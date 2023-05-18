DAWSON-BRYANT
COAL GROVE Dawson-Bryant's graduation ceremony is set for Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
HONORS WITH DISTINCTION
*3.5 G.P.A. or above and two College Credit Plus classes*
Chase Blair
Chase is the son of Clarence Blair II and Robin Blair, and Tina Blair and Lee Smith of Coal Grove. He has a 4.0 G.P.A. He plans to attend Morehead State University and major in English, Early Childhood Education.
Ethan Crank
Ethan is the son of Tara and Jimmy Crank of South Point. He has a 3.5 G.P.A. He plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Nursing.
Landon Davis
Landon is the son of Eric and Julie Davis of Ironton. He has a 4.2 G.P.A. He plans to attend West Virginia University and major in Mechanical Engineering.
Elijah Dillon
Elijah is the son of Debbie and Gary Dillon of Coal Grove. He has a 4.0 G.P.A. He plans to attend Marshall University and major in Civil Engineering.
Jayce Edwards
Jayce is the son of Tracy and Joshua Edwards of Ironton. He has a 4.2 G.P.A. He plans to attend Marshall University and major in Physics.
Mia Fields
Mia is the daughter of John and Jodi Fields of Coal Grove. She has a 4.0 G.P.A. She plans to attend Marshall University and major in Forensic Science.
Sydney Fields
Sydney is the daughter of Larry Fields and Sheila Coffman of Coal Grove and Mary and Bill Jackson of Russell. She has a 4.0 G.P.A. She plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Psychology.
Kelsey Fraley
Kelsey is the daughter of Alison Parker of South Point and JD Fraley of Kitts Hill. She has a 4.1 G.P.A. She plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Physical Therapist Assistant.
Bryna Guy
Bryna is the daughter of Sara and Erich Guy of South Point. She has a 4.1 G.P.A. She plans to attend Marshall University and major in Engineering.
Mattison Hapney
Mattison is the daughter of Kathy and Matt Hapney of Franklin Furnace. She has a 4.0 G.P.A. She plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Business Management.
Autumn Hicks
Autumn is the daughter of Amy and Travis Hicks of Coal Grove. She has a 4.2 G.P.A. She plans to attend Ohio University Athens and major in Chemical Engineering.
Luke Jenkins
Luke Jenkins is the son of Rina and David Jenkins of Ironton. He has a 3.7 G.P.A. He plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Plastics Engineering.
Kenadee Keaton
Kenadee is the daughter of Sheena Massie and Jarrod Keaton of Coal Grove. She has a 3.6 G.P.A. She plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Nursing.
Kayleigh Rowe
Kayleigh is the daughter of Maddison Leffingwell and Bryan Rowe of Ironton.She has a 3.6 G.P.A. She plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Nursing.
Kami Savino
Kami is the daughter of Dallas and Kendra Savino of South Point. She has a 3.7 G.P.A. She plans to attend Collins Career Center and major in diagnostic Medical Sonography.
Caleb Simmons
Caleb is the son of Johnda and Keith Simmons of Ironton. He has a 3.9 G.P.A. He plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Environmental Science.
John Turner
John is the son of John and Denise Turner of Ironton. He has a 4.2 G.P.A. He plans to attend the University of Kentucky and major in Chemical Engineering.
Alexus Wood
Alexus is the daughter of Stevi and Michael Wood of Coal Grove. She has a 4.1 G.P.A. She plans to attend Marshall University and major in Business/Pre-Law.
