CATLETTSBURG An Ashland man police say was caught red-handed sexually assaulting children is close to entering a plea deal, his attorney said Thursday.
David K. Whitt, 37, is facing six sexually related charges, including first-degree sodomy, related to a May 8 incident.
During open motions day in Boyd County Circuit Court Thursday, public defender Brian Hewlett told Judge John Vincent that a deal was in the works with the prosecution.
He requested about two more weeks to hash things out — Vincent set a court date for Oct. 20.
According to court records, Whitt was caught in the act sexually assaulting several children.
When confronted by a witness, Whitt said, “he had been fighting with this for years and that he doesn’t know what to do, but that he was going to jail,” court records show.
Records show he fled the scene and was pulled over by Ashland Police on suspicion of a DUI.
Whitt is currently being held on a $250,000 bond.