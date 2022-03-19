The Lexington Comic and Toy Convention will be Thursday through March 27 at the Lexington Convention Center. A full list of celebrities, creators, panel, and other events can be found at lexingtoncomiccon.com.
Michael "Mike" Marshall Bohn of Panama City Beach, formerly of Raceland, KY, passed away at his home on March 16, 2022 after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Mike was born July 19, 1949 in Grand Rapids Michigan to Robert and Armenia Bohn. Mike graduated from Misawa High …
Tony VanHoose, 50, died Monday, March 14, 2022. Husband of Becky Evans VanHoose and son of Jim and Carla VanHoose. Funeral will be 1pm Tuesday, STEEN FUNERAL HOME 13TH ST. CHAPEL. Visitation after 11am Tuesday.
Harry Rucker, 71, of Flatwoods died 2-27-2022. Born 3-7-1950. Survived by sons Jeremy and Rocky Rucker. Daughter Drema Rucker deceased. Survived by five brothers, three sisters. Graveside service 2p.m. March 20 at Coalton Cemetery by Paul Holbrook.
