In the May 27 article “Sears gambling lease tabled,” Dr. Richard Connelley’s name was misspelled as “Conley” and he was inaccurately described as the president of the Kentucky Quarter Horse Racing Association. The current president of the association is Keith Kliene of Lexington. We apologize for the error.
Correction
