 G.P.A. She plans to attend Collins Career Center and major in diagnostic Medical Sonography.

Caleb Simmons

Caleb is the son of Johnda and Keith Simmons of Ironton. He has a 3.9 G.P.A. He plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Environmental Science.

John Turner

John is the son of John and Denise Turner of Ironton. He has a 4.2 G.P.A. He plans to attend the University of Kentucky and major in Chemical Engineering.

Alexus Wood

Alexus is the daughter of Stevi and Michael Wood of Coal Grove. She has a 4.1 G.P.A. She plans to attend Marshall University and major in Business/Pre-Law.

HONORS

*At least a 3.5 GPA*

Lona Griffith

Autumn Kiser

Tyler Nutter

Angel Stapleton

Ellie Vaughn

Owen Whitley

Rest of the Class

Emily Grace Ackerson

Kadyn Andrew Adkins

Paislee Jayda Baisden

Trinity Paige Barker

Isabella Grace Barnett

Caitlin Jean Barrett

Elias Joseph Bazell

Zane Alexavier Boggs

Jamie Lynn Breeden

Alisa Jean Bundy

Tyler Braeden Byrne

Lillian Rebecca Camp

Williams Shayleigh Marie Carmon

Tiffany Le Ann Carpenter

Jordyn Nichole Dale

Johnathan Gage Davis

Sabella Ann Davis

Ashlee Lorreen Dearmore

Wyatt Dale Dement

Mackenzie Lois Fleming

Mason James Frazier

Ashley Elizabeth Friend

Aleigha Brooke Gully

Benjamin James Hall

Chase Robert Hall

Kailey Jo Harrison

Jenna Nicole Hicks

Olivia Grace Horn

Suzanna Paige Jiles

Brooklynn Dawn Johnson

Aaron Joseph Jones

Zachary Ryan Kearns

Matthew Alan Kennard

Lillian Faith Kingery

Blake Anthony Landers

Braiden Eli Littlejohn

Christopher Adam Lowe

Dustin Ryan Lunsford

Joshua Eric Maynard

Aaron Andrew Morris

Kira Nicole Mulkey

Dryzen Cobain Mullens

Paris Shelby-Lynn Music

Willard Eden Napier

Andrea Dean Nash

Greydin Robert Nelson

Anna Nicole Newcomb

Phillip Bradley Newman

Hailie Dawn Pemberton

Karleigh Faith Pennington

Austin Gregory Prichard

Alivia Nicole Riley

Jayden Elaine Roe

Alyssa Skylynn Runyon

Skyler Marie Sexton

Haileigh Jo Shope

Madison Paige Skaggs

Braylen Rowe Stuntebeck

John Curtis Townsend Jr.

Landon David Carter Webb

Makayla Lynn Wheeler

Brayden Tyler Wilson

Issiah Scott Withrow

Skylar Meredith Wolford

Nathaniel James Woodyard

Garrin McKinley Yates

EAST CARTER

GRAYSON East Carter's graduation ceremony took place on Friday, May 19, in its high school gymnasium.

