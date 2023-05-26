In an article in the May 24 edition of The Daily Independent, “Kentucky Power to apply for rate hike,” it was incorrectly stated an increase in rates in 2021 from “$14 per kilowatt hour to $17.50.” That raise was for monthly customer charge, which is a flat amount and is not based in usage. We apologize for the error.
Correction
- Staff Report
-
-
- Comments
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Morehead man charged with kidnapping, rape
- Henry C.'s Down Home Dispatch: Fixing
- Shipping containers turned pizza joint opens in Ashland
- Hearing reveals details in murder
- Coach, administrators sued for allowing sexual abuse of student
- Charged, fired teacher files civil suit
- Couple nails transition to new salon
- BodyWorx open for business in Russell
- New firm specializes in elder law
- One injured in fire at Scope Towers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.