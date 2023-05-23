DAWSON-BRYANT

COAL GROVE Dawson-Bryant’s graduation ceremony is set for Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium.

HONORS WITH

DISTINCTION

  • 3.5 G.P.A. or above and two College Credit Plus classes

Chase Blair

Chase is the son of Clarence Blair II and Robin Blair, and Tina Blair and Lee Smith of Coal Grove. He has a 4.0 G.P.A. He plans to attend Morehead State University and major in English, Early Childhood Education.

Ethan Crank

Ethan is the son of Tara and Jimmy Crank of South Point. He has a 3.5 G.P.A. He plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Nursing.

Landon Davis

Landon is the son of Eric and Julie Davis of Ironton. He has a 4.2 G.P.A. He plans to attend West Virginia University and major in Mechanical Engineering.

Elijah Dillon

Elijah is the son of Debbie and Gary Dillon of Coal Grove. He has a 4.0 G.P.A. He plans to attend Marshall University and major in Civil Engineering.

Jayce Edwards

Jayce is the son of Tracy and Joshua Edwards of Ironton. He has a 4.2 G.P.A. He plans to attend Marshall University and major in Physics.

Mia Fields

Mia is the daughter of John and Jodi Fields of Coal Grove. She has a 4.0 G.P.A. She plans to attend Marshall University and major in Forensic Science.

Sydney Fields

Sydney is the daughter of Larry Fields and Sheila Coffman of Coal Grove and Mary and Bill Jackson of Russell. She has a 4.0 G.P.A. She plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Psychology.

Kelsey Fraley

Kelsey is the daughter of Alison Parker of South Point and JD Fraley of Kitts Hill. She has a 4.1 G.P.A. She plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Physical Therapist Assistant.

Bryna Guy

Bryna is the daughter of Sara and Erich Guy of South Point. She has a 4.1 G.P.A. She plans to attend Marshall University and major in Engineering.

Mattison Hapney

Mattison is the daughter of Kathy and Matt Hapney of Franklin Furnace. She has a 4.0 G.P.A. She plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Business Management.

Autumn Hicks

Autumn is the daughter of Amy and Travis Hicks of Coal Grove. She has a 4.2 G.P.A. She plans to attend Ohio University Athens and major in Chemical Engineering.

Luke Jenkins

Luke Jenkins is the son of Rina and David Jenkins of Ironton. He has a 3.7 G.P.A. He plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Plastics Engineering.

Kenadee Keaton

Kenadee is the daughter of Sheena Massie and Jarrod Keaton of Coal Grove. She has a 3.6 G.P.A. She plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Nursing.

Kayleigh Rowe

Kayleigh is the daughter of Maddison Leffingwell and Bryan Rowe of Ironton.She has a 3.6 G.P.A. She plans to attend Shawnee State University and major in Nursing.

Kami Savino

Kami is the daughter of Dallas and Kendra Savino of South Point. She has a 3.7 G.P.A. She plans to attend Collins Career Center and major in diagnostic Medical Sonography.

Caleb Simmons

Caleb is the son of Johnda and Keith Simmons of Ironton. He has a 3.9 G.P.A. He plans to attend Ohio University Southern and major in Environmental Science.

John Turner

John is the son of John and Denise Turner of Ironton. He has a 4.2 G.P.A. He plans to attend the University of Kentucky and major in Chemical Engineering.

Alexus Wood

Alexus is the daughter of Stevi and Michael Wood of Coal Grove. She has a 4.1 G.P.A. She plans to attend Marshall University and major in Business/Pre-Law.

HONORS

  • At least a 3.5 GPA

Lona Griffith

Autumn Kiser

Tyler Nutter

Angel Stapleton

Ellie Vaughn

Owen Whitley

Rest of the Class

Emily Grace Ackerson

Kadyn Andrew Adkins

Paislee Jayda Baisden

Trinity Paige Barker

Isabella Grace Barnett

Caitlin Jean Barrett

Elias Joseph Bazell

Zane Alexavier Boggs

Jamie Lynn Breeden

Alisa Jean Bundy

Tyler Braeden Byrne

Lillian Rebecca Camp

Williams Shayleigh Marie Carmon

Tiffany Le Ann Carpenter

Jordyn Nichole Dale

Johnathan Gage Davis

Sabella Ann Davis

Ashlee Lorreen Dearmore

Wyatt Dale Dement

Mackenzie Lois Fleming

Mason James Frazier

Ashley Elizabeth Friend

Aleigha Brooke Gully

Benjamin James Hall

Chase Robert Hall

Kailey Jo Harrison

Jenna Nicole Hicks

Olivia Grace Horn

Suzanna Paige Jiles

Brooklynn Dawn Johnson

Aaron Joseph Jones

Zachary Ryan Kearns

Matthew A. Kennard

Lillian Faith Kingery

Blake Anthony Landers

Braiden Eli Littlejohn

Christopher Adam Lowe

Dustin Ryan Lunsford

Joshua Eric Maynard

Aaron Andrew Morris

Kira Nicole Mulkey

Dryzen Cobain

Mullens

Paris Shelby-Lynn Music

Willard Eden Napier

Andrea Dean Nash

Greydin Robert Nelson

Anna Nicole

Newcomb

Phillip Bradley

Newman

Hailie Dawn

Pemberton

Karleigh Faith

Pennington

Austin Gregory

Prichard

Alivia Nicole Riley

Jayden Elaine Roe

Alyssa Skylynn

Runyon

Skyler Marie Sexton

Haileigh Jo Shope

Madison Paige Skaggs

Braylen Rowe Stuntebeck

John Curtis Townsend Jr.

Landon David Carter Webb

Makayla Lynn Wheeler

Brayden Tyler Wilson

Issiah Scott Withrow

Skylar Meredith Wolford

Nathaniel J. Woodyard

Garrin McKinley Yates

