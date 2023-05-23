DAWSON-BRYANT
COAL GROVE Dawson-Bryant’s graduation ceremony is set for Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.
HONORS WITH
DISTINCTION
- 3.5 G.P.A. or above and two College Credit Plus classes
Chase Blair
Chase is the son of Clarence Blair II and Robin Blair, and Tina Blair and Lee Smith of Coal Grove. He has a 4.0 G.P.A. He plans to attend Morehead State University and major in English, Early Childhood Education.
Ethan Crank
Ethan is the son of Tara and Jimmy Crank of South Point. He has a 3.5 G.P.A. He plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Nursing.
Landon Davis
Landon is the son of Eric and Julie Davis of Ironton. He has a 4.2 G.P.A. He plans to attend West Virginia University and major in Mechanical Engineering.
Elijah Dillon
Elijah is the son of Debbie and Gary Dillon of Coal Grove. He has a 4.0 G.P.A. He plans to attend Marshall University and major in Civil Engineering.
Jayce Edwards
Jayce is the son of Tracy and Joshua Edwards of Ironton. He has a 4.2 G.P.A. He plans to attend Marshall University and major in Physics.
Mia Fields
Mia is the daughter of John and Jodi Fields of Coal Grove. She has a 4.0 G.P.A. She plans to attend Marshall University and major in Forensic Science.
Sydney Fields
Sydney is the daughter of Larry Fields and Sheila Coffman of Coal Grove and Mary and Bill Jackson of Russell. She has a 4.0 G.P.A. She plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Psychology.
Kelsey Fraley
Kelsey is the daughter of Alison Parker of South Point and JD Fraley of Kitts Hill. She has a 4.1 G.P.A. She plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Physical Therapist Assistant.
Bryna Guy
Bryna is the daughter of Sara and Erich Guy of South Point. She has a 4.1 G.P.A. She plans to attend Marshall University and major in Engineering.
Mattison Hapney
Mattison is the daughter of Kathy and Matt Hapney of Franklin Furnace. She has a 4.0 G.P.A. She plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Business Management.
Autumn Hicks
Autumn is the daughter of Amy and Travis Hicks of Coal Grove. She has a 4.2 G.P.A. She plans to attend Ohio University Athens and major in Chemical Engineering.
Luke Jenkins
Luke Jenkins is the son of Rina and David Jenkins of Ironton. He has a 3.7 G.P.A. He plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Plastics Engineering.
Kenadee Keaton
Kenadee is the daughter of Sheena Massie and Jarrod Keaton of Coal Grove. She has a 3.6 G.P.A. She plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Nursing.
Kayleigh Rowe
Kayleigh is the daughter of Maddison Leffingwell and Bryan Rowe of Ironton.She has a 3.6 G.P.A. She plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Nursing.
Kami Savino
Kami is the daughter of Dallas and Kendra Savino of South Point. She has a 3.7 G.P.A. She plans to attend Collins Career Center and major in diagnostic Medical Sonography.
Caleb Simmons
Caleb is the son of Johnda and Keith Simmons of Ironton. He has a 3.9 G.P.A. He plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Environmental Science.
John Turner
John is the son of John and Denise Turner of Ironton. He has a 4.2 G.P.A. He plans to attend the University of Kentucky and major in Chemical Engineering.
Alexus Wood
Alexus is the daughter of Stevi and Michael Wood of Coal Grove. She has a 4.1 G.P.A. She plans to attend Marshall University and major in Business/Pre-Law.
HONORS
- At least a 3.5 GPA
Lona Griffith
Autumn Kiser
Tyler Nutter
Angel Stapleton
Ellie Vaughn
Owen Whitley
Rest of the Class
Emily Grace Ackerson
Kadyn Andrew Adkins
Paislee Jayda Baisden
Trinity Paige Barker
Isabella Grace Barnett
Caitlin Jean Barrett
Elias Joseph Bazell
Zane Alexavier Boggs
Jamie Lynn Breeden
Alisa Jean Bundy
Tyler Braeden Byrne
Lillian Rebecca Camp
Williams Shayleigh Marie Carmon
Tiffany Le Ann Carpenter
Jordyn Nichole Dale
Johnathan Gage Davis
Sabella Ann Davis
Ashlee Lorreen Dearmore
Wyatt Dale Dement
Mackenzie Lois Fleming
Mason James Frazier
Ashley Elizabeth Friend
Aleigha Brooke Gully
Benjamin James Hall
Chase Robert Hall
Kailey Jo Harrison
Jenna Nicole Hicks
Olivia Grace Horn
Suzanna Paige Jiles
Brooklynn Dawn Johnson
Aaron Joseph Jones
Zachary Ryan Kearns
Matthew A. Kennard
Lillian Faith Kingery
Blake Anthony Landers
Braiden Eli Littlejohn
Christopher Adam Lowe
Dustin Ryan Lunsford
Joshua Eric Maynard
Aaron Andrew Morris
Kira Nicole Mulkey
Dryzen Cobain
Mullens
Paris Shelby-Lynn Music
Willard Eden Napier
Andrea Dean Nash
Greydin Robert Nelson
Anna Nicole
Newcomb
Phillip Bradley
Newman
Hailie Dawn
Pemberton
Karleigh Faith
Pennington
Austin Gregory
Prichard
Alivia Nicole Riley
Jayden Elaine Roe
Alyssa Skylynn
Runyon
Skyler Marie Sexton
Haileigh Jo Shope
Madison Paige Skaggs
Braylen Rowe Stuntebeck
John Curtis Townsend Jr.
Landon David Carter Webb
Makayla Lynn Wheeler
Brayden Tyler Wilson
Issiah Scott Withrow
Skylar Meredith Wolford
Nathaniel J. Woodyard
Garrin McKinley Yates