HONORS
*At least a 3.5 GPA*
Lona Griffith
Autumn Kiser
Tyler Nutter
Angel Stapleton
Ellie Vaughn
Owen Whitley
Rest of the Class
Emily Grace Ackerson
Kadyn Andrew Adkins
Paislee Jayda Baisden
Trinity Paige Barker
Isabella Grace Barnett
Caitlin Jean Barrett
Elias Joseph Bazell
Zane Alexavier Boggs
Jamie Lynn Breeden
Alisa Jean Bundy
Tyler Braeden Byrne
Lillian Rebecca Camp
Williams Shayleigh Marie Carmon
Tiffany Le Ann Carpenter
Jordyn Nichole Dale
Johnathan Gage Davis
Sabella Ann Davis
Ashlee Lorreen Dearmore
Wyatt Dale Dement
Mackenzie Lois Fleming
Mason James Frazier
Ashley Elizabeth Friend
Aleigha Brooke Gully
Benjamin James Hall
Chase Robert Hall
Kailey Jo Harrison
Jenna Nicole Hicks
Olivia Grace Horn
Suzanna Paige Jiles
Brooklynn Dawn Johnson
Aaron Joseph Jones
Zachary Ryan Kearns
Matthew Alan Kennard
Lillian Faith Kingery
Blake Anthony Landers
Braiden Eli Littlejohn
Christopher Adam Lowe
Dustin Ryan Lunsford
Joshua Eric Maynard
Aaron Andrew Morris
Kira Nicole Mulkey
Dryzen Cobain Mullens
Paris Shelby-Lynn Music
Willard Eden Napier
Andrea Dean Nash
Greydin Robert Nelson
Anna Nicole Newcomb
Phillip Bradley Newman
Hailie Dawn Pemberton
Karleigh Faith Pennington
Austin Gregory Prichard
Alivia Nicole Riley
Jayden Elaine Roe
Alyssa Skylynn Runyon
Skyler Marie Sexton
Haileigh Jo Shope
Madison Paige Skaggs
Braylen Rowe Stuntebeck
John Curtis Townsend Jr.
Landon David Carter Webb
Makayla Lynn Wheeler
Brayden Tyler Wilson
Issiah Scott Withrow
Skylar Meredith Wolford
Nathaniel James Woodyard
Garrin McKinley Yates
EAST CARTER
GRAYSON East Carter's graduation ceremony took place on Friday, May 19, in its high school gymnasium.
Cason Michael Adams***
Hannah Grace Adkins
Brooklen Kate Akers***
Michael Tate Akers**
Elizabeth Nevaanne Bailey***
Curtis Brandon Bair***
Caleb Jesse Banfield
Jayla Daniele Barker**
Orion Charles Scott Barnes
Jaden Allen Ray Bates
Joseph Braiden Bellew*
Ivy Creola Berry
Tyler Shane Bishop
Johnathon Michael Blackburn
Zoe Morningstar Blair*
David Whyatt Blanton*
Faith Marie Blevins**
John Thomas Blevins
Isaac David Boggs***
Kaelan Gage Boggs
Harley Ray Bowen***
Kennedy Morgan Bowling***
Devin Trace Bradley***
Jack Bradley Brammell**
Adam Scott Burnett***
Joshua Taylor Burton
Lynnsey Faith-Ann Bush***
Sydney Jaden Bush***
Conner Michael Campbell*
Gavin Mark Carroll
Logan Reed Carter
Blayden Leeallen Clark
Shayla Dawn Colley
Katie Lynn Collier**
Josiah Lee Combs***
Evan Brice Conley
Emily Grace Cox
Harley Cole Crabtree*
Owen Matthew Crum***
Hunter Layne Davis*
Autumn Shae Day*
Nicholas Drew Dotson
Nathaniel Douglas Duncan***
Jordan Dane Dykes
James Mavrick Elliott*
Matthew Tyler Elliott
Quincy Gene Otto Elliott***
Gage Colton Erwin
Eli Dawson Estepp
Benjamin Dorsey Ferguson**
Braylen Krystopher Flannery
Cody Wayne Andrew Fouts
Austin Bricker Fruth
Ciara Rain Gee
Francis Scott Gilbert
Addison Riley Hall***
Aiden Thomas Hall
Dustin David Hall
Samuel Michael Hamilton**
Ethan Hunter Harper
Emmah Rose Harris
Ethan Taylor Holifield***
Kooper Watts Howard*
Gracie Leeann Ison
James Thomas Jackson, Jr.
