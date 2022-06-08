CATLETTSBURG A competency hearing in the case of an Ashland woman accused of attempting to set a clerk on fire in December 2021 has been scheduled for July, according to court records.
Boyd County Judge John Vincent ordered the hearing last week for Felicia B. Helton to be held on July 7. In January, Vincent ordered an evaluation be conducted by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in Lagrange.
Ashland Police said Helton, 37, walked into the Winchester Avenue Sunoco on Dec. 9, doused a clerk in gasoline and attempted to set her on fire. Customers at the store intervened and knocked a lighter out of her hand, records show.
Court records show Helton made remarks about the victim's ethnicity during the attack. At the time, she was under the care of Artrip's Personal Care Home, court records show.
Generally speaking, competency hearings are closed to the public because of the discussion of sensitive and personal medical information. However, there are exceptions -- in January 2021, a judge in Louisville ruled a competency hearing open to the public and media for child-rape suspect, after the suspect had been repeatedly declared incompetent in prior cases.
Under Kentucky law, if a defendant is found incompetent -- meaning they cannot understand the court proceedings or aid in their own defense -- the prosecuting attorney can file for a 202A motion to have the defendant involuntarily hospitalized.
If involuntarily hospitalized under the statute, the longest a person can be held is 360 days.
