The Jewel Art Gallery, at 323 15th St. in Ashland, will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays. For more information, visit Thejewelartgallery.com, email bri@thejewelartgallery.com or call (606) 465-4898.
Walter (Hoppy) Hoptry 91 of Ironton, OH stepped into the arms of Jesus on January 20th, 2022. He was the son of the late John and Julia Hoptry of Ironton. He was proceeded in death by 4 sisters and one brother. He is survived by his wife of almost 72 years, Mildred Fern Hoptry of Ironton. 1 …
Margaret Dale Phelps, 87, of Catlettsburg, KY died January 24, 2022. Funeral January 29 at 11AM Buchanan Chapel Church. Visitation January 28 Young Funeral Home Chapel 6:00PM-8:00PM and January 29 10:00AM until service at the Church.
