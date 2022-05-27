Andrew Stevens set a goal when he was first beginning his public school days as a small child. Twelve years later, the goal became reality.
“I was watching TV, and I saw this one person that never missed school and got recognized,” said Stevens, a graduating senior from Russell High School.
He was in Kindergarten, he believes, when that moment happened. No hard days or disruptions were going to get in his way of completing 12 years of perfect attendance.
“It was always ‘I’m doing this,’” said Stevens.
Stevens is capable of hitting targets both figuratively and literally. He was a part of the Russell High School archery team. With his team, he made school history.
“We ended up going to Nationals, which is the first time Russell’s ever went to Nationals, this year.”
Stevens received a certification in welding through his classwork at the Russell Area Technology Center. His plans for the future are to make a career out of the technical skills he discovered in high school.
He will head off to Ashland Community Technical College to finish up the full certification process. Stevens said it was an opportunity afforded to him that looked like fun.
He is most grateful for the people he met while at Russell High School.
“Just all the teachers and how nice they were, they’re all nice,” said Stevens.