Emily Rae Johnson**
Rebeka Lynn Johnson
Rubie Abigale Johnson*
Rylee Briann Johnson**
Zachary Alan Johnson
Talor Ray Jordan***
Gage Ty Justice
Gavin Lee Dale Justice
Lindsey Elaine Justice*
KeiLeigh Rianna Kinder***
Braydon Jade Kiser
Conner James Kiser
Gwendolynn Isabelle Kitchen**
Kolten Robert Kitchen
Alyssa Michelle Layne***
Shaylee Faith Ledford**
Robert Lafe Thomas Limings
Aneth Lopez Santiago
Sarah Danielle Lovett***
Latika Marie Martin*
Lydia Lill Martin
Lukas Dalton Martinat**
Logan David Martinez-Romero*
Braxton Dean Mays*
Makaleigh Rose McCarty***
Eliana Grace McDavid*
Ethan Michael McDowell
Melanie Kathryn McDowell***
Nicholas Ray McElroy
Titus Mattrew McGlone**
Cadence Alexis Meenach**
Natalie Nicole Messer
John Foster Miller**
Ashley Laisha Moreno-Mata**
Karley Olivia Morgan
Jeffrey Lane Moudy***
Michael Dylan Mullins***
Ethan Wesley Allen Murphy
Peyton Thomas Murphy
Alexander Austin Neff***
Raegan Michelle Ockerman***
Addison Nickole Oney
Emily Taylor Gayle Oney*
Kevin Tanner Osborne***
Maria Dawn Perry**
Regan Harleigh Phillips
Ethan Andrew Pope
Ryleigh Noel Porter
Mckenzie Jean Prater***
Preston Graham Prichard
Dakota Shyanne Ratliff
Dylan Issac Reaves
David Ray Reck
Austin Kyle Reed
Braden Chandler Reed*
Taylor Madison Reeves
Lyric Alia Reyna
Brooklyn Daenaesha
Rachelle Rhoden***
Taylor Jakeb Rhoden*
Tyler Brendan Rhoden
Abbigail Grace Rice
Nathan Ashton Wade Rice
Austin Lee Richards
Kaylee Nicole Robinson*
Mason Cole Rodgers
Brooklyn Jade Rogers***
Hayley Charlene Romans**
Brady Keith Sammons***
Harlan Thomas Sammons
David Breck Sargent**
Jaden Michael Sexton*
Ryker Jackson Sexton***
Skylar Lashae Sexton
Samuel Calvin Sherrard***
Dalaina Grace Simms
Connor Ashton Skaggs
Caleb Lee Sloas
Annelieze Marie Smith**
Jackson Riley Nicole Stephens***
Isabella Grace Stewart***
Zoe Breeann Stidham***
Destiney Paige Tackett**
Brandon Ray Thomas
Emma Grayce Thompson
Ashton David Tiller***
Dalton Lee Tolliver
Wilson Joseph Tomaselli
Heaven Irene Trosper
Rachel Grace Tussey***
Chase Allen Vanhorn
Erick Daniel Velasco Lopez*
Devin Martin Villasenor***
Kyle Michael Wages
Makyla Brooke Waggoner***
Brianna Marie Warren
Konner McCoy Wells
Shayla Kay Wheeler
Bryce Colton Whitman
Trever Lee Wilburn
Kaylee Brooke Wilson***
Bailey Dawn Withrow
Annabelle Jolene Jade Witt
Amos Ward Witter**
Emily Grace Woodall
Matthew Ryan Yates**
Rylan Robert Yoak***
Caleigh Brooke Young*
Izabella Shae Hernandez Young
***Summa Cum Laude (GPA 4.0 or above)
**Magna Cum Laude (GPA 3.8-3.9)
*Cum Laude (GPA 3.5-3.7)
ELLIOTT COUNTY
SANDY HOOK Elliott County High School's graduation is today, Friday, May 26, at 6 p.m. in the Rick Mays Gymnasium.
Valedictorian: Emily Maggard is the granddaughter of Mark Dehart and Perry Maggard. In the fall, she plans to attend Morehead State University and major in Biomedical Chemistry.
Salutatorian: Amy Greene is the daughter of Cody and Sally Greene. In the fall, she plans to attend Morehead State University.
