Ironton in Bloom's Over The Backyard Fence Tour will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $12 and are available at the Lawrence County Historical Museum, 506 S. Sixth St.; Unger's Shoe Store, 304 S. Third St.; Merle Norman, 221 S. Third St.; and through any Ironton in Bloom member via Facebook or direct message. Maps will be distributed at the museum the day of the tour. Rain date is June 27.
