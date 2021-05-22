Summer looks to be different from last year, as pools in the region announce opening dates.
Of course, traditional public pools are always a fun destination, but there is an actual water park closer than you think.
Water Ways
Water Ways in Julian, W.Va., is just past Charleston, with an opening date of May 29. The park will remain open until the middle of August.
Five slides, two body slides, a tube slide that empties into a lazy river, 2 body slides that empty into the junior Olympic-sized pool and a kiddie island with slides, swings and a water umbrella are the features to enjoy, along with a walking trail, sheltered picnic areas and a gift shop.
Russell Thomas, Boone County director of parks and recreation, said the park, which has been open since 1988, stayed closed last year, as public pools did, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He's confident the park will attract crowds this year.
“We sold a punch-pass special in April, and that went really well, so by that, people are ready to come back,” Boone said.
The park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Admission is $12 for those taller than 44 inches; $5 for those shorter than 44 inches, except for those 3 and younger, who will be admitted for free.
Thomas said admission includes the cost of miniature golf.
“Something new this year, we’re opening our amphitheater for musical performances,” Thomas said, noting they hope to have performances of gospel, bluegrass, country and southern rock evey Saturday night starting June 5, with a show featuring Kyle Huffman, Auti G and Austin McCoy.
Thomas said he’s hoping for good weather.
“I’m hoping it will be a hot, dry summer,” he said.
For more information about Water Ways, call (304) 369-1235; visit the Facebook page; or visit waterwayspark.net.
Waves of Fun
If you can’t wait until you arrive at Water Ways, you might stop at Waves of Fun, a wave pool in Putnam County, W.Va., you will find on your way to the park.
Also set to open on May 29, Waves of Fun, which opened in 1980, will be busy this year, Camille Woodyard, administrative assistant for the Putnam County Parks and Recreation, said.
“I think we'll have big crowds,” she said. “We’ve already had lots of calls about it and people posting on our Facebook about who excited they are.”
The park includes a lazy river, kiddie pools, miniature golf, souvenir shop, concession stand and lockers.
Waves of Fun will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Admission will be $8 for adults, $6 for those 12 and younger. The price is slightly lower, Woodyard said, because there are no water slides this year because of structural damange.
For more information, email wavepoolinfo@gmail.com; visit the Facebook page; or call (304) 562-2355.
Dreamland
Mayor Terry Carpenter said Kenova’s Dreamland pool is expected to open on Memorial Day weekend.
"I don't know what to expect," he said of attendence. “We hope people come back, but you never know.”
This year, prices have changed, he said.
“Instead of trying to have two-dollar Tuesday and three-dollar Thursday, admission is going to be $3 per person every day,” Carpenter said. “Children 2 and younger will be admitted free.”
Hours will be 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
“Where else can you go for entertainment for the whole day for $3?” Carpenter said.
Ashland City Pool at Dawson Park
Sean Murray, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said he’s expecting crowds at Dawson Pool this year, but there will be limits in place.
“The city is obviously excited to open up the pool,” he said. “It’s a family-friendly atmosphere and we take a great deal of pride in the cleanliness of the facility and the pool itself.”
Because of COVID-19, no season passes will be sold and capacity will be limited to 350.
Admission will be $2.50 for children and $3.50 for adults. The pool will open on Memorial Day weekend, with hours from noon to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday.
In addition to the pool, the park offers two playgrounds, concessions, basketball courts and an 8-foot water tube/slide. Pool rentals are available. For more information, call Ashland Parks and Recreation Department at (606) 385-3295 or visit the city’s website and click on departments and parks and recreation.
Parking for Ashland City Pool in Dawson Pool is on Central Avenue past 8th street. Stairs lead down to the pool area. Handicap accessible parking is available by turning left just past the Central Avenue parking lot.
Flatwoods City Pool
Flatwoods City Pool, at 730 Park St., will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Admission cost has yet to be determined.
The complex includes a fenced baby pool with a new shelter, a 3-foot pool and an Olympic pool with a diving well. There also are bathrooms, locker rooms, concession stand and tennis and basketball courts.
Carter Caves
State Resort Park
The pool will open on Memorial Day Weekend, with daily hours 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cost is $5 for adults and $4 for children.
Evening rentals are available.
For more information, 606) 286-4411.
(606) 326-2661 |