Cason Michael Adams***

Hannah Grace Adkins

Brooklen Kate Akers***

Michael Tate Akers**

Elizabeth Nevaanne Bailey***

Curtis Brandon Bair***

Caleb Jesse Banfield

Jayla Daniele Barker**

Orion Charles Scott Barnes

Jaden Allen Ray Bates

Joseph Braiden Bellew*

Ivy Creola Berry

Tyler Shane Bishop

Johnathon Michael Blackburn

Zoe Morningstar Blair*

David Whyatt Blanton*

Faith Marie Blevins**

John Thomas Blevins

Isaac David Boggs***

Kaelan Gage Boggs

Harley Ray Bowen***

Kennedy Morgan Bowling***

Devin Trace Bradley***

Jack Bradley Brammell**

Adam Scott Burnett***

Joshua Taylor Burton

Lynnsey Faith-Ann Bush***

Sydney Jaden Bush***

Conner Michael Campbell*

Gavin Mark Carroll

Logan Reed Carter

Blayden Leeallen Clark

Shayla Dawn Colley

Katie Lynn Collier**

Josiah Lee Combs***

Evan Brice Conley

Emily Grace Cox

Harley Cole Crabtree*

Owen Matthew Crum***

Hunter Layne Davis*

Autumn Shae Day*

Nicholas Drew Dotson

Nathaniel Douglas Duncan***

Jordan Dane Dykes

James Mavrick Elliott*

Matthew Tyler Elliott

Quincy Gene Otto Elliott***

Gage Colton Erwin

Eli Dawson Estepp

Benjamin Dorsey Ferguson**

Braylen Krystopher Flannery

Cody Wayne Andrew Fouts

Austin Bricker Fruth

Ciara Rain Gee

Francis Scott Gilbert

Addison Riley Hall***

Aiden Thomas Hall

Dustin David Hall

Samuel Michael Hamilton**

Ethan Hunter Harper

Emmah Rose Harris

Ethan Taylor Holifield***

Kooper Watts Howard*

Gracie Leeann Ison

James Thomas Jackson, Jr.

Emily Rae Johnson**

Rebeka Lynn Johnson

Rubie Abigale Johnson*

Rylee Briann Johnson**

Zachary Alan Johnson

Talor Ray Jordan***

Gage Ty Justice

Gavin Lee Dale Justice

Lindsey Elaine Justice*

KeiLeigh Rianna Kinder***

Braydon Jade Kiser

Conner James Kiser

Gwendolynn Isabelle Kitchen**

Kolten Robert Kitchen

Alyssa Michelle Layne***

Shaylee Faith Ledford**

Robert Lafe Thomas Limings

Aneth Lopez Santiago

Sarah Danielle Lovett***

Latika Marie Martin*

Lydia Lill Martin

Lukas Dalton Martinat**

Logan David Martinez-Romero*

Braxton Dean Mays*

Makaleigh Rose McCarty***

Eliana Grace McDavid*

Ethan Michael McDowell

Melanie Kathryn McDowell***

Nicholas Ray McElroy

Titus Mattrew McGlone**

Cadence Alexis Meenach**

Natalie Nicole Messer

John Foster Miller**

Ashley Laisha Moreno-Mata**

Karley Olivia Morgan

Jeffrey Lane Moudy***

Michael Dylan Mullins***

Ethan Wesley Allen Murphy

Peyton Thomas Murphy

Alexander Austin Neff***

Raegan Michelle Ockerman***

Addison Nickole Oney

Emily Taylor Gayle Oney*

Kevin Tanner Osborne***

Maria Dawn Perry**

Regan Harleigh Phillips

Ethan Andrew Pope

Ryleigh Noel Porter

Mckenzie Jean Prater***

Preston Graham Prichard

Dakota Shyanne Ratliff

Dylan Issac Reaves

David Ray Reck

Austin Kyle Reed

Braden Chandler Reed*

Taylor Madison Reeves

Lyric Alia Reyna

Brooklyn Daenaesha

Rachelle Rhoden***

Taylor Jakeb Rhoden*

Tyler Brendan Rhoden

Abbigail Grace Rice

Nathan Ashton Wade Rice

Austin Lee Richards

Kaylee Nicole Robinson*

Mason Cole Rodgers

Brooklyn Jade Rogers***

Hayley Charlene Romans**

Brady Keith Sammons***

Harlan Thomas Sammons

David Breck Sargent**

Jaden Michael Sexton*

Ryker Jackson Sexton***

Skylar Lashae Sexton

Samuel Calvin Sherrard***

Dalaina Grace Simms

Connor Ashton Skaggs

Caleb Lee Sloas

Annelieze Marie Smith**

Jackson Riley Nicole Stephens***

Isabella Grace Stewart***

Zoe Breeann Stidham***

Destiney Paige Tackett**

Brandon Ray Thomas

Emma Grayce Thompson

Ashton David Tiller***

Dalton Lee Tolliver

Wilson Joseph Tomaselli

Heaven Irene Trosper

Rachel Grace Tussey***

Chase Allen Vanhorn

Erick Daniel Velasco Lopez*

Devin Martin Villasenor***

Kyle Michael Wages

Makyla Brooke Waggoner***

Brianna Marie Warren

Konner McCoy Wells

Shayla Kay Wheeler

Bryce Colton Whitman

Trever Lee Wilburn

Kaylee Brooke Wilson***

Bailey Dawn Withrow

Annabelle Jolene Jade Witt

Amos Ward Witter**

Emily Grace Woodall

Matthew Ryan Yates**

Rylan Robert Yoak***

Caleigh Brooke Young*

Izabella Shae Hernandez Young

***Summa Cum Laude (GPA 4.0 or above)

**Magna Cum Laude (GPA 3.8-3.9)

*Cum Laude (GPA 3.5-3.7)

ELLIOTT COUNTY

SANDY HOOK Elliott County High School's graduation is today, Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m. in the Rick Mays Gymnasium.

