Tickets for United Way of Northeast Kentucky's Split the Pot raffle are $5 each and may be purchased in multiples. To purchase tickets, visit uwnek.org/raffle. The drawing will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 18 at facebook.com/uwnek. For more information, call the UWNEK office at (606) 325-1810.
