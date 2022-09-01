To place an item in Coming Up, email lward@dailyindependent.com.
GRAYSON GALLERY AND ART CENTER
The Creative Exchange box is available on the Third Street side of the building and donations of art supplies for those in need are requested. The Public Art Chalkboard at the rear of the building will remain through the year.
The gallery is at 301 E. Third St. in Grayson.
For more information, email Dan Click, director, at graysongallery@gmail.com or look for the gallery on Facebook.
HIGHLANDS MUSEUM AND DISCOVERY CENTER
Exhibits
“Artist’s Corner”
“The Victorians and Art in Everyday Objects.”
Through October — “Ashland’s Armco.”
Through December — “Tennis: Sport of Kings.”
The gift shop and office are: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday (business only); 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Birthday parties and large events are now available for bookings.
Visit social media sites on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter; phone: (606) 329-8888; Fax: (606) 324-3218; email: info@highlandsmuseum.com; Web address: Highlandsmuseum.com. The museum is at 1620 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
HUNTINGTON MUSEUM OF ART
Exhibits
Through Oct. 9 — “Serendipitous: A History of Clay at the HMA.”
Through Oct. 25 — “POW! Comic Drawings from the Permanent Collection.”
Through Feb. 12 — The Daywood Collection.
Hours: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; closed on Mondays.
Admission is free on Tuesdays; $5 per adult on other days. Admission is free to museum members, children younger than 18, active-duty military and their immediate families and veterans and their immediate families.
Saturday KidsArt is not currently available. HMA’s Museum Store is open during museum hours.
For more information, call (304) 529-2701 or visit hmoa.org.
KENTUCKY FOLK ART CENTER
Through Sept. 9 — Minnie Adkins exhibition.
From Oct. 25 through Dec. 5 — International Children’s Exhibition.
Dec. 12 through Jan. 25 — Second International Children’s Exhibition.
The center is at 102 West First St., Morehead.
For more information, call (606) 783-2204 or email kfac@moreheadstate.edu.
Hours: Monday through Thursday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
CICADA BOOKS
AND COFFEE
Saturday, 4:30 p.m. — Open mic.
604 14th St. West, Huntington.
COFFEETREE BOOKS
Tuesdays, 4 p.m. — Sit and Stitch.
1159 E. Main St., Morehead. (606) 784-8364.
CONQUEST BOOKS
Sept. 8, 6 p.m. — The Storytellers of Appalachia Book. Club will meet at 6
The book of the month is “Appalachian Reckoning: A Region Responds to Hillbilly Elegy.”
The Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club reads books written by authors living in and/or writing about the Appalachian region. The group can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/groups/appalachianbookclub.
Conquest Books is at 323 15th St.
JESSE STUART FOUNDATION
The JSF is not open to walk-in customers, but is processing books orders: call (606) 326-1667, email jsf@jsfbooks.com, or visit jsfbooks.com. Curbside pick-up is available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Jesse Stuart Room features Stuart memorabilia, and rare books and collectible items for sale.
The JSF Book Store & Appalachian Gift Shop offers a wide variety of new and collectible books; bargain books; Alessandro Moretti glass paperweights; fine arts prints; original works by local artists; JSF T-shirts; Granville Pottery; jewelry from the Gatineau Studio in Berea, Kentucky; and hand-crafted candles, quilts, soaps, and walking sticks made by regional craftspeople. Also featured are books in the “Images of America” series of local pictorial histories, and books by area authors.
The Young Readers’ Corner features Jesse Stuart’s junior books as well as books for children by Billy C. Clark and other regional and national authors; books in the “Childhood of Famous Americans” series; and resources for teachers of reading.
The Jesse Stuart Foundation is at 4440 13th St. in Ashland and is open to process orders from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, call (606) 326-1667, visit jsfbooks.com, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 23
Hours: Sunday and Monday — noon to 8 p.m.; Tuesday through Saturday — noon to 11 p.m.
705 Court St., Portsmouth. For more information, call (740) 353-3030. americanlegion23ohio.org.
ASHLAND EAGLES
Wednesday and Thursday — Karaoke.
Friday and Saturday — Bands.
Sunday — Queen of Hearts.
Happy hour is 5 to 7 p.m.
Full capacity, members only.
Kitchen is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 7:30 to 11 p.m.
Meetings first and third Monday.
701 Carter Ave. in Ashland. For more information, call (606) 324-7644.
ASHLAND ELKS 350
Members and guests only. Clubroom hours 10 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
900 Carter Ave. Call (606) 325-3557 for lunch specials and carryout orders. elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?lodge=350.
ASHLAND MOOSE 892
Thursdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Tuesdays, 1 p.m. — Pool tournament.
Doors open daily at 11 a.m. For more information, call (606) 324-4644.
PATTIES AND PINTS
Thursdays, 7 to 11 p.m. — Garaoke.
211 Adams St., Ironton.
FRANKIE’S PLAZA
Sept. 10 — Frankie’s Outdoor Fest featuring Ward Davis with special guests.
The venue is at 540 Heck’s Plaza Drive in Morehead.
THE GUITAR BAR
Wednesdays, 9:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. — Ladies Night.
Dec. 2 — Jazz at The Guitar Bar with Veezy Coffman.
The Guitar Bar is at the Delta on Winchester Avenue in Ashland.
THE LOUD
Saturday — HMAFter Party with Massing, The Dead Frets and DJ Tim Irr.
Sept. 10 — Attack Attack!
Sept. 15 — Jordy Searcy.
Sept. 17 — Funkafest 6 After Party.
Sept. 21 — Knocked Loose.