Valedictorian: Emily Maggard is the granddaughter of Mark Dehart and Perry Maggard. In the fall, she plans to attend Morehead State University and major in Biomedical Chemistry.

Salutatorian: Amy Greene is the daughter of Cody and Sally Greene. In the fall, she plans to attend Morehead State University.

Alianna Adkins

Chloe Adkins

Kaden Adkins

Katie Adkins

Isabelle Anderson

Vexter Atkins

Destiny Barker

Jayden Barker

Zada Barker

Whitney Cantrell

Skylar Copley

Gracie Cox

Marli Damron

Samuel Dehart

William Duncan

Evan Fannin

Kyler Fannin

Emily Farley

Jacob Fraley

Woody Garland

Nola Garris

Destiny Gilliam

Jenna Gillum

Shawna Gillum

Abagayle Griffith

Autumn Hale

Crayston Hale

Caleb Hensley

Blake Holbrook

Kaitlyn Hutchinson

Ryan Ison

Levi Kelley

Siera Krow

Selena Krueger

Alana Lewis

Aurora Lewis

Maci Lewis

Jennifer Linc

Akasha Mabry

Brandon Music

Nicholas McKenzie

Trey Meade

Grayson Murphy

Amanda Oliver

Megan Pennington (Craft Academy)

Kaylee Porter

Briana Prewitt

Haley Riggs

Emmalie Riley

Baylee Roe

Joshua Rupert

Derrick Salyers

Destiny Salyers

John Salyers

Andrew Stamper

Natalie Sturgill

Kristian Thornsberry

Abigail Valandingham

Aleah Wagner

Dewayne Wagoner

Braidon Wheeler

FAIRVIEW

WESTWOOD Fairview High School's graduation is set for Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m. at George Cooke Memorial Gymnasium.

Co-Valedictorian: Tanner Lee Johnson, son of Brian and Becky Johnson of Westwood.

Activities: Varsity Basketball, Varsity Baseball, Golf, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Pep Club, ACTC Dual Credit Program.

Future Plans: He plans to attend the University of Pikeville to pursue a degree in Business Administration.

Co-Valedictorian: Kiera Lynn Loving, daughter of Michael and Amber Loving of Ashland.

Activities: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Basketball, Varsity Softball, Bowling, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club President, Pep Club, ACTC Dual Credit Program.

Future Plans: She plans to attend Morehead State University to study Imaging Sciences.

Co-Valedictorian: Mia Grace Newton, daughter of Roger and Pam Newton of Raceland.

Activities: Varsity Basketball, Varsity Tennis, Varsity Cheerleading, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Pep Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club Historian, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program, ACTC Dual Credit.

Future Plans: She plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University to study Exercise Science.

Co-Valedictorian: Graycin Kendall Price, daughter of Tim and Carrie Price of Ashland Activities: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Cheerleading, Varsity Tennis, Bowling, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Pep Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club, Senior Class Secretary, ACTC Dual Credit Program.

Future Plans: She plans to attend Morehead State University to study Exercise Science.

Co-Valedictorian: Destiny Faith Watkins, granddaughter of Mike and Linda Conley of Flatwoods.

Activities: Archery, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, HOSA, ACTC Dual Credit Program, Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program.

Future Plans: She plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University.

Salutatorian: Ryleigh Lee Blair, daughter of Ronnie Blair of Westwood and Tina Blair of Raceland

Activities: Concert Band, Pep Band, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Ashland Alliance Youth Leadership, ACTC Dual Credit Program.

Future Plans: She plans to attend the University of Kentucky to study Environmental Science.

