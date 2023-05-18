28th Year Steen Scholarship Recipients: Parker Williams (Ashland), Makenna Mulhearn (Boyd Co.)

ASHLAND

ASHLAND Ashland Blazer's graduation ceremony is scheduled for today (Friday, May 26).

EDITOR'S NOTE: Ashland Blazer had not named a valediction or salutatorian as of this publication's deadline.

Andrew Kane Albertson

Tiffany Michelle Alfaro Guerrero

Andrew Braeden Allen

Beverly Lynn Applegate

Kimberly Dawn Arnn

Lashaeia Alizae Arnn

Taylor Shella Ashmore

Ashton Scott Babcock

Kassedy Lynn Baier

Rain Dreamed Batts-Garcia

Abigail Jayne Belville

Lillian Chasity LaRose Bishop

Leaidan Li Blake

Wesley Dean Blankenbeckley

December Jane Boggs

Braden Michael Boldman

Chandler Christopher Boyle

Layne Alan Brammer

Abagail Nicole Broughton

Alexander Neil Broughton

Jarod Mason Brown

Victoria Jean Brown

Anna Grace Browning

Lucas Abel Brownstead

Jasmine Ranae Bryant

Joselyn Rose Bryant

Carter Nicholas Tucker Callihan

John David Campbell

Ociel Jhovany Campos Guerrero

Jaxon Tate Carlisle

Logan Heath Carter

Madison Brooke Carter

Riley Nichole Carter

Madison Bella Carwell

James Ethan Cassady

William Noah Darryl Castle

Zavier Ray Caudill

Mya Rose Chaffin

Aeronia Lee Ann Chandler

Lindsey Morgan Clark

Sean Andrew Clark

Sydney Marie Clark

Rhiannon Grace Conley

Shelby Elise Conley

Tucker Andrew Conway

Kendrick AungJat Cox

Christopher Aiden Daniel

Joshua Paul Daniels

Tristin Keith Davis

Rheyce Anthony DeBoard

Shaylee Paige Deerfield

Ella Catherine Detherage

Kaitlyn Alexandria Dillard

Macie Marie Downs

Landon Gage Eden

Ellie Mae Edwards

Chioma Frances Eleazu

Bhev Angela Bertulfo Emeterio

Dalin Eng

Jada Shere Erwin

Christopher Isaac Evans

Raelyn Marie Haynes Evans

Alexandrea Christin Fannin

Ace Douglas Robertson Farris

Liam MacCade Ferguson

Whitney Lauren Finster

Hope Kennedy Fletcher

Juansha Iyanna Foster McDonald

Elliott Eagan Fosterwelsh

Chloe Jeanette Frame

Rachael Danielle Fritz

Troy Wyatt Gardner

Shanice Haylie Guivas

Rhiannon Mae Gullett

Bryson Wyatt Hale

Avery Danielle Halm

Rylee Nicole Harris

Aubree Brooks Hay

Chloe Michelle Hayes

Cai Orion Helms

Charlize Michael Hill

Landon Lee Himes

Isaiah Edward Ingram

Devin Matthew Jarvis

Robert Jason Jett

Macie Renee Jobe

James Coleman Johnson, II

Denver Riley Jones

Terell Scott Jordan

Ian Matthew Justice

Katie Lou Justice

Madison Elizabeth Kersey

Devin Mitchell Kinser

Khali Brielle Kouns

Hannah Elisabeth Laney

Jackson Matthew Lawson

Gracen Jane Layman

Abby Lynn Leeper

Isabelle Grace Lewis

Amelia Ann Lucas

Hannah Paige Luckett

Isaiah Jacob Luckett

Dylan Jerry Lundy

Gracie Pauline Madden

William Bryson Maggard

Dylan McConnell May

Kevin Ray Tyler May

Jada Richelle Maynard

Karli Shae McCarty

Aaron Wesley McGranahan

Sarah Paige McKnight

Abigail Rose Meek

Shyeann Destiny Menefee

Braydon Ray Messer

Anthony DeWayne Mitchell

Devoyne Daron Montgomery

Rachel Elizabeth Moon

Samantha Nichole Moon

Marissa Nicole Morrison

Samantha Paige Morrison

