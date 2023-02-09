IRONVILLE In an unassuming building on the side of a mountain in Boyd County, machines sing the tune of horsepower.
Randy McDowell has spent most of his life making engines scream.
“I am here to make friendships and win championships,” McDowell said.
“And the engines have won lots of championships,” McDowell said, standing in his shop, which is adorned with trophies on shelves and many other flat spaces.
“Over the years the good Lord and guided us to the good guys and we’ve made champions out of them,” McDowell said.
“My mom always told me “you can do it like a racehorse or like a mule. You’ve got two choices in life: you can be a mule, nothing wrong with being a mule, but you can be a racehorse and set your own pace. Here we are racehorses, we run the derby everyday.” McDowell said.
Over his time as an engine builder, McDowell has built more than 9,400 engines and usually has more than 200 work orders open at any time.
In his shop sits everything from Hemi’s to Honda heads, from big block Fords to an original 1967 Corvette big block 427. Countless camshafts, timing chains, pistons and everything needed to make big horsepower.
When he built the shop in 1999, McDowell built an engine building room; that room is now overflowing with packages of speed parts.
“I’d love to get back in this room,” McDowell said.
But building a fire breathing engine isn’t enough for McDowell, it’s about more than just the money.
“I build engines for friends,” McDowell said, explaining he has turned down work if he didn’t like the way people spoke to him. “I’m not a bully and I’m not going to be bullied.”
Building for friends impowers McDowell to understand and tailor the engines to his customers needs.
McDowell makes most of his engines for race teams including drag cars and dirt circle track racers and 410 sprints cars.
“When a customer comes to me I get in their head. I want to know what they want to do,” McDowell said. “I build the engines to fit the driver and that has been one of our biggest successes.”
If the engine doesn’t match the driving style of the driver, the car won’t perform at its peak. Additionally, McDowell finds out the car the engine is going in.
“I can build you a five engine but if you’ve only got a two star suspension it doesn’t work,” he said. “It’s everything.”
To compete the car must be a complete build, including brakes, suspension, tires and everything, McDowell said.
Adding a car with 700 horsepower engine can outperform a car with a 900 horsepower engine if it has the right parts.
“We love the customers that understand that philosophy,” McDowell said.
This approach to complete car building has led to repeated success of the cars sporting his engines.
Cars powered by Power Tech Motors have powered cars to countless winner’s circles across the country, even making Halls of Fames.
The durability and reliability of the engines have created lifelong customers and friendships.
McDowell builds the engines with the help of two people, his son, Briahr, and friend Joe Swim.
“I brought him an engine years ago and he made a great one,” Swim said. “I’ve come and been here working for the last three or so years.”
The attention to detail Swim saw in the engine made for him motivated him to come and learn from McDowell.
“(An engine) will be perfect when it goes out of here,” Swim said. “They all get that same attention to detail. Everyone wants it fast. I told one guy we will never sacrifice perfection for your speed.”
All the engines McDowell works on gets a woman's name that fits the engine. Some are more difficult than others and the names reflect that.
“We work the attitude out of the engines,” McDowell said.
“These engines have a personality,” Swim said.
Each member of the shop has a favorite engine to work on, one that just seems to go together smoothly.
“We put so much pride into every piece whether it be a Honda head off of a daily driver to one of our high end race engines we put pride in every piece that we do,” McDowell said.
Currently the biggest holdup for most of their builds, is the supply chain, said McDowell.
“Sometimes it's three to six weeks to eight or more,” said McDowell. “I’ve had engine here for years.”
Through the former build room sits the newest addition to the shop, already filled with engine blocks and boxes of parts, a storage area.
“Once we get all the parts, we can build it in three weeks or so,” McDowell said.
The bug
Like so many in motorsports, the bug bit him young.
“I done my first carburetor when I was nine years old,” McDowell recounted.
“(McDowell’s stepfather) wasn’t have much luck, it was an old 1973 Ford LTD or something and I;m sitting on the fender watching him and my mom hollers at him his lunch was ready. After three attempts and flames shooting across the hood, he goes to eat,” McDowell said.