Alianna Adkins
Chloe Adkins
Kaden Adkins
Katie Adkins
Isabelle Anderson
Vexter Atkins
Destiny Barker
Jayden Barker
Zada Barker
Whitney Cantrell
Skylar Copley
Gracie Cox
Marli Damron
Samuel Dehart
William Duncan
Evan Fannin
Kyler Fannin
Emily Farley
Jacob Fraley
Woody Garland
Nola Garris
Destiny Gilliam
Jenna Gillum
Shawna Gillum
Abagayle Griffith
Autumn Hale
Crayston Hale
Caleb Hensley
Blake Holbrook
Kaitlyn Hutchinson
Ryan Ison
Levi Kelley
Siera Krow
Selena Krueger
Alana Lewis
Aurora Lewis
Maci Lewis
Jennifer Linc
Akasha Mabry
Brandon Music
Nicholas McKenzie
Trey Meade
Grayson Murphy
Amanda Oliver
Megan Pennington (Craft Academy)
Kaylee Porter
Briana Prewitt
Haley Riggs
Emmalie Riley
Baylee Roe
Joshua Rupert
Derrick Salyers
Destiny Salyers
John Salyers
Andrew Stamper
Natalie Sturgill
Kristian Thornsberry
Abigail Valandingham
Aleah Wagner
Dewayne Wagoner
Braidon Wheeler
FAIRVIEW
WESTWOOD Fairview High School's graduation is set for Thursday, May 25, at 7 p.m. at George Cooke Memorial Gymnasium.
Co-Valedictorian: Tanner Lee Johnson, son of Brian and Becky Johnson of Westwood.
Activities: Varsity Basketball, Varsity Baseball, Golf, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Pep Club, ACTC Dual Credit Program.
Future Plans: He plans to attend the University of Pikeville to pursue a degree in Business Administration.
Co-Valedictorian: Kiera Lynn Loving, daughter of Michael and Amber Loving of Ashland.
Activities: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Basketball, Varsity Softball, Bowling, National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club President, Pep Club, ACTC Dual Credit Program.
Future Plans: She plans to attend Morehead State University to study Imaging Sciences.
Co-Valedictorian: Mia Grace Newton, daughter of Roger and Pam Newton of Raceland.
Activities: Varsity Basketball, Varsity Tennis, Varsity Cheerleading, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Pep Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club Historian, Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Program, ACTC Dual Credit.
Future Plans: She plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University to study Exercise Science.
Co-Valedictorian: Graycin Kendall Price, daughter of Tim and Carrie Price of Ashland Activities: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Cheerleading, Varsity Tennis, Bowling, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Pep Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Key Club, Senior Class Secretary, ACTC Dual Credit Program.
Future Plans: She plans to attend Morehead State University to study Exercise Science.
Co-Valedictorian: Destiny Faith Watkins, granddaughter of Mike and Linda Conley of Flatwoods.
Activities: Archery, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, HOSA, ACTC Dual Credit Program, Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program.
Future Plans: She plans to attend Eastern Kentucky University.
Salutatorian: Ryleigh Lee Blair, daughter of Ronnie Blair of Westwood and Tina Blair of Raceland
Activities: Concert Band, Pep Band, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Key Club, Future Business Leaders of America, Ashland Alliance Youth Leadership, ACTC Dual Credit Program.
Future Plans: She plans to attend the University of Kentucky to study Environmental Science.
Dallas Gage Adams
Nola Elizabeth Akers
Shane Tyler Akers
Dustion James Allen
Jaida Rain Bailey
Christin Faith Bailey
Ryleigh Lee Blair
Landyn Austin Bocook
Miranda LaShay Caskey
Tyree Jordan Clutters
Brianna Marie Coleman
Troy David Daniels
Riley Dean DeBoard
Scott Allen Elswick
Roselynn Fitchpatrick
James Alex Eugene Fraley
Kameron Jo Fry
Shelby Mikala Gibson
Ethan Lee Hale
Hannah Grace Hall
Cameron Lee Joseph Harper
Jeremy Taylor Harper
Baylin Sawyer Hill
Braden Jace Horton
Kimberlynn Rose Isgrigg
James Andrew Zane Jarvis
Tanner Lee Johnson
Elaina Louise Jones
Brianna Paige Lambert
Kiera Lynn Loving
Shelby Nichole Marcum
Brayden Andrew McGlone
Evan Cole McSorley
Austin Duane Miller
Mia Grace Newton
Kevin Maddox Phillips
Graycin Kendall Price
Braydon Allen Reed
Cody James Ritchie
Gracie Madison Ruggles
Hannahlee Paige Ruley
Joshua Allen Scott
Jalyn Kay Smith
Hallie Grace Staggs
Logan Alexander Stewart
Ashton Lia Stidham
Cory Allen Swed
Abagail Ruth Terry
Caden Tyler Thomas
Destiny Faith Watkins
Alex Wray Wessel
GREENUP COUNTY
LLOYD Greenup County High School's graduation ceremony is set for Friday, May 25, at 7 p.m. at the GCHS Gymnasium.
