FLATWOODS The City of Flatwoods voted this week to start eminent domain proceedings on a trailer court on Olivia Lane.
According to City Attorney Stephen McGinnis, the property will be used for a new fire house, a new fire training ground and a city park. McGinnis also said in a written statement that the process before the city will actually acquire the property will take several months.
That process will start with an assessment by appointed appraisers by the court. Once a number is established as “fair market value”, the city will formally file the suit.
McGinnis said the city made an offer on the property, and after not hearing a response from the owner, William “Duffy” Dyer, it moved forward “to acquire the real estate at its fair market value.”
Dyer said he bought the trailer park more than 20 years ago and is authorized to have 32 lots. He said the city low-balled him by offering $239,500 for the park in March, less than the sales of other area trailer parks ranging from $400,000 to $500,000.
“All I want is the right price,” Dyer said. “Any of my property is for sale — it’s just got to be at the fair market price.”
Dyer said he’s still weighing his options and is waiting to see what’s offered. He said in the prior offer, the city did not take into account the $11,000 he receives a month from the renters.
“All they offered me would cover two years of income, never mind the actual value of the land,” he said.
If a judge rules the eminent domain is considered for the public good, then a land owner could take it a jury trial to establish the price. Dyer said he’s tried to talk with the city, but he’s been told to get an attorney.
Listed as 1701-1732 Olivia Lane on county property tax records, Dyer said all the trailers were constructed in the 1970s.
A couple of canvasses conducted by The Daily Independent revealed found no resident willing to comment, but one did allow reporters inside to look at the condition of the property.
The floors appeared to be buckling and evidence of repeated water damage was noticeable in the kitchen and living areas. The unit also appeared to have issues with the electricity, with one outlet working in the main living space.
Dyer said he could try to move the homes, but there’s nowhere to put them.
“I’ve moved a few of them off the lot with no problems; they’ll move,” he said. “We just don’t have any land to put them somewhere.”
Dyer said he’s had many longtime residents at the park. He said one woman has lived there ever since he bought the place.
“I’ve seen her grandbabies grow up,” he said.
The city said it doesn’t want to displace people, either.
“The city will do its part to be sure any displaced residents find suitable housing,” McGinnis wrote in a statement.
Dyer said he would “absolutely do my best to find a place for them.”
“I hope the city gives me enough time,” he said.
The eminent domain proceeding isn’t the first time Dyer has locked horns with a local government over one of his properties.
Last year, the City of Ashland moved to demolish three dilapidated properties he owned in East Ashland on Central Avenue and Hampton Street. Dyer sued the city, getting a say on the demolition proceedings.
However, that case was dismissed in April for lack of prosecution.