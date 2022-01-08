Victory Arts Studio is outside Grayson past East Carter Middle School. Children’s classes, private paint parties and lessons area available by calling (606) 316-9529. Classes are taught in Victory Barn, which is available as a wedding venue. For wedding information, call Gina Lane at at (606) 316-4433.
Karen Ann Rucker (Eastham) went to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, January 2, 2022. She is survived by her sons Cole Rucker, Ford Rucker and his fiancée Katie Hacker, her husband of over 41 years, Russ Rucker, her sisters Jane (Pat) McKee, Leigh Ann (Len) Eplin, her nephew Andy McKee, he…