Valedictorian: Hayden Isaac Spears
His parents are Ed and Chantel Spears. His future plans are to attend the University of Kentucky and major in chemistry.
Activities: National Beta Club, FBLA, Academic Team and Future Problem Solving.
Salutatorian: Ryleigh Breanne Duncan
Her parents are Eric and Lorie Duncan. Her college plans are to attend Ohio University and major in nursing.
Activities: National Beta Club-President, Student Council-Vice President, Rho Kappa Honor Society-Event Coordinator, FBLA-Parliamentarian, HOSA-Vice President, Pep Club-Social Media Chair.
Braxton Taylor Abrams
Makena Hope Adams
Cameron Lee Adkins
Jacob Layne Adkins
Olivia Haven Adkins
Michaela Grace Alley
Dustin Keith Ashley
Macy May Wells Baldridge
Brylie LeAnn Bamforth
Christina Faith Barker
Daisy MaKaylen Barker
Ethan Alexander Barnett
Billie Wyatt Bayless
Morgan Abigail Blair
Bailey Renee Blevins
Ethan Davis Blevins
Jennalee Boggs
Paige Elizabeth Marie Borders
Lilikate Noel Bowman
Landyn Tyler Bradshaw
Caelyn Faye Brewer
Conner Joel Brown
Joliyah Dakota Brown
McKenzie Leigh Brown
Jason Cole Bryant
Jaiden Leigh Burgess
Mark Aaron Burgess Jr.
Dakota Lee Burt
Rachel Kailyn Bush
Jayden Tate Callihan
Olivia Sue Cameron
Faith Larae Cantrell
Makayla Janice Carter
Amie Alexis Carver
Carson David Caudill
Kamrin Jace Chapman
Michael Kason Clark
Zoey Renee Clark
Amber Lee Claxon
Hunter Blake Clevenger
Gary Wayne Clinger
Christopher Jacob Coleman
Alexus Noel Colegrove
Devin Andrew Collier
Alexis Faith Collins
Landon Vincent Conley
Samantha Jean Conley
Trista Lynn Conley
Whitley Cheyenne Crum
Jaycee Leyah Cullen
Richard Dale Culver III
Cameron Robert Davis
Steven Kiley Deskins
Matthew Connor Diamond
Cody Martin Dillow
Joshua Brayden Duke
Ryleigh Breanne Duncan
Alliyah Marie Dunn
Hannah Grace Dyer
Zachery Austin Dyer
Jacob Tyler Cole Evans
Seth David Everett
Karli Rae Fannin
Morgan Liberty Farris
Charlie Jo Floyd
Madisyn Alana Fox
Savannah Brooke Fritz
Mashala Ann Gamble
Angelina Maree Gartin
Timothy Jacob Giannetti
Jacob Preston Gibson
Jaden Andrew Giddings
Phoenix Auron Arthur Gilbert
Boyd Allen Glass
Brooklyn Mae Greene
Zyler Maddox Greene
Jayce Ryan Griffith
Jaron Edward Grubb
Jackson Daniel Gullett
Ian Trea Gwinn
Wyatt Douglas Hacker
Michael Alexander Grayson Hall
Eli Grant Hamm
Brayden Levi Hampton
Kaitlyn Ann Hannah
Gavin Mitchell Haywood
DJ Wayne Higginbotham
Erica Nicole Hockley
Codi Ray Hodge
Brandon Scott Holley
Serenity Lakota Holman
Diana Page Horner
Hunter Rae Horsley
Blake Alexander Howard
Brady Chad Howard
Ethan Wayne Huff
Christopher Taylor Hughes
Ryan Cade Hunt
Brooklyn Rachelle Hurley
Carly Ann Ison
Kenneth Daniel Jarrell
Abigail Grace Johnson
Coleton Ricky Johnson
Hannah Elizabeth Johnson
Tommy Michael Jones Jr.