Jazmyne Nikhalei Mullins

Isis Akia Neal

Hannah Lynn Newcomb

Andrew Michael Nichols

Layla Faith Oney

Enrique Angel Ortega Fannin

Shyam Munesh Kumar Patel

Erin Kathleen Patrick

Reece Michael Pennington

Alexander Irvin Pereira

Dylan Michael Pierce

Caroline Scott Pullem

Katy Marie Raybourn

Emma Grace Remy

Javon Andre Revely

LaBradyn Kathleen Rice

Johnny Adam Rigdon

Max Cooper Robinette

Brody Gage Robinson

Mackenzie Irene Rodabaugh

Tommy Lee Ross

MaKayla Elaine Ruggles

Seth Michael Rutt

Adam Paul Sallie

Katie Marie Samuel

Lily Emmaline Sargent

Holly Anne Shelton

Andrea Morgan Shepherd

Keadon Sean Shepherd

Tucker Dean Sisler

Raegan Paige Slone

Abbie May Smith

Gavin Mitchell Smith

Halli Michelle Smith

Nevaeh Jewel Steele

Hailey Jane Stevens

Sophie Marie Suman

Kalynne Hope Tackett

Eric Andrew Taylor

Lucas Rowan Trent

Myintmo Tun

Katrina Moira Vance

Kahlil Genial Vaughn

Mikala Raeden Webb

Alexis Marie West

Robert Maxwell Pendleton Whitlock

Aubrey Rose Williams

Parker Reed Williams

Keith Allen Wilson, III

Natalie Michelle Woods

Kathleen Alexzandra Yost

John Stewart Young

BOYD COUNTY

CANNONSBURG Boyd County's graduation ceremony was on May 18 at the Boyd County Schools Athletic Complex.

The valedictorian for the class is Kiersten Grace McKnight, who is the daughter of Cynde Bishop of Catlettsburg and Chuck McKnight of Ashland. She will attend the University of Kentucky and major in Architecture. She has received the University of Kentucky’s Presidential Scholarship and has been accepted into the Lewis Honors College.

McKnight is also the recipient of the Philanthropic Educational Organization Scholarship, Dorothy Murphy Scholarship, Ashland Credit Union Scholarship, Members Choice Credit Union Scholarship and the Ashland Elks Scholarship. She was a 2022 Kentucky Governor’s Scholar, BCHS Distinguished Leader, Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child volunteer, Gifted and Talented Student and Intern, Junior Honor Guard, Ashland Alliance alumni, National Honors Society inductee and an AP Scholar with Distinction.

She was a member of Student Ambassadors, Spanish Club, FCA, and the Boyd County High School Senior Committee. Kiersten served as Signature Project Director of Key Club, Beta Club Historian and the President of Mu Alpha Theta.

The salutatorian for the Class of 2023 is Sydney Grace Kinnel, who is the daughter of Whayne and Tara Kinnel. She has represented the county as a 2022 Kentucky Governor’s Scholar, a 2021 Rogers Scholar, and represented the state of Kentucky as a delegate in the international student exchange program, The Experiment Digital. She enjoys working as a Teen Volunteer at King’s Daughters Medical Center, and serves as an advocate for the arthritis community as a Junior Ambassador for the Arthritis Foundation.

At school, she is a member of the varsity tennis team, the academic team, and is the acting president of HOSA. Sydney plans to pursue a Nursing degree at the University of Kentucky with the plans of becoming a nurse practitioner in women's health and licensed surgical first assistant.

