“Soccer has been my life.”
That’s how Grady Garrison put it when talking about his new position as head coach of the East Carter boys’ soccer team.
Garrison has the credentials to back that statement up, playing soccer at Archbishop McNicholas High School in Cincinnati before graduating in 2014. From there, he was on the pitch for the Division III team at Wilmington College where he graduated in 2018.
Garrison kept playing the sport he loved after college, including stints in the Ohio Valley Premiere League and Major Arena Soccer League.
The move to leading the Raiders’ soccer club felt like the logical next step for Garrison, who already felt close to the school, quite literally.
“I can see East Carter High School from my backyard,” Garrison said. “It’s something I’ve wanted to do since I got out here and I’m just blessed that the opportunity came about.”
East Carter’s athletic director Brandon Baker is looking forward to what Garrison will bring to the table.
“East Carter is very excited about coach Garrison,” Baker said. “He brings an extensive soccer background, having played and coached various levels of soccer.”
Garrison says that his approach to the game as a coach has been shaped by his experiences as a player.
“I just want the kids to give me 100% and work as a team and get up more goals than the other team,” Garrison said with a laugh. “That’s pretty much how I grew up playing and that’s really what it comes down to.”
When the new season rolls around this August, the Raiders will be in the hands of an experienced coach. Garrison previously coached the select club of Cincinnati United where he went undefeated coaching 16-year-old boys en route to the Ohio State Cup.
“That was probably the highlight of my coaching career,” Garrison said.
Baker looks at Garrison as being someone who can carry on the tradition and success of East Carter soccer and hopefully add to those career highlights.
“He is a young, energetic guy,” Baker said. “(He’s) anxious to pick up where coach (Quinn)Huddle left off, who we feel was the best around.
Quinn Huddle resigned in March to take a position with the Morehead State girls’ soccer team. Originally an assistant for his father Chris Huddle before taking over as head coach in 2020, the Raiders won 82 games during Quinn’s time with the team, including six district titles and two region championships.
Garrison said he likes what he’s seen at East Carter and hopes to keep that success rolling into his tenure and turn it into some major accomplishments.
“I watched a couple of games on YouTube last year when Huddle had the team,” Garrison said. “They have a really good culture going on and I just hope to keep that going. I love making kids better and I’d love to get that State ring.”
Garrison knows that next season will bring its own set of challenges, but he hopes that his older players can help guide the young team to success.
“We lost 12 seniors last year,” Garrison said. “But we have a very good young core and we have a couple of senior leaders. I’m hoping they can step up and keep that culture going. I hope they can teach the young guys how we want to play the game.”
Garrison said one of his mentors in the world of coaching is his former coach at Wilmington, Bud Lewis.
“He had over 500 wins in the DIII, and he taught me a lot,” Garrison said of Lewis. “He taught me to never give up on your teammates, your coaches, and just worry about the next play and working 90 minutes between those lines. Take it one practice and one game at a time.”
Garrison will look to put those lessons learned by coach Lewis into action when the new season starts. The plan for Garrison is simple but will take hard work to execute.
“We just want to concede the least amount of goals as possible,” Garrison said. “I heard that the least amount of goals East Carter has given up in a season is six, I would love for them to hit that. Our goalie as a junior is a big kid and I think he’s capable of doing it. I told them to just keep the culture going and let’s go win State.”
East Carter’s season is scheduled to kick off on Aug. 8, at home against Johnson Central at 7 p.m.