When his step father went into the house, McDowell saw his opportunity and grabbed the carburetor and headed to his grandfather’s smoke house on the daily family farm in Boyd County.
“I took it apart and I seen what was wrong. How did I know, there are springs and clips and the float clip,” McDowell said. “What happened when he tried to start it was the fuel pressure would lift the float up and shoot fuel everywhere. I just took the clip and snapped it back down and put the carb back together.
I was putting it back on the car when (my stepdad) came out from eating lunch and he yelled ‘What are you doing? Get away from there,”
I said you can’t fix it … try it. Well, he rolled it over, it fired up and ran fantastic.”
McDowell’s stepfather, who worked in the strip mines bragged about his work and soon those around started coming to the preteen to rebuild their carbs.
“Most of the money I got I gave to my mom to help with the bills and everything. If I made $20, I’d give mom $15 and I’d put $5 in my pocket.”
Over the next several years, McDowell spent time after school, on the weekends and summers working on cars, mostly rebuilding carburetors.
Down the road sat the object of McDowell’s eye.
“It was a 1969 Mustang, and I’d tell mom ‘One of these days I’m going to own that car.” and mom said ‘You dream too big.”
MCDowell would jog the two miles down the road to the guy and ask about buying it. The man turned McDowell down and sent him back up the road empty handed.
“I kept going and going,” McDowell said.
However after six years, McDowell got a different answer.
“After all those years I had dead on $600 saved up,”
I said I’m here to buy that car, he said son, if you want that care I’ll take $2500 for it
McDowell ran back home and told his mom and grandfather he’d gotten a price.
“That car was everything to me,” McDowell said.
After telling his mother the prices, Maria McDowell again told him “Son you dream too big.”
McDowell started planning all the work he could do for area farmers to get the other $1,900.
A few days later, McDowell came in from school and started his chores.
“Mom sat me down at the kitchen table and said," Son, I want to talk to you.’ She said “You’re a hard worker.’
“She said ‘I want you to go and make me proud’” as she slid an envelope across the table, McDowell recalled.
McDowell opened the envelope and there were 25 hundred dollar bills inside.
“I was like ‘Mom!’ She said, ‘Don’t worry the payment books in there,’” McDowell recalled.
With the money Maria had gotten a bank loan in hand McDowell ran down the road one last time, this time returning with the Mustang.
McDowell used the money he had saved to get the engine machine and rebuilt his first engine using a come along that hands in his shop to this day and a sycamore tree next the smokehouse before he had a driver’s license.
“I waited until mom was gone and made a few passes,” McDowell said. “This thing is kicking harder than a bronco. This thing is wild.”
“I was hooked right then,” McDowell said.
McDowell got his driver's license and took his Mustang and started street racing.
“Back then we went to twin bridges, it was exactly a quarter mile,” McDowell said. “It was a hundred feet in the air if you blew a tire, but at 16 you don’t think about stuff like that.”
A man backed McDowell’s first race, a $500 street race, and McDowell won.
“It was $500 a race to run in that crowd. I won my first, won my second and so on,” McDowell said. “I won many, many races over the next few months.”
“One day I came in from school one evening and mom grabs me and throws me in that same kitchen chair and she says ‘Son I want to know what kind of drugs you’re on? What kind of drugs you peddling?”
Confused, McDowell recalls telling his mother he didn’t know what she was talking about. Maria checked him over and slid a paper across the table to McDowell. It was the loan release from the bank. It had only been six months on the three year loan.
“I said no, no it’s not drugs,” McDowell said. “It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done, because I didn’t want to upset mom.”
“I looked at her and said ‘Drag racing,’” McDowell said. “I said I can make $500 in 10 seconds. I said ‘Mom, you said go and make you proud and I did.’”
From the streets to the tracks
McDowell quickly built a reputation as a driver and an engine builder and started working at Performance Engineer in Ashland.
It was there his love for racing engines and the needs of racing teams flourished and he worked to be a magnet to learn as much as possible.
He was introduced to the ARCA and went to racetracks across the nation.
