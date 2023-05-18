28th Year Steen Scholarship Recipients: Parker Williams (Ashland), Makenna Mulhearn (Boyd Co.)
ASHLAND
ASHLAND Ashland Blazer's graduation ceremony is scheduled for today (Friday, May 26).
EDITOR'S NOTE: Ashland Blazer had not named a valediction or salutatorian as of this publication's deadline.
Andrew Kane Albertson
Tiffany Michelle Alfaro Guerrero
Andrew Braeden Allen
Beverly Lynn Applegate
Kimberly Dawn Arnn
Lashaeia Alizae Arnn
Taylor Shella Ashmore
Ashton Scott Babcock
Kassedy Lynn Baier
Rain Dreamed Batts-Garcia
Abigail Jayne Belville
Lillian Chasity LaRose Bishop
Leaidan Li Blake
Wesley Dean Blankenbeckley
December Jane Boggs
Braden Michael Boldman
Chandler Christopher Boyle
Layne Alan Brammer
Abagail Nicole Broughton
Alexander Neil Broughton
Jarod Mason Brown
Victoria Jean Brown
Anna Grace Browning
Lucas Abel Brownstead
Jasmine Ranae Bryant
Joselyn Rose Bryant
Carter Nicholas Tucker Callihan
John David Campbell
Ociel Jhovany Campos Guerrero
Jaxon Tate Carlisle
Logan Heath Carter
Madison Brooke Carter
Riley Nichole Carter
Madison Bella Carwell
James Ethan Cassady
William Noah Darryl Castle
Zavier Ray Caudill
Mya Rose Chaffin
Aeronia Lee Ann Chandler
Lindsey Morgan Clark
Sean Andrew Clark
Sydney Marie Clark
Rhiannon Grace Conley
Shelby Elise Conley
Tucker Andrew Conway
Kendrick AungJat Cox
Christopher Aiden Daniel
Joshua Paul Daniels
Tristin Keith Davis
Rheyce Anthony DeBoard
Shaylee Paige Deerfield
Ella Catherine Detherage
Kaitlyn Alexandria Dillard
Macie Marie Downs
Landon Gage Eden
Ellie Mae Edwards
Chioma Frances Eleazu
Bhev Angela Bertulfo Emeterio
Dalin Eng
Jada Shere Erwin
Christopher Isaac Evans
Raelyn Marie Haynes Evans
Alexandrea Christin Fannin
Ace Douglas Robertson Farris
Liam MacCade Ferguson
Whitney Lauren Finster
Hope Kennedy Fletcher
Juansha Iyanna Foster McDonald
Elliott Eagan Fosterwelsh
Chloe Jeanette Frame
Rachael Danielle Fritz
Troy Wyatt Gardner
Shanice Haylie Guivas
Rhiannon Mae Gullett
Bryson Wyatt Hale
Avery Danielle Halm
Rylee Nicole Harris
Aubree Brooks Hay
Chloe Michelle Hayes
Cai Orion Helms
Charlize Michael Hill
Landon Lee Himes
Isaiah Edward Ingram
Devin Matthew Jarvis
Robert Jason Jett
Macie Renee Jobe
James Coleman Johnson, II
Denver Riley Jones
Terell Scott Jordan
Ian Matthew Justice
Katie Lou Justice
Madison Elizabeth Kersey
Devin Mitchell Kinser
Khali Brielle Kouns
Hannah Elisabeth Laney
Jackson Matthew Lawson
Gracen Jane Layman
Abby Lynn Leeper
Isabelle Grace Lewis
Amelia Ann Lucas
Hannah Paige Luckett
Isaiah Jacob Luckett
Dylan Jerry Lundy
Gracie Pauline Madden
William Bryson Maggard
Dylan McConnell May
Kevin Ray Tyler May
Jada Richelle Maynard
Karli Shae McCarty
Aaron Wesley McGranahan
Sarah Paige McKnight
Abigail Rose Meek
Shyeann Destiny Menefee
Braydon Ray Messer
Anthony DeWayne Mitchell
Devoyne Daron Montgomery
Rachel Elizabeth Moon
Samantha Nichole Moon
Marissa Nicole Morrison
Samantha Paige Morrison
Jazmyne Nikhalei Mullins
Isis Akia Neal
Hannah Lynn Newcomb
Andrew Michael Nichols
Layla Faith Oney
Enrique Angel Ortega Fannin
Shyam Munesh Kumar Patel
Erin Kathleen Patrick
Reece Michael Pennington
Alexander Irvin Pereira
Dylan Michael Pierce
Caroline Scott Pullem
Katy Marie Raybourn
Emma Grace Remy
Javon Andre Revely
LaBradyn Kathleen Rice
Johnny Adam Rigdon
Max Cooper Robinette
