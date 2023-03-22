Greenbo: With suggestions ranging from tanning children's hides in front of the county court house to tweaking Medicaid rules to make treatment more accessible, Attorney General Daniel Cameron received a lot of input in the fight against fentanyl Wednesday.
Inside the conference room at Greenbo State Park Lodge, Cameron was joined by Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission Co-Chair Bryan Hubbard, Greenup County Commonwealth Attorney Mel Leonhart, District Court Judge Paul Craft and North East Kentucky Drug Task Force commander Ryan McDavid.