741 Sixth Ave., Huntington.
TOMCAT BOURBON AND BREWHOUSE
Sundays, 6 to 9 p.m. — Garaoke.
2018 29th St., Ashland. (606) 420-4425.
THE VENUE
Sept. 17 — Matt Carson and Dan Chitwood.
The venue is at 109 N. Wilson Ave., Morehead.
WESTWOOD DANCE CLUB
Fridays, 6 to 10 p.m. — Open for dancing. 216 Iowa St., Ashland.
APPALACHIAN CEN
TER FOR THE ARTS
The venue is at 218 Second St., Pikeville. For tickets, call the box office at (606) 262-4004.
APPALACHIAN WIRELESS ARENA
Sept. 10, 7:30 p.m. — Jamey Johnson.
Oct. 23, 7:30 p.m. — WWE.
Nov. 18 — Warrant.
126 Main St., Pikeville. (606) 444-5500.
THE CLAY CENTER
Sunday — Boys II Men.
Sept. 23 — Julia Cole.
Oct. 19 — Trace Adkins.
Oct. 21 — Bendigo Fletcher.
The Clay Center is at 1 Clay Square in Charleston and is open by reservation only. For more information, call (304) 561-3570.
JEAN CARLO STEPHENSON AUDITORIUM
Today, 7:30 p.m. — Alchemy Theater presents “The Taming of the Shrew;” Admission: $15.
Sunday, 2 p.m. — Alchemy Theater presents “The Taming of the Shrew;” Admission: $15.
The theater is at 800 Fifth Ave., Huntington.
MOUNTAIN HEALTH ARENA
Oct. 1 — Walker Hayes “Glad You’re Here” tour.
Oct. 7 — Travis Tritt and Chris Janson “Can’t Miss” tour.
Nov. 19, 7 p.m. — MercyMe.
Dec. 16 — Mannheim Steamroller Christmas.
The center, at One Civic Center Plaza, Huntington, may be reached at (304) 696-5990.
MOUNTAIN ARTS CENTER
Sept. 24 — Fall Gospel Concert 2022.
Oct. 9 — Chonda Pierce.
Oct. 15 — Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives.
Nov. 5 — End of the Line.
The venue is in Prestonsburg.
MOUNTAINEER OPRY
Saturday — Breaking Grass.
Sept. 9 — Country Gentlemen Tribute Band.
Oct. 1 — Old Towne Project.
Oct. 15 — Edgar Loudermilk Band.
Oct. 29 — Larry Stephenson Band.
Nov. 12 — Kevin Prater Band.
Nov. 18 — Kentucky Just Us.
Dec. 2 — Open Rail.
Dec. 16 — Bobby Maynard and Breakdown.
Dec. 31 — Southridge.
Admission: $15 adults; $5 children 12 and younger.
Cabell County 4-H Camp Conference Center, 6040 Booton Creek Road, Barboursville.
PARAMOUNT ARTS CENTER
Sept. 9 — Night Ranger.
Sept. 14 — Collingsworth Family.
Sept. 20 — Paramount Kids presents Disney’s High School Musican Jr.
Sept. 23 and 24 — Foxfire Music and Arts Festival, Ashland Riverfront, with performances by Koe Wetzel, Paul Cauthen, Pecos and the Rooftops, Lost Dog Street Band, 49 Winchester, Bones Owens, Shelby Lore, Moonlight Mile and Dustin Burchett on Friday; Dwight Yoakum, The Cadillac Three, The Steel Woods, Warren Zeiders, Sundy Best, Lauren Jenkins, John Brown and The Hard Livin’ Legends and Nathan and Chesi Arnett.
Sept. 25 — Jeremy Camp.
Sept. 29 — Wheel of Fortune LIVE.
Oct. 1 — Bluegrass, Brats and Brews featuring Town Mountain.
Oct. 6 — The Friends and Memories Tour featuring Karen Peck and New River, The Perrys and The Kingsmen.
Oct. 22 — Trampled by Turtles.
For more information, visit paramountartscenter.com or call (606) 324-0007.
RITTER PARK AMPHITHEATER
Oct. 8, 7 p.m. --”Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical.” Admission: $5.
Oct. 9, 2 p.m. — “Spookley The Square Pumpkin: The Musical.” Admission: $5.
The venue is in Ritter Park in Huntington.
STUART’S OPERA HOUSE
Friday through Sunday — Nelsonville Music Festival.
Sept. 30 — A Celebration of Gospel Music featuring jw Smith and Sharell Arocho-Wise.
Nov. 10 — Todd Snider.
Nov. 12 — Godspeed You! Black Emperor.
For more information, visit stuartsoperahouse.org or call (740) 753-1924.
52 Public Square, Nelsonville, Ohio.
VERN RIFFE CENTER FOR THE ARTS
Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m. — Concert pianist Teresa Walters.
Sept. 28, 7:30 p.m. — The Kingston Trio.
Oct. 16, 3:30 p.m. — HarpOhio.
Oct. 27, 8 p.m. — “Legally Blonde: The Musical.”
For ticket information, call the McKinley Box Office at (740) 351-3600.
SHELBY LORE
Saturday — Huntington Music and Arts Festival.
WILEY DEW
Noon, Sept. 24 — Ohio River Wine Festival, 802 Washington St., Townplace Suites by Marriott, Ironton.
HERITAGE FARM MUSEUM
AND VILLAGE
Oct. 1 — Fall Festival.
Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10, 5 to 9 p.m. — Christmas Village.
The farm is at 3300 Harvey Road, Huntington. For more information, call (304) 522-1244.
HUNTINGTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
Sept. 10, 8 p.m. — Battle of the Bands Tailgate Party with Marshall University Marching Thunder, Harris Riverfront Park.