Dallas Gage Adams

Nola Elizabeth Akers

Shane Tyler Akers

Dustion James Allen

Jaida Rain Bailey

Christin Faith Bailey

Ryleigh Lee Blair

Landyn Austin Bocook

Miranda LaShay Caskey

Tyree Jordan Clutters

Brianna Marie Coleman

Troy David Daniels

Riley Dean DeBoard

Scott Allen Elswick

Roselynn Fitchpatrick

James Alex Eugene Fraley

Kameron Jo Fry

Shelby Mikala Gibson

Ethan Lee Hale

Hannah Grace Hall

Cameron Lee Joseph Harper

Jeremy Taylor Harper

Baylin Sawyer Hill

Braden Jace Horton

Kimberlynn Rose Isgrigg

James Andrew Zane Jarvis

Tanner Lee Johnson

Elaina Louise Jones

Brianna Paige Lambert

Kiera Lynn Loving

Shelby Nichole Marcum

Brayden Andrew McGlone

Evan Cole McSorley

Austin Duane Miller

Mia Grace Newton

Kevin Maddox Phillips

Graycin Kendall Price

Braydon Allen Reed

Cody James Ritchie

Gracie Madison Ruggles

Hannahlee Paige Ruley

Joshua Allen Scott

Jalyn Kay Smith

Hallie Grace Staggs

Logan Alexander Stewart

Ashton Lia Stidham

Cory Allen Swed

Abagail Ruth Terry

Caden Tyler Thomas

Destiny Faith Watkins

Alex Wray Wessel

GREENUP COUNTY

LLOYD Greenup County High School's graduation ceremony is set for Friday, May 25, at 7 p.m. at the GCHS Gymnasium. 

Valedictorian: Hayden Isaac Spears

His parents are Ed and Chantel Spears. His future plans are to attend the University of Kentucky and major in chemistry.

Activities: National Beta Club, FBLA, Academic Team and Future Problem Solving.

Salutatorian: Ryleigh Breanne Duncan

Her parents are Eric and Lorie Duncan. Her college plans are to attend Ohio University and major in nursing.

Activities: National Beta Club-President, Student Council-Vice President, Rho Kappa Honor Society-Event Coordinator, FBLA-Parliamentarian, HOSA-Vice President, Pep Club-Social Media Chair.

Braxton Taylor Abrams

Makena Hope Adams

Cameron Lee Adkins

Jacob Layne Adkins

Olivia Haven Adkins

Michaela Grace Alley

Dustin Keith Ashley

Macy May Wells Baldridge

Brylie LeAnn Bamforth

Christina Faith Barker

Daisy MaKaylen Barker

Ethan Alexander Barnett

Billie Wyatt Bayless

Morgan Abigail Blair

Bailey Renee Blevins

Ethan Davis Blevins

Jennalee Boggs

Paige Elizabeth Marie Borders

Lilikate Noel Bowman

Landyn Tyler Bradshaw

Caelyn Faye Brewer

Conner Joel Brown

Joliyah Dakota Brown

McKenzie Leigh Brown

Jason Cole Bryant

Jaiden Leigh Burgess

Mark Aaron Burgess Jr.

Dakota Lee Burt

Rachel Kailyn Bush

Jayden Tate Callihan

Olivia Sue Cameron

Faith Larae Cantrell

Makayla Janice Carter

Amie Alexis Carver

Carson David Caudill

Kamrin Jace Chapman

Michael Kason Clark

Zoey Renee Clark

Amber Lee Claxon

Hunter Blake Clevenger

Gary Wayne Clinger

Christopher Jacob Coleman

Alexus Noel Colegrove

Devin Andrew Collier

Alexis Faith Collins

Landon Vincent Conley

Samantha Jean Conley

Trista Lynn Conley

Whitley Cheyenne Crum

Jaycee Leyah Cullen

Richard Dale Culver III

Cameron Robert Davis

Steven Kiley Deskins

Matthew Connor Diamond

Cody Martin Dillow

Joshua Brayden Duke

Ryleigh Breanne Duncan

Alliyah Marie Dunn

Hannah Grace Dyer

Zachery Austin Dyer

Jacob Tyler Cole Evans

Seth David Everett

Karli Rae Fannin

Morgan Liberty Farris

Charlie Jo Floyd

Madisyn Alana Fox

Savannah Brooke Fritz

Mashala Ann Gamble

Angelina Maree Gartin

Timothy Jacob Giannetti

Jacob Preston Gibson

Jaden Andrew Giddings

Phoenix Auron Arthur Gilbert

Boyd Allen Glass

Brooklyn Mae Greene

Zyler Maddox Greene

Jayce Ryan Griffith

Jaron Edward Grubb

Jackson Daniel Gullett

Ian Trea Gwinn

Wyatt Douglas Hacker

Michael Alexander Grayson Hall

Eli Grant Hamm

Brayden Levi Hampton

Kaitlyn Ann Hannah

Gavin Mitchell Haywood

DJ Wayne Higginbotham

Erica Nicole Hockley

Codi Ray Hodge

Brandon Scott Holley

Serenity Lakota Holman

Diana Page Horner

Hunter Rae Horsley

Blake Alexander Howard

Brady Chad Howard

Ethan Wayne Huff

Christopher Taylor Hughes

Ryan Cade Hunt

Brooklyn Rachelle Hurley

Carly Ann Ison

Kenneth Daniel Jarrell

Abigail Grace Johnson

Coleton Ricky Johnson

Hannah Elizabeth Johnson

Tommy Michael Jones Jr.

