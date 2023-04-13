ASHLAND The United Way of Northeast Kentucky kicked off the 2023 campaign on Thursday night.
“We want to thank all those who give to (the United Way),” Marshall Tyson, CEO of the United Way of Northeast Kentucky, said. “We wanted to show appreciation to everyone.”
Tyson said the organization was “the glue” to fundraising for many area nonprofits.
“We are the treasure chest,” Tyson said, explaining the United Way has a network of nonprofits to which it provides funding.
The United Way of Northeast Kentucky has raised $2.6 million over the last two years to fund area organizations, Tyson said.
The kickoff happened at this month’s Business After Hours event, put on by the Ashland Alliance. The event was next door to the United Way’s office at The Union on Carter and food and drink was provided by Bombshells and Ales.
To donate to the United Way, a person can do a lump sum or have payroll deduction, Tyson said.
For more information, call (606) 325-1810 or visit uwnek.org.