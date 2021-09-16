“Grimoire of the Four Impostors” by Coy Hall can be purchased online from booksellers. Nosetouch Press released the book in hardcover, paperback and ebook on Sept. 7. Hall will appear at upcoming events to sell and sign books, including West Virginia Book Festival in Charleston on Oct. 23 and the Haunted Majestic in Huntington on Oct. 30. More information about Hall’s books and stories can be found at coyhall.com.

