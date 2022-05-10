CATLETTSBURG In a fairly quick and subdued Boyd County Fiscal Court meeting, commissioners approved measures for local roads.
Under the road aid agreement provided by the state, the county received $770,000 to fix secondary rural roads. While the exact amount is subject to change, a representative from Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said it shouldn’t vary much based off calculations submitted to the legislature.
Of that money, $426,000 will go directly to the county to work on roads.
The county also received nearly $106,000 for a project on Edgewood Drive and will spend $231,575 in discretionary funds to repave and widen Four-Mile Road.
Here are some other highlights from the meeting:
- The court approved receiving $435,600 from the Kentucky Administrative Offices of the Court for the judicial center.
- The court approved on first reading granting Judge-Executive Eric Chaney the power to negotiate a deed with the Cannonsburg Water District for its move to the roads department.
- The fiscal court approved a FEMA assistance program for Marsh Hill and Heritage Heights, for houses affected by landslides in 2021.
- County administrator Justin Pruitt announced the roll out of a new website and a new program called “Text My Gov.” In an effort to get Boyd County into the 21st century, Pruitt said the Text My Gov program will allow residents seeking assistance with potholes, code enforcement issues and more to text (606) 644-1644. Start by texting “Hi” and from there a work order will be generated for the issue. Residents can also sign up for alerts by texting “Boyd County” to 91896.
- The Neighborhood CEO Jeremy Holbrook, who is gunning for sitting Commissioner Larry Brown’s seat in the general election, made a pitch to the court to set up a truck for clothing donations at the free dump day. He said tattered and stained clothing would be bailed at a second-chance employer program run by The Neighborhood and shipped to the needy in Africa and Central America.
- Brown suggested a summit between the court and local utility companies to discuss coordination during emergency and how the companies can better serve residents of Boyd County. He said getting through to a customer service rep is like “getting on a merry go-round.”
- During public comment, two men representing the mobile home park near the federal prison asked for the county to look into taking over its roads, since the school buses from Summit Elementary cut through it. They also said the city of Ashland water department dug up the paved road to fix a leak and filled it in with gravel. Chaney said he’d have county roads take a look at it and get back in touch. He also said he’d follow up with the city about the gravel.
- Local AmVets representative Mike Wurts said he’ll be putting out flags at 8:30 a.m. on May 25 at Rose Hill Cemetery, Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery at 10 a.m. on May 27 and at the Golden Oaks Cemetery at 9 a.m. on May 28.
- During commissioner reports, Commissioner Keith Watts brought up the issue of blighted properties in the area. He said the county needs to figure out someway to help those who buy these properties to fix them up. Chaney said on the one hand, he believes people should be able to do whatever they want with their property. However, once a person’s property affects the surrounding properties, it becomes a community problem, the judge said.
- Just like every meeting, right as he was to adjourn, Chaney had to be reminded to set a meeting for the next month. It was tentatively set for June 7, but that could change between now and then.