HIGHEST DISTINCTION

Sara Marissa Bays

Laci Danielle Boyd

Abigail Grace Christian

Hudson Matthew Cox

Rylan Madison Holbrook

Katelyn Brook Justice

Natalie Dawn Moore

Emily Violet Mullins

Carly Marissa Mullins

Ethan Trey Parsons

Breonna Jordan Rooker

Megan Riley Slater

Kaleb Drew Spurlock

Joshua David Stacy

Emma Sue Steel

Emma Nicole Stephens

Allyson Leighanne Vipperman

HIGH HONORS

Billy Allen Espn Adkins

Abbygail Virginia Baldridge

Chloe Anne Brandenburg

Alyson Brooke Caldwell

Abigail Kate Crawford

Taylor Renee Crawford

Lyndsey Jane Ekers

Carter Matthew Gibson

Sophia Gayle Gifford

Landon Hunter Hale

Brianna Jade Helms

Saylor Paige Hill

Trey Thomas Holbrook

Karla Daniela Gonzalez Huerta

Sienna Janae Kelly

Jacob Franklin Spencer Manning

Cayden LaShae Matney

Hannah Ellen Meade

Makenna Rae Mulhearn

Kaden Andrew Neese

Jacy Leigh Osborne

Bailee Elizabeth Page

Lacie Elizabeth Robinson

Allison Grace Scott

Emma Grace Sparks

Grace Nicole Sparks

Jaycee Malin Tackett

Kylie Jean Thompson

Ryan Cole Thompson

Morgan Paige Wallace

Kyle Ashley Wheeler

HONORS

Elyssa Laney Blevins

Jadelyn Leigh Brewer

Shaden Trace Carroll

Brooklyn Michelle Clevenger

Brooke Nichole Cook

Jacob Logan Dennison

Colby Weston Elliott

Jennifer Rae George

Griffen Larn Green

Conner William Guy

Joseph Theodore Harris

Layla Morgan Kelley

Alec Christopher Lawson

Victoria Elizabeth Malone

Shianne Vera Berleigh Manley

Larissa MacKenzie McCoy

Desirae LaShay McKenzie

Alexandria Sue McKinney

Jacob Ryan Meade

Trinity Jolie Montuoro

Harlee Michele Ogburn

Luke Edgar Rice

Konner Paris Rice

Hayden Michael David Rigsby

Alyssa Brooke Shelton

Emily Catherine Shivel

Madison Ann Shugart

Tyler Robert Sisler

Micaiah Grace Slone

Jenna Leigh Stewart

Nicholas Ivan Sturgill

Alexis Rose Sworski

Malachi Alexander Wheeler

Remaining Class of 2023 Graduates

Bryant Nicholas All

Andrew Blake Anderson

Alan James Artrip

Tyler Brandon Baier

Troy Allen Baumgartner

Chyennana Rose Marie Bertram

Naomi Teagan Rayne Blankenship

Logan Michael Bodkin

Gregory Cole Bowen

Logan Scott Butler

Kyleigh Lynn Butler

Ethan Tyler Carver

Dakota Chase Caudill

Annalee Elizabeth Childers

Ezekiel Sergio Clark

Rachelle Sharlene Clay

Christian Isaac Cordle

Cherisha Faith Creech

Logan D Daniel

Cheyenna Marie Dasher

Landen Kelly Deerfield

Nathan Conner Dennison

Christopher Jase Dixon

Synthya Dawn Duncil

Javid Anthony Edwards

Noah Bruce Ferguson

Kyle Thomas Fielhauer

Austin Taylor Fowler

Ethan Earl Fraley

Izaiah Cole Frasher

Elijah Gunnar Gerahart

Traschelle Leona Gibson

Haley Grase Greene

Ryan Clayton Griffith

James Wade Griffith

Mya D Hammond

Gracie Irene Hanshaw

Kaitlyn Paige Harr

Brooklin Chantel Hern

Nathaniel Robert Hill

Corie Nichole Holbrook

Sydney Leigh Horton

Isaac J Howard

Hunter Chase Howell

Gabrielee Daniele Hryczyk

Katrina Mae Ingles

Christopher Nolan Isaacs

Tyler Charles James

Mia Chaselynn Johnson

Kayley Dawn Jude

Laiken Rayne Laney

Mari Aubergine Long

Dylan Lee Lucas

David Mason Lumpkins

Sean Avery Martin

Landon Trevet May

Lacey Madison McCoy

Noah Isaac McDaniels

Savannah Jo McKenzie

Tyler Lee Moore

Chasity Riley Moore

Megan Morrison

Dayton Wesley Myers

Darrell Douglas Nelson

Hezekiah Graydon Pack

Tyler William Parsons

Jack Nathan Payton

Caleb Bryce Perkins

Adam Jacob Ross Perkins

Marshall Logan Porter

Elizabeth Jean Potter

Tyler Dean Powers

Logan Hunter Quinn

John Garfield Ramey

Jacquelyn Danielle Reinhart

Ashlee Mamie Nicole Reynolds

Samantha Paige Rice

Aleshia Mae Rice

Braydon David Richardson

Layken Richelle Roach

Christina Roberts

Ian Michael Jay Rodabaugh

Benjiman Thomas Rose

Alexis Marie Russell

Brayden Mikeal Ryan

Shellie Renee Salyers

Jacob Thomas Sanderson

Justin Andrew Smith

Kalista Jade Sparks

Gara Rose Stanley

Warren Elwood Stewart

Ryan Makoa Stroud

Elijah James Swann

Skyeler Lee Tallent

Ace Daniel Taylor

Leelan Blake Thacker

Joshua Cade Thornton

Desiree Nichole Tracey

Donna Grace Trout

Tivis Randall Vaughan

Dawson Blake Waulk

Caden Matthew Webb

Aaron Blake Weis

Alec Garrett Whitely

Bryan Martin Wilburn

Gavin David Wilson

Tavion Jamarr Winkfield

Robert Grant Woods

Hayley Nicole Woods