Billy Joe Curtis Jordan
Josh Clay Jordan
Ethan Alexander Kelley
Celeste Lakia Kennedy
Kristen Rachelle King
Jonathan Douglas Kiser Jr.
Kaden Andrew Langley
Damien Jude Lauhon
Kaylie Lachelle Lawrence
Karlie Jo Leadingham
Katie Reidel Leadingham
Eli Jeffrey Lewis
Laynee Jewell Loan
Jordan Nicole Longstreth
Chloe Catherine Lovejoy
Zachary Michael Lovejoy
Dalton Taylor Lyons
Cassidy Grace Madden
Sasha Shine Marcum
Taylor Elektra Marshall
Breanna Nicole Martin
Cali Shae Mathes
Lahna Marie Maybee
Emily Kaylin Maynard
Taylor Marie Mayse
Alexis Elizabeth Paige McCane
Cameron Alexander McCleese
Jacob Tyler McReynolds
Kelcie Danielle Meade
Madison Taylor Meade
Addyson Grace Meadows
Jason Dean Meadows
Ranson Martin Meadows
Taylor Marie Meadows
Carli Jayne Miller
Cody Steven Miller
Kenzie Tyler Miller
Miranda LeAnn Mills
Rylee Shae Mitchell
Jeremiah Lee Moore
Kelsy Ann Moore
Connor Reece Mulkey
Holden Henry Barton Mulkey
James Brian Mullens
Katelynn Faye Neace
Marissa Star Neace
Noah Shane Neace
Cadence McKinley Newsome
Stephen Noah Nichols
Braxton Isaac Noble
Emma Jean Orasco
Jacob Anthony Owens
Gracie Renee Parks
Destiny Grace Pennington
William Eugene Pennington
Isaiah Seth Perkins
Wyatt Stephen Joseph Perkins
Jeremy Perry Jr.
Brianna Naomi Petty
Charles Wyatt Picklesimer
Justin Everett Poplin
Summer Lynn Porter
Elijah David Powell
Isabella Marie Ramsey
Haylie Sue Ream
Hannah Elaine Reed
John Ethan Reed
Travis Gregory Reed
Preston Virgil Shane Reynolds
Paige Cassidy Rhoden
Dakota Jaden Rice
Kaya Marie Riddle
James Matthew Riggs
Lauren Rae Roe
Miranda LaShay Rose
Joshua Edward Rowe
Austin Mitchel Royster
Mason Cole Sammons
Anna Elizabeth Leigh Scaff
Abigail Leilani Scaggs
Brooklyn Dawn Scarberry
Ryan Richard Schulz
Landon Kenneth Shaw
Kayla-Marie Lynn Shepherd
Dakota Jordan Slone
Devon Lawrence Smith
Elijah Eugene Smith
Isaac William Sparks
Hayden Isaac Spears
Samantha Jade Stacy
Skylar Nicole Stacy
Kylee Diane Stake
Kiersten Aleigha Steger
Gabriel Layne Stephens
Carter Michael Stevens
Jason Allen Stith
Ashton Lee Sullivan
Alissa Marie Swords
Allie Nichole Sykes
Brayden Lee Taylor
Akili Jamela Thomas
Brock Alexander Thomas
Emma Gail Timberlake
Kyra Nicole Torrence
Jessie Lynn Jo Triplett
Dakota Lynn Tuel
Jayce Patrick Turley
Andrew Brian Wayne Vansickle
Chloe Elizabeth Veach
Charles Everette Virgin
Marie Pearl Virgin
Sterling Hunter Virgin
Gracie Bryanna Joy Walker
Wyatt Matthew Warnock
Daden Braxton Webb
Erin Elizabeth Webster
Izabella Hope Wells
Kylie Marie West
Kevin Matthew Wiley
Emma Grace Willis
Ethan Scott Carter Wintz
Allison Grace Wireman
Carson Luke Wireman
Elizabeth Dawn Wireman
Troy Curtis Wolfe
Brett Mason Sean Worthington
Kaylee Branae Wright
William Joseph Lee Wright