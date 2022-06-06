DUI, drug charges and court-related offenses are the most common charges listed among area jail bookings. Theft also makes multiple appearance across local detention centers.
Boyd County Detention Center
- Allan W. Anderson, 41, of Otway, Ohio, was booked Friday on contempt of court.
- Devon Hord, 31, of Ashland, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
- Kurtis W. Darlas, 35, of Ashland, was booked Friday on a parole violation.
- Ryker A. Stevens, 24, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on DUI.
- Christopher E. Reynolds, 29, of Little Rock, Ark., was booked Saturday on probation violations.
- Joe Bentley, 60, of Ashland, was booked Saturday on contempt of court.
- Hayden C. Damron, 26, of Shelbiana, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia, second-offense driving DUI suspended license and a bench warrant for court.
- Ronnie Ross, 48, of Mize, was booked Sunday on operating a motor vehicle under the influence of substance, resisting arrest, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and failure to illuminate head lamps.
- Toni M. Bobbitt, 36, of Ashland, was booked Sunday on second-degree burglary and receiving stolen property $1,000 or greater, but -und
- er $10,000.
Big Sandy Regional Detention Center
- Shawna R. Lemasters-Keeton, 45, of Pikeville, was booked Friday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
- Kristi D. Fletcher, 32, of Lovely, was booked Friday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, third-degree possession of a controlled substance and buy or possess drug paraphernalia.
- Barbara J. Arnett, 38, of Salyersville, was booked Saturday on failure to appear.
- Justin Anderson, 43, of Pikeville, was booked Sunday on public intoxication of a controlled substance.
Carter County Detention Center
- Wesley D. Meeks, 34, of Grayson, was booked Friday on failure to appear.
- Joshua A. Dowler, 40, of Parkersburg, W.Va., was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.
- Sean A. Nalle, 37, of Charleston, W.Va., was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.
- Timothy P. Rapson, 40, of Parkersburg, W.Va., was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.
- Jason Darco, 40, of Charleston, W.Va., was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.
- Rashad Morris, 31, of Beckley, W.Va., was booked Friday as a federal prisoner.
- Manthony L. Knipp, 49, of Olive Hill, was booked Friday on careless driving, driving DUI suspended license, failure to wear seat belts, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, non-payment of court costs, fees or fines and failure to appear.
- Neil S. Skaggs, 37, of South Shore, was booked Saturday on first-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault of a police or probation officer, resisting arrest, menacing and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
- Kevin Barker 43, of Olive Hill, was booked Saturday on theft $10,000 or more but under $1,000,000, a parole violation and non-payment of court costs, fees or fines.
- James W. Griffith, 59, of Rush, was booked Sunday on receiving stolen property $10,000 or more.
- Michael P. Middleton, 45, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident – failure to render aid or assistance.
- Timothy Hanna, 55, Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on receiving stolen property $10,000 or more and failure to appear.
Greenup County Detention Center
- Kayla M. Adkins, 26, of Greenup, was booked Saturday on operating on a suspended or revoked license and failure to appear.
- Eugene M. Caswell, Jr., 45, of Argillite was booked Saturday on theft of services $1,000 or greater but under $10,000 and failure to appear.
Rowan County Detention Center
- Christy Trent, 39, of Morehead, was booked Friday on second-degree assault.
- Harry Clem, 38, of Winchester, was booked Friday on flagrant non-support.
- Sarah Duke, 30, of Morehead, was booked Friday on DUI aggravated circumstances.
- Cameron Riddle, 29, of Owensboro, was booked Saturday on DUI and reckless driving.
- Cody D. Spillman, 40, of Rush, was booked Saturday on operating on a suspended or revoked license, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belts and failure to produce insurance card.
- Christopher E. Marstin, 51, of Lexington, was booked Sunday on operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle prohibited, failure to produce insurance card and third-offense DUI.
- Christopher Bussell, 40, of Owingsville, was booked Sunday on first-degree sexual abuse, victim under 12 years of age.
- Curtis Johnson, 30, o
- f Morehead, was booked Sunday on first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, buy or possess drug paraphernalia and public intoxication of a controlled substance.
- Dustin G. Clark, 43, of Grayson, was booked Sunday on third-degree criminal trespassing.
- Stephen Middleton, 48, of Olive Hill, was booked Sunday on theft of services, first-degree, first-offense possession of a controlled substance, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, speeding 21 mph over limit, careless driving, no operators-moped license and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance.