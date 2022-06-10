ASHLAND A couple in debt to some Detroit gangsters offer their home up as a stash house.
A man lives in Russell, stashes his drugs in Ohio and sells them in Ashland.
A couple of low-level drug dealers were arrested by federal agents following a rash of overdoses related to a bad batch of a fentanyl/opioid mixture.
That's just a few of the cases the North East Kentucky Drug Task Force can open up about, now that the suspects have been convicted and sentenced to serious prison time.
Taking time out of his busy day tracking down traffickers, Task Force Commander Ryan McDavid sat down with The Daily Independent and talked shop about some recently adjudicated cases, revealing details never before seen in print.
First is the case of Johnnie Hampton, June Workman and James "Bo" Sullivan, the last of whom was sentenced to serve 10 years last week by Judge George Davis.
According to McDavid, the task force had their number for a while, keeping tabs on their house on Ponderosa Court. After a bit of investigative work, the NEKY Drug Task Force obtained a warrant to raid the home.
There, they found Workman, Sullivan and Hampton sitting on a kilo of fentanyl.
"It turns out Bo and June owed these Detroit guys some money," McDavid said. "Hampton was part of a crew from up in Detroit who would rotate coming down here and sitting with the drugs. It just happened to be his turn when we raided them."
While Hampton is serving a 20 year sentence in a Kentucky prison, the case had far wider implications, according to McDavid. The bust wound up cutting that crew's pipeline to northeast Kentucky, which in turn caused infighting among the gangsters -- the whole ring imploded as a result, McDavid said.
Timothy Jackson, 34, of Russell, is serving a 10-year sentence, but has recently moved to have it reduced to probation. Jackson pleaded guilty back in March to heroin trafficking and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Readers with long memories may recall Jackson was arrested in February 2020 after he sold dope to an informant at the Ashland Town Center mall with a child in his car.
It wasn't the first time he'd been arrested for selling drugs at the mall either -- McDavid noted Jackson had seen a few drug convictions over the years.
"He was a heavy hitter," McDavid said. "He had stashes in Ohio and Kentucky."
Unlike Hampton, Jackson had no known gang ties -- he sourced his product through proxies, McDavid said.
Like a bass fisherman, the drug task force is always looking for the heaviest weight -- they want the 10-pound large mouth, not the measly like blue gill. But occasionally, the task force will hit some low-level dealers, especially when the public's safety is involved, McDavid said.
"Most of our cases, we want to take to federal court," McDavid said. "The federal courts aren't going to take small time dealers."
Richard Church, 40, of Proctorville, and Alisha Litteral, 42, of Ashland, were some small fries that got caught up by the task force.
In late April and early May 2021 there was a rash of overdoses in the community, resulting in between six and seven deaths. While trying to trace the source of the bad batch of a fentanyl/opioid mixture floating around, McDavid said the task force zeroed in on Church and Litteral.
"We couldn't get direct evidence tying them to the overdoses, but we did develop some leads that put them on our radar" McDavid said.
Litteral and Church were indicted in May 2021 on charges of trafficking in heroin and meth.
Litteral took a seven-year sentence in April, after pleading guilty to her drug case, an unrelated drug case and a fraud case in Boyd County Circuit Court.
Church saw his charges reduced from trafficking to complicity to traffic, and was sentenced in February to a four-year stent.
The North East Kentucky Drug Task Force is an ATF-led entity consisting of officers from Ashland Police, Catlettsburg Police, Grayson Police Department, Kentucky State Police and the Boyd County Sheriff's Office.
