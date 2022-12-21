Ms. Caines, Third Grade
Raceland-Worthington
Dear Santa,
How’s it going up there? Is everyone doing OK? For Christmas, I would like a new tumbling mat. A tumbling mat would be fun to do backflips and just do anything you want.
My favorite thing to do is tumble. You can learn how to tumble. If you can tumble, you can do lots of things. A lot of people can fit on it. If a lot of people can fit on it, you can make it a slip-n-slide. It would be really nice to have a tumbling mat.
Love,
Avery
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing good. For Christmas, I would like a PS5. A PS5 would be fun to play with for Christmas. My favorite part about the PS5 is the games to play with. I can play it with my friends and family. I can beat my dad in a game on it. I t would be annoying for my dad. I love annoying my family with stuff.
Love,
Brynn
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like a new head set. A VR head set would be fun because you get to play with your friends. My favorite thing with my friends is to play basketball. It feels like you’re in real life and it kinda looks like you’re in real life. Everything looks realistic and you get to do the same thing in real life.
It teaches you how to do hair and how to ride a plane. They help you to learn how to do stuff in real life. It would be really cool to have a VR head set.
Love,
Ariah
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like a new Xbox. An Xbox would be fun to play with my friends. It’s my favorite thing to do with my friends. I like to set it up with my dad. It’s my favorite thing to do. Me and my dad play Madden together. It’s my dad’s favorite thing to do. A new Xbox would be great!
Love,
Logan
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing good. For Christmas, I would like a new game. A game would be fun to play with my dad. My favorite thing to do is play with my dad. A game would be nice to play with my friends. I want to make people laugh. Me and my friends want to have fun on a new game.
Love,
Liam
Dear Santa,
What’s up? I hope you survived the summer. Did all the snow and ice sculptures melt? Well, let’s get into it … I would like a … drum roll, please … Rolls-Royce. I would like. Rolls-Royce so I can drive in paradise and go on vacations in luxury. I could also see my cousins whenever I want and on the way I could get Subway.
Love,
Reed
Dear Santa,
Hey, how’s it going? I would like new kittens for Christmas. New kittens will be so cute and snuggly. My favorite thing to do with kittens is play with them with kitty toys. Kittens meow tiny and it’s so cute. I will put them to bed every night in my bed. I will feed them food every day. My bigger cat, Yoshie, will protect the kittens as their daddy. New kittens would be great!
Love,
Georgie
Dear Saint Nick,
What’s poppin’? How’s your day going? For Christmas, I want more Pokemon. It would be nice to have more Pokemon to play with and battle with. My favorite type of card to collect is Pokemon. I would really like more, new and better cards. It would be very nice. I really like to collect them. I would like more Pokemon for Christmas.
Love,
Jake
Dear Santa,
I hope everyone is fine. I would like a new four-wheeler motor for Christmas because mine is not working good. I want one because I want one to ride with my dad. It would be fun to ride. We can ride in the snow.
Love,
Gentry
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like a trampoline. A trampoline would be fun because I like flipping. I could learn to flip on the ground. I could play with friends. I could help them jump and flip. I could try new tricks. I could do new flips. A trampoline would be nice for Christmas.
Love,
Franklin
Dear Santa,
How are the elves? I hope they are doing well. I would like a new iPad for Christmas. You can draw shapes better and color them in faster. I could play Roblox on an iPad. An iPad has a bigger screen so Roblox would be more fun. An iPad can play a movie. An iPad can play a movie in the car. A new iPad would be great!
Love, Savannah
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, a Lego set would be fun to build with my dad. My favorite thing to do with my dad is to build with Legos. Another reason is I would build with my sister, too. I can play with my brother when it is done. Then I would clean it up, and play with it again. A new Lego set would be great!
Love,
Brently
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like new Pokemon cards. Some Pokemon cards would be fun to play a game. My family and I could play the Pokemon Go game. The pictures are fun to look at. The characters are funny. Trading Pokemon cards is a lot of fun. You can trade with friends. Pokemon cards would be great!
Love,
Allison
Dear Santa,
Is everybody doing OK? I would like baseball cards. I like to open them with my friends. It’s a lot of fun! I like to trade them with my friends. It’s fun to get new cards. Baseball cards can be worth a lot of money. I can exchange them for cash. New baseball cards would be great!
Love,
Kyler
Dear Santa,
How is your day going? I hope everyone’s doing well. What I would like for Christmas is a kitten. A new kitten would be fun to play with. My most favorite thing to do with my kitten is play with it. I wanted one for a long time. I have always wanted a new kitten. I would like to play with it all the time. It will be fun to play with my new kitten. A new kitten would be great!
Love,
Eva
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone’s doing well. For Christmas, I would like a real dog. My mom and dad have a dog. They have two dogs and I want one. I know I will take care of my dog. Maybe if I take care of my dog, I will get a reward. I want to play catch with the dog. It would be fun. So this is why I would like a dog.
Love,
Kairi
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone’s doing well. For Christmas, I would like kittens. I want kittens because it would be fun to play with them. It is fun to play with kittens because they’re cute and huggable. I would name one Junior because it may look like my cat.
Love,
Beau
Dear Santa,
How are you doing? I would like a Joe Burrow signed jersey for Christmas. I want one because I like Joe Burrow. I like to watch him play. He plays for the Bengals. I would wear it around. It’s worth money.
It would be nice to have a Joe Burrow jersey.
Love,
Rylan
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like a puppy. It would be great for my dog Milo to play with. My favorite thing to play with puppies is tug of war with them. I hope it’s a girl.
I will name it Rose, Rosie, Snowy, Punkin, Snowflake or Hope. But if it was a boy I will name him Cooper, Snoopy, George, Buddy or Rudolph. I would like it to be a Goldendoodle. It would be great to have another dog.
Love,
Addy
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like a new scooter. It would be fun to ride. I will charge it and ride it the next day. I will ride it with my brother around the park. A new scooter will be a great gift for Christmas.
Love,
Dalton
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like a new JoJo Siwa dress. The reason I would like a new JoJo Siwa dress is because I love her songs so much and they look so pretty. Her voice is so pretty. I want to be like her when I grow up.
It would look so good with my JoJo Siwa hoverboard, which lights up. My dog will love it. I would really hope it will be rainbow if you will bring me one for Christmas, but can you make it like a Christmas dress from her new song for this Christmas, and please if you bring me a dress, please make it sparkly for me.
Love,
Analynn
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like some Pokemon cards. I could open them on my TikTok so people can watch my live to see what I pull. It would be fun to open them with my brother for a challenge to see who gets the best cards. Top open for fun, and get good pulls, so I can trade with friends and get more and better cards. So some Pokemon would be great!
Love,
Colton
Dear Santa,
How’s it going? I hope everyone is doing well. For Christmas, I would like a new baseball bat because it would help me get better and when I hit my dad’s throws. I am hoping that I can join the travel team and I have to be really good.
Love,
Jaxon
Dear, Santa,
How is Mrs. Claus? I hope Elvis will come this year. For Christmas, I would like an incline tumbling mat. Because I am starting gymnastics soon. I need it to practice on.
I love to do gymnastics with my friends. It is fun to do. I need it to do a back handspring on the ground because I want to be a gymnast one day.
Love,
Ella