In his thirties, McDowell decided to take the leap and open his shop.
On his own
“In 1999, I came out on my own,” McDowell said. “There was very big following I had I’d made over the years. … And at the point to got out on your own at 34 and drop half a million dollars on equipment was the hardest decision of my life.”
With a $10,000 payment looming over his head each month, McDowell broke it down and worked out what he had to make an hour.
“If I made $15 an hour I’d be a success. The problem was at 2 o'clock in the morning or 2 o’clock in the evening it’s still $15 per hour,” McDowell said. “So if laid down a slept for 3 hours it cost me $45 dollars.”
McDowell built a shop on the side of a mountain up from his house.
“Me and two other guys built this in 90 days,” McDowell said. “We poured the concrete, righted the walls and plumbed it and we was in in 90 days.”
During that time, McDowell went through a divorce and said he matured a lot during those years.
“The drive was still there,” McDowell said. “Now that I’m 56, I sleep two hours. I’ve destroyed by life to build this, but at the same time it’s been the most rewarding thing I’ve done.
The one piece of machinery absent from the shop is a dyno.
“After 35 years and 9,400 assemblies, if I have to put them on a stand and test them, I’m not very good am I?” McDowell explains. “We build them here and they’re ready to race as soon as they go out.”
McDowell says that the dyno can’t recreate the conditions his race engines will be under adding “I’ve always said when they make a dyno that could pull 5g’s I’d buy one.”
McDowell also said he doesn’t want to chase horsepower numbers and instead focus on building engines that are reliable.
“Some of these engines go for 25 events before they come in for a rebuild,” Swim said.
McDowell added that it wasn't 25 laps, it was practice, qualifying, heats and the main event at each event, sometimes 60 laps per event.
McDowell said that he can often be seen at local races toting a 60 pound bag to provide emergency care for his engines.
Meeting his wife
Not only has building the engines created lifelong friends, it helped him find his family.
After getting divorced in the 2000s, he set up a booth at a World of Wheels event and was talking to people about his engine program when his and his current wife’s paths crossed.
“I needed someone to build an engine for my son and I was told to talk to some guy named Randy McDowell,” said Sandy Koutsunis-McDowell.
“I was talking to people and up walked this lady and tapped me on the shoulder,” McDowell said.
“I wasn’t feeling well and wanted to go home. I wasn’t going to wait in line, so I just walked up around the table,” Koutsunis-McDowell.
“Here this pretty lady walked up and asked to build an engine and my heart just (raced),” McDowell recalled.
McDowell built Sandy’s son and engine and the two ended up getting married and having Briahr, 14.
Dreams too big to be
“That’s a real good question,” McDowell said, pausing to think when asked about his plans for the future.
“I hope that Briah steps in daddy’s shoes and continues the pride we put in every piece,” McDowell said.
“I feel I’ve got 10 good years left, I’m 56, that’d be 66,” McDowell said. “I’m just in a window where I’m starting to breathe. I’ve paced myself over the years.”
Briahr works in the shop and is already starting to learn the trade from his father.
“My least favorite part is the sweeping,” Briahr said.
Briahr added he plans to continue to build the carbed engines his father teaches him on.
“I’m slowing down, but the inspiration of racing engines is huge,” McDowell said.
And while McDowell has hung up his racing shoes currently, the future might not.
“I feel it’s not fair for me to compete against my work,” McDowell said.
Though that part of him is still there.
McDowell has built another 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 (his original was left at 29 after a body shop incident and he sold it to Minnisota).
Over the last 17 years, Tiffany is set for drag racing.
“This thing would be a ride, no doubt,” McDowell said. “They want me to bring it to the race track and compete so badly. Could I do it at 60, I don’t know?”
“That car can jump speed bumps, it’s bad,” Swim said.
McDowell hopes to continue to put out engines that are sought after.
“We’ve got guys passing a lot of shops to get to this little shop.”
“When they get out of the truck I know they’re excited about their engine, but I’m excited about them and I’m excited to make a new friend.”
After reflecting McDowell said “The future holds friendships and championships, they all go together.”