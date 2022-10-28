Jeff Duty likes big dogs. He is a Greenup County native who said he has been around dogs his entire life.
Though he has had a few cats, Duty said most of his pets throughout the years have been of the canine variety. Of course, everyone has their own preferences to what types of dogs they have as pets, he said, but he seems to gravitate toward the larger breeds.
“I suppose it just depends upon your initial needs as a person,” Duty said. “And as companions, dogs seem to pick up the traits of their owners on everything from sleep habits to feeding times and most things in between.”
“Dogs fill all sorts of needs for people,” Duty continued. “And different qualities have been bred into them over the years. You can find everything from guard dogs to those dogs who have been specifically bred as companions. and if you have an active lifestyle or an inactive lifestyle, there is a breed of dog that will suit you. Just like people, there are those dogs that would love to run with you if you are a runner, and different dogs that will sit there and watch television with you from daylight to dark.”
Duty is the type of person is a bit of a researcher. As such, he has done some reading on the history of dogs as pets.
“Humans and dogs have a long symbiotic history that goes way back a long way,” he said. “The history of Homo Sapiens is intertwined with canines.”
The symbiotic relationship connects humans and dogs on both a physical and emotional level, he said. “And where dogs have been with humans for so long, through both intentional and unintentional breeding, dogs have developed more human-like inclinations than most other animals.”
The dogs around the Duty household include a German shepherd, a rat terrier, a Labrador retriever and a mutt that is half lab. The animals have their pecking order and different personalities, he said. Even though, unlike his ancestors, he doesn’t need them to guard the door of his cave or warn him against encroaching predators, they are all integral parts of his home and life.
“Iris, the largest and the oldest, acts as the mother hen of the brood,” Duty explained. “Iris does not allow rough housing either. If she sees the others doing it, she quickly puts a stop to it.”
“If she is up first, she goes and checks on the others by putting her nose near theirs to make sure they survived the night.”
Iris’s maternal instincts do not stop with the other dogs, either, he said. She checks everyone, people included, every morning.
Duty said he believes dogs are criminally underrated with regards to their intelligence.
“Dogs have something that primates typically do not,” he said. “A dog has a certain amount of inborn curiosity and desire to learn, whereas most primates only learn what they feel is absolutely necessary. and though some might debate this, the emotions of a dog are more developed than that of a primate. A dog has a wide range of emotions, and some scientists say that dogs exhibit a sense of humor occasionally.”
“I read a lot of books,” Duty said, laughing at his extensive explanation. “If you want to do the research, there are a lot of qualified books out there. You could start out with books about the commonly known breeds recognized by national associations, and learn about each breed’s habits.”
Duty said that there are over 120 known breeds of dogs with different qualities and characteristics.
Canines in general have so many fascinating qualities, Duty said, and the right dog will make the right person a perfect companion. They connect with humans on both a physical and emotional level, he said, and in many cases an intellectual level as well.
“Another fascinating fact I learned is that dogs have the gene — though it isn’t developed — that could possibly allow them to develop speech in the future given the right evolutionary circumstance. The same gene is only possessed by (apart from humans) two different primates.”
Research aside, Duty said it is obvious to anyone who has ever owned and appreciated a dog they are the perfect companion for a broad spectrum of reasons. Archaeologists, he said, have found dog bones buried with human bones dating back 150,000 years. Dogs, he said, have become better companions since then.