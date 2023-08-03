Sometimes the story finds you despite your best efforts.
Earlier this year, Aaron Snyder went on vacation for two weeks and informed me I was going to be “in charge of organizing content for the newspaper.”
I decided I needed a stockpile of stories to run in those 10 editions ready to go before Aaron left the country.
Henry Culvyhouse and I headed to southern Ohio to do a story about a wood turner I knew of from area craft shows.
After wrapping up the story, I asked if there was anything around of interest. The man told us of Elkins Creek Horse Camp.
So we loaded up in my car and headed down the road to the horse camp. (Read Henry’s story behind that story elsewhere in this section).
Once we were there we got into our roles on a story. Henry interviewing and I attempting to disappear into the background.
Over the decades of doing this, people have become more and more aware of a camera and one strategy I’ve developed is to take a step back and try to almost exit the interview in order to get people doing what they would do if I wasn’t there.
As I sat at a table across the room at Elkins Creek, Liza Boyd walked in and started talking to the owners about an arrowhead she and her daughter found while riding their horses on a trail.
That’s when the horse camp’s owners told her what Henry and I were doing.
She sat down at the table and started talking about her daughter who rode horses in the rodeo.
I was polite and listened, but to be honest with you readers, if we did stories on every girl that rode barrels and/or poles, it’s all we’d do. So I kept getting photos of the owners as they worked behind the counter and talked to Henry.
Liza mentioned her daughter also did trick riding. I politely said, that sounds unique.
Liza handed me a phone and I half watched this teenager jump off a horse and run along side it before jumping back on.
I no longer was giving her part of my attention and photographing with the rest of it. Liza now had my full attention.
Next up was a video of her daughter hanging upside down off the side of her horse with her head and arms inches off the ground.
It was time to no longer disappear into the background. I interrupted Henry and the owners. I made Henry come look at the video and give Liza a card to be in touch about doing a story on Lynn Boyd, a 15-year-old student at Rock Hill High School, who wants to be a trick rider when she grows up.
Despite my best efforts to keep the day simple stockpiling for Aaron’s vacation, the trip that started in the middle of the mountains turned into a day at a horse camp and the lead on a teen girl who jumps and hangs off her horse (who we’d go visit on her family’s farm a couple weeks later for the complete story).