Billy Joe Curtis Jordan

Josh Clay Jordan

Ethan Alexander Kelley

Celeste Lakia Kennedy

Kristen Rachelle King

Jonathan Douglas Kiser Jr.

Kaden Andrew Langley

Damien Jude Lauhon

Kaylie Lachelle Lawrence

Karlie Jo Leadingham

Katie Reidel Leadingham

Eli Jeffrey Lewis

Laynee Jewell Loan

Jordan Nicole Longstreth

Chloe Catherine Lovejoy

Zachary Michael Lovejoy

Dalton Taylor Lyons

Cassidy Grace Madden

Sasha Shine Marcum

Taylor Elektra Marshall

Breanna Nicole Martin

Cali Shae Mathes

Lahna Marie Maybee

Emily Kaylin Maynard

Taylor Marie Mayse

Alexis Elizabeth Paige McCane

Cameron Alexander McCleese

Jacob Tyler McReynolds

Kelcie Danielle Meade

Madison Taylor Meade

Addyson Grace Meadows

Jason Dean Meadows

Ranson Martin Meadows

Taylor Marie Meadows

Carli Jayne Miller

Cody Steven Miller

Kenzie Tyler Miller

Miranda LeAnn Mills

Rylee Shae Mitchell

Jeremiah Lee Moore

Kelsy Ann Moore

Connor Reece Mulkey

Holden Henry Barton Mulkey

James Brian Mullens

Katelynn Faye Neace

Marissa Star Neace

Noah Shane Neace

Cadence McKinley Newsome

Stephen Noah Nichols

Braxton Isaac Noble

Emma Jean Orasco

Jacob Anthony Owens

Gracie Renee Parks

Destiny Grace Pennington

William Eugene Pennington

Isaiah Seth Perkins

Wyatt Stephen Joseph Perkins

Jeremy Perry Jr.

Brianna Naomi Petty

Charles Wyatt Picklesimer

Justin Everett Poplin

Summer Lynn Porter

Elijah David Powell

Isabella Marie Ramsey

Haylie Sue Ream

Hannah Elaine Reed

John Ethan Reed

Travis Gregory Reed

Preston Virgil Shane Reynolds

Paige Cassidy Rhoden

Dakota Jaden Rice

Kaya Marie Riddle

James Matthew Riggs

Lauren Rae Roe

Miranda LaShay Rose

Joshua Edward Rowe

Austin Mitchel Royster

Mason Cole Sammons

Anna Elizabeth Leigh Scaff

Abigail Leilani Scaggs

Brooklyn Dawn Scarberry

Ryan Richard Schulz

Landon Kenneth Shaw

Kayla-Marie Lynn Shepherd

Dakota Jordan Slone

Devon Lawrence Smith

Elijah Eugene Smith

Isaac William Sparks

Hayden Isaac Spears

Samantha Jade Stacy

Skylar Nicole Stacy

Kylee Diane Stake

Kiersten Aleigha Steger

Gabriel Layne Stephens

Carter Michael Stevens

Jason Allen Stith

Ashton Lee Sullivan

Alissa Marie Swords

Allie Nichole Sykes

Brayden Lee Taylor

Akili Jamela Thomas

Brock Alexander Thomas

Emma Gail Timberlake

Kyra Nicole Torrence

Jessie Lynn Jo Triplett

Dakota Lynn Tuel

Jayce Patrick Turley

Andrew Brian Wayne Vansickle

Chloe Elizabeth Veach

Charles Everette Virgin

Marie Pearl Virgin

Sterling Hunter Virgin

Gracie Bryanna Joy Walker

Wyatt Matthew Warnock

Daden Braxton Webb

Erin Elizabeth Webster

Izabella Hope Wells

Kylie Marie West

Kevin Matthew Wiley

Emma Grace Willis

Ethan Scott Carter Wintz

Allison Grace Wireman

Carson Luke Wireman

Elizabeth Dawn Wireman

Troy Curtis Wolfe

Brett Mason Sean Worthington

Kaylee Branae Wright

William Joseph Lee Wright

