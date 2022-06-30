A lot of stuff has been going on and Independence Day sort of slipped up on me this year, but we still have time to make a craft to celebrate. And as promised last week, this craft is frugal and easy to make with a large group of kids or adults.
Supplies:
A chip can
Craft foam in red, white, and blue
Cotton balls
Pom-pom
Scissors
Glue
Directions:
Cut a strip of red craft foam wide enough to fit around your chip can and as tall as you want the hat to be. Glue the red craft foam into place at the top of the can, remembering to leave space for the lid to go back on.
Cut several white strips of craft foam the same length has the red, I cut my strips into half-inch widths. Glue them in place spaced around the hat. Cut an additional strip of white craft foam the same width but long enough to reach around the can, glue into place at the top. If you want to be able to remove the lid, make sure the foam is glued only under the lid rim and the strip is glued loosely enough to open the lid.
Cut a circle of blue craft foam about an inch wider all around than the can diameter, cut a whole in the center the same size as the can. Cut a blue strip of foam the same size as the white strip at the top, this will be glued in place as the hatband and to also give us something to which we can glue the brim. Glue the strip around the bottom of the red and white craft foam, then slide the brim up from the bottom and glue in place.
The bottom of the can will be covered with cotton balls glued into place. Pull the cotton balls apart to give them a fluffier appearance for the beard, pull the edges down over the end of the can to make a rough, uneven point for the gnome beard.
Glue the pom-pom nose in place slightly below the hat.
Toilet paper rolls or other cans can be used instead of the chip can and construction paper can replace the craft foam to make this craft even less expensive to make with a large group.
Have a safe and wonderful 4th of July.
Happy Crafting!