CHESAPEAKE Standing inside a barn surrounded by a herd of llamas, Judy and Tom Ross are at home.
Petting a llama, Judy talks about all the places they’ve taken them over the years — churches, senior care centers, fairs, schools. Tom pops a treat in his mouth and leans over, letting a llama kiss him for a snack.
Tom and Judy Ross are a cute couple — both approaching 80, both getting around like they’re 20. They’re high energy; they’re passionate. Since the 1990s, they’ve been raising llamas and bringing them out to places as a part of their Christian ministry called “Good News Llamas.”
Husbandry has always been a passion for the couple — over the years, they’ve reared ponies, boxers, cows and Arabian horses.
But in 1995, Tom popped into a llama show in Columbus on a lark, sparking a passion for him and his wife.
“They were bringing them out and I was pretty much the only person in the audience watching it at that time,” Tom said. “Somebody asked me if I wanted to see them up close, so I come down and sat there in the dirt and the llama came up and nuzzled me.”