Brody Gage Robinson
Mackenzie Irene Rodabaugh
Tommy Lee Ross
MaKayla Elaine Ruggles
Seth Michael Rutt
Adam Paul Sallie
Katie Marie Samuel
Lily Emmaline Sargent
Holly Anne Shelton
Andrea Morgan Shepherd
Keadon Sean Shepherd
Tucker Dean Sisler
Raegan Paige Slone
Abbie May Smith
Gavin Mitchell Smith
Halli Michelle Smith
Nevaeh Jewel Steele
Hailey Jane Stevens
Sophie Marie Suman
Kalynne Hope Tackett
Eric Andrew Taylor
Lucas Rowan Trent
Myintmo Tun
Katrina Moira Vance
Kahlil Genial Vaughn
Mikala Raeden Webb
Alexis Marie West
Robert Maxwell Pendleton Whitlock
Aubrey Rose Williams
Parker Reed Williams
Keith Allen Wilson, III
Natalie Michelle Woods
Kathleen Alexzandra Yost
John Stewart Young
BOYD COUNTY
CANNONSBURG Boyd County's graduation ceremony was on May 18 at the Boyd County Schools Athletic Complex.
The valedictorian for the class is Kiersten Grace McKnight, who is the daughter of Cynde Bishop of Catlettsburg and Chuck McKnight of Ashland. She will attend the University of Kentucky and major in Architecture. She has received the University of Kentucky’s Presidential Scholarship and has been accepted into the Lewis Honors College.
McKnight is also the recipient of the Philanthropic Educational Organization Scholarship, Dorothy Murphy Scholarship, Ashland Credit Union Scholarship, Members Choice Credit Union Scholarship and the Ashland Elks Scholarship. She was a 2022 Kentucky Governor’s Scholar, BCHS Distinguished Leader, Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child volunteer, Gifted and Talented Student and Intern, Junior Honor Guard, Ashland Alliance alumni, National Honors Society inductee and an AP Scholar with Distinction.
She was a member of Student Ambassadors, Spanish Club, FCA, and the Boyd County High School Senior Committee. Kiersten served as Signature Project Director of Key Club, Beta Club Historian and the President of Mu Alpha Theta.
The salutatorian for the Class of 2023 is Sydney Grace Kinnel, who is the daughter of Whayne and Tara Kinnel. She has represented the county as a 2022 Kentucky Governor’s Scholar, a 2021 Rogers Scholar, and represented the state of Kentucky as a delegate in the international student exchange program, The Experiment Digital. She enjoys working as a Teen Volunteer at King’s Daughters Medical Center, and serves as an advocate for the arthritis community as a Junior Ambassador for the Arthritis Foundation.
At school, she is a member of the varsity tennis team, the academic team, and is the acting president of HOSA. Sydney plans to pursue a Nursing degree at the University of Kentucky with the plans of becoming a nurse practitioner in women's health and licensed surgical first assistant.
HIGHEST DISTINCTION
Sara Marissa Bays
Laci Danielle Boyd
Abigail Grace Christian
Hudson Matthew Cox
Rylan Madison Holbrook
Katelyn Brook Justice
Natalie Dawn Moore
Emily Violet Mullins
Carly Marissa Mullins
Ethan Trey Parsons
Breonna Jordan Rooker
Megan Riley Slater
Kaleb Drew Spurlock
Joshua David Stacy
Emma Sue Steel
Emma Nicole Stephens
Allyson Leighanne Vipperman
HIGH HONORS
Billy Allen Espn Adkins
Abbygail Virginia Baldridge
Chloe Anne Brandenburg
Alyson Brooke Caldwell
Abigail Kate Crawford
Taylor Renee Crawford
Lyndsey Jane Ekers
Carter Matthew Gibson
Sophia Gayle Gifford
Landon Hunter Hale
Brianna Jade Helms
Saylor Paige Hill
Trey Thomas Holbrook
Karla Daniela Gonzalez Huerta
