In August 2017, Hurricane Harvey absolutely devastated my wife. Now, her 88-year-old mother is in an assisted living facility, and we live over 10 miles away from her.
What can we do to be prepared for another hurricane, tornado or other emergency, should it happen in our area to protect the elderly? We are concerned the assistant living facility does not have an evacuation plan and I cannot find one online. Thanks.
MARK from Tomball, Texas
Mark: Hurricane season officially starts on Thursday, June 1, and will not end until Thursday, November 30. The deeper the season goes, the storms get stronger.
Everyone should have a family disaster readiness plan for hurricanes, tornadoes, earthquakes, or any type of disaster. Having a readiness plan is especially crucial for seniors or those who are disabled, because many of them are dependent upon technology for their life support or ongoing medical treatment.
Here are a few questions to help you prepare for any disaster or hurricane:
1. Do I stay or go? This will depend on where you live. If you live in the city or other highly populated area, leave early. During past storms, there have been massive traffic jams, taking hours or days of waiting on the highway to evacuate. Leaving early, in addition to avoiding serious delays, will help prevent your running out of gas while stuck in traffic. To get ready for either contingency:
-- Make sure you have a sufficient supply of all prescriptions and always bring your list of current prescriptions for yourself and any family members.
-- Have a copy of medical records for those with critical medical conditions (such as your mother-in-law’s, Mark). Keep the medical records in a safe place that you can get to immediately when evacuating. Also bring all legal documents such as Medical Power of Attorney and Living Will.
-- Have a backup plan in case you are not in town for the emergency and other family members must take over care for the elderly loved one.
2. Do I have access to clean water? If you do not have access to clean water, then any crisis becomes critical in a couple of days. Remember, you may not have access to a grocery store and supplies may be depleted.
3. Do I have an adequate food supply? Most households have a few days of food already available, but the best way to stock up on additional food and supplies is to add a little bit extra each week. Remember, during a crisis the power may be out, so cook your frozen & refrigerated food first.
4. Do I have enough cash on hand? Bring your checkbook with you in case you run out of cash and the ATMs are not yet operating.
5. Does my family know where to meet? It is important that all family members and loved ones know where to meet in a disaster.
Since Hurricane Harvey devastated us here in Texas and the pandemic impacted our lives, we do not take storms or any natural disaster lightly. Limited access to supplies such as water, groceries and baby formula have affected us all. I remember watching the news during Tropical Storm Allison in June 2001 when 18-wheelers were floating sideways down I-10 because the water was so high. That is when I learned how to get prepared!
Toni King is an author and columnist on Medicare and health insurance issues. She has spent nearly 30 years as a top sales leader in the field. If you have a Medicare question, email info@tonisays.com or call 832-519-8664