"A Story for Winter" may be seen on Amazon Prime. Other movies by Nathan Weidner are "Parchegona" and "In Other Words," which may be seen on YouTube.
Donald Copley, 86, of Catlettsburg, passed away Thursday evening, February 17, 2022 at Carter Nursing & Rehab in Grayson. Don was born April 10, 1935 in Toler, KY, a son of the late George and Ocie Walker Copley. In addition to his parents, his wife Arminta Trimble McIntyre Copley and br…
Articles