Sienna Janae Kelly
Jacob Franklin Spencer Manning
Cayden LaShae Matney
Hannah Ellen Meade
Makenna Rae Mulhearn
Kaden Andrew Neese
Jacy Leigh Osborne
Bailee Elizabeth Page
Lacie Elizabeth Robinson
Allison Grace Scott
Emma Grace Sparks
Grace Nicole Sparks
Jaycee Malin Tackett
Kylie Jean Thompson
Ryan Cole Thompson
Morgan Paige Wallace
Kyle Ashley Wheeler
HONORS
Elyssa Laney Blevins
Jadelyn Leigh Brewer
Shaden Trace Carroll
Brooklyn Michelle Clevenger
Brooke Nichole Cook
Jacob Logan Dennison
Colby Weston Elliott
Jennifer Rae George
Griffen Larn Green
Conner William Guy
Joseph Theodore Harris
Layla Morgan Kelley
Alec Christopher Lawson
Victoria Elizabeth Malone
Shianne Vera Berleigh Manley
Larissa MacKenzie McCoy
Desirae LaShay McKenzie
Alexandria Sue McKinney
Jacob Ryan Meade
Trinity Jolie Montuoro
Harlee Michele Ogburn
Luke Edgar Rice
Konner Paris Rice
Hayden Michael David Rigsby
Alyssa Brooke Shelton
Emily Catherine Shivel
Madison Ann Shugart
Tyler Robert Sisler
Micaiah Grace Slone
Jenna Leigh Stewart
Nicholas Ivan Sturgill
Alexis Rose Sworski
Malachi Alexander Wheeler
Remaining Class of 2023 Graduates
Bryant Nicholas All
Andrew Blake Anderson
Alan James Artrip
Tyler Brandon Baier
Troy Allen Baumgartner
Chyennana Rose Marie Bertram
Naomi Teagan Rayne Blankenship
Logan Michael Bodkin
Gregory Cole Bowen
Logan Scott Butler
Kyleigh Lynn Butler
Ethan Tyler Carver
Dakota Chase Caudill
Annalee Elizabeth Childers
Ezekiel Sergio Clark
Rachelle Sharlene Clay
Christian Isaac Cordle
Cherisha Faith Creech
Logan D Daniel
Cheyenna Marie Dasher
Landen Kelly Deerfield
Nathan Conner Dennison
Christopher Jase Dixon
Synthya Dawn Duncil
Javid Anthony Edwards
Noah Bruce Ferguson
Kyle Thomas Fielhauer
Austin Taylor Fowler
Ethan Earl Fraley
Izaiah Cole Frasher
Elijah Gunnar Gerahart
Traschelle Leona Gibson
Haley Grase Greene
Ryan Clayton Griffith
James Wade Griffith
Mya D Hammond
Gracie Irene Hanshaw
Kaitlyn Paige Harr
Brooklin Chantel Hern
Nathaniel Robert Hill
Corie Nichole Holbrook
Sydney Leigh Horton
Isaac J Howard
Hunter Chase Howell
Gabrielee Daniele Hryczyk
Katrina Mae Ingles
Christopher Nolan Isaacs
Tyler Charles James
Mia Chaselynn Johnson
Kayley Dawn Jude
Laiken Rayne Laney
Mari Aubergine Long
Dylan Lee Lucas
David Mason Lumpkins
Sean Avery Martin
Landon Trevet May
Lacey Madison McCoy
Noah Isaac McDaniels
Savannah Jo McKenzie
Tyler Lee Moore
Chasity Riley Moore
Megan Morrison
Dayton Wesley Myers
Darrell Douglas Nelson
Hezekiah Graydon Pack
Tyler William Parsons
Jack Nathan Payton
Caleb Bryce Perkins
Adam Jacob Ross Perkins
Marshall Logan Porter
Elizabeth Jean Potter
Tyler Dean Powers
Logan Hunter Quinn
John Garfield Ramey
Jacquelyn Danielle Reinhart
Ashlee Mamie Nicole Reynolds
Samantha Paige Rice
Aleshia Mae Rice
Braydon David Richardson
Layken Richelle Roach
Christina Roberts
Ian Michael Jay Rodabaugh
Benjiman Thomas Rose
Alexis Marie Russell
Brayden Mikeal Ryan
Shellie Renee Salyers
Jacob Thomas Sanderson
Justin Andrew Smith
Kalista Jade Sparks
Gara Rose Stanley
Warren Elwood Stewart
Ryan Makoa Stroud
Elijah James Swann
Skyeler Lee Tallent
Ace Daniel Taylor
Leelan Blake Thacker
Joshua Cade Thornton
Desiree Nichole Tracey
Donna Grace Trout
Tivis Randall Vaughan
Dawson Blake Waulk
Caden Matthew Webb
Aaron Blake Weis
Alec Garrett Whitely
Bryan Martin Wilburn
Gavin David Wilson
Tavion Jamarr Winkfield
Robert Grant Woods
Hayley Nicole Woods