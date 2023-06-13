Sonora Smart Dodd of Spokane, Washington, is usually credited for originating Father's Day. She is said to have had the idea in 1909 while listening to a sermon on Mother's Day, which was emerging as a holiday.
On July 5, 1908 — the same year that Mother's Day is credited as beginning — a small church in West Virginia had the first public event meant to specifically honor the fathers of their community. The day was held in remembrance of the 362 men who were killed the previous December in a mining explosion at the Fairmont Coal Co. Though this specific day did not transform into an annual tradition in the town, it did set a precedent of reserving a day for dads everywhere.
Father's Day did not become a permanent national holiday for many years. It wasn't until 1972 that President Richard Nixon signed a law declaring that Father's Day be celebrated annually on the third Sunday in June. It has been an official, permanent national holiday ever since.
There are 1.5 billion fathers worldwide. 66.3 million of those fathers are in the United States.
Father's Day is the fifth-largest card-sending occasion in America, with almost 100 million Father's Day cards sent each year.
Only 50% of all Father's Day cards are purchased for dads.
Americans are expected to spend more than $20 billion on